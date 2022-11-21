ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Patriots injury report: David Andrews questionable; starting OL out vs. Vikings

The New England Patriots got some good news and some bad news ahead of their Thanksgiving matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The good news is that starting center David Andrews is officially questionable for the game. This comes after Andrews left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a thigh injury and had reproted doubts about his outlook for the season.
MassLive.com

Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)

FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
Damien Harris injury: Patriots RB’s status uncertain with thigh ailment

Patriots running back Damien Harris left Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a thigh injury. He’s officially questionable to return. It’s unclear exactly when the New England back suffered the ailment. The Vikings were on offense when the New England Patriots tweeted:. “Patriots injury update: RB...
Scott Zolak says refs overturning Hunter Henry catch shows ‘a problem’ for NFL

Scott Zolak thinks Hunter Henry caught that pass and that the officials’ decision to reverse the play showcases a recurring problem for the NFL. After the New England Patriots’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving, the Patriots radio color commentator was critical of the refs’ controversial decision to overturn a touchdown reception by Henry in the second half.
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
David Andrews out vs. Vikings, Patriots offensive line is going to have its hands full

MINNEAPOLIS — The Patriots offensive line is going to be far from full strength on Thanksgiving. Despite making the trip to Minneapolis, David Andrews is inactive due to a thigh injury. New England will also be without Isaiah Wynn (ankle) who was ruled out on Wednesday afternoon. Against a fearsome front seven, a patchwork offensive line will have its hands full.
Patriots-Vikings report cards: Mac Jones’ best game had some issues

The New England Patriots’ performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving was about as frustrating a mixed bag of results as you can get. Mac Jones looked better -- but looked skittish in the pocket late. The offensive line was more stable -- but give up sacks in key moments. The receivers made explosive plays -- but dropped the ball in key spots. The defense stopped the run -- but let Justin Jefferson run wild.
Jakobi Meyers injury: Patriots WR goes to locker room after first play

Jakobi Meyers was shaken up on the Patriots’ first offensive play of the game, Thursday at Minnesota. The standout wide receiver was slow to get off the field after coming down with a 26-yard reception. He went to the blue medical tent and stayed there for a comparatively long time. Meyers then left the field and, according to the NBC Broadcast, he went to the X-Ray room.
