Related
Patriots lost because they broke Bill Belichick’s most important rules (Overreactions)
The New England Patriots have assumed many forms under Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach. But through it all, there have been a few key “Belichick Rules” that have always held true. They’re the things he preaches above all else:. Don’t beat yourself with dumb mistakes....
Von Miller injury: Bills LB carted off field during Thanksgiving game vs. Lions
Buffalo Bills star linebacker Von Miller was carted off the field during Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions -- and the outlook doesn’t look good. Miller left the game during the first half and was quickly ruled out with a knee injury, the team announced. The 33-year-old...
Patriots injury report: David Andrews questionable; starting OL out vs. Vikings
The New England Patriots got some good news and some bad news ahead of their Thanksgiving matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The good news is that starting center David Andrews is officially questionable for the game. This comes after Andrews left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a thigh injury and had reproted doubts about his outlook for the season.
Patriots met with Justin Jefferson before draft, Bill Belichick says WR ‘was not a secret’
FOXBOROUGH – When the Patriots were prepping for the 2020 NFL Draft, they did their due diligence on that year’s receiver class. At the time, pundits said that draft had the potential to be a generational class at receiver. That’s why the Patriots met with several at the...
Patriots swipe player off Jets practice squad after beating them twice (report)
FOXBOROUGH — After beating the Jets for the second time this season, Bill Belichick swiped a player off the New York practice squad. The Patriots signed tackle Conor McDermott on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The lineman is now on New England’s active roster and was spotted at practice wearing No. 75. The move makes a lot of sense, as the Patriots are really thin at tackle to begin with, and Isaiah Wynn’s status for Thursday’s game in Minnesota is up in the air.
Damien Harris injury: Patriots RB’s status uncertain with thigh ailment
Patriots running back Damien Harris left Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a thigh injury. He’s officially questionable to return. It’s unclear exactly when the New England back suffered the ailment. The Vikings were on offense when the New England Patriots tweeted:. “Patriots injury update: RB...
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Kyler Murray set to return, pair of Patriots hurt on Thursday
Friday morning's fantasy football news wrap-up: Kyler Murray practices fully, the Patriots lose two players in loss to Vikings, Joe Mixon still not practicing while Ja'Marr Chase returned in limited fashion and more injuries to watch heading into Sunday.
Jakobi Meyers offers injury update, shares how Patriots managed shoulder in second half
MINNEAPOLIS — With a massive ice pack slung across his right shoulder in the visitors’ locker room at USBank Stadium, Jakobi Meyers had one word on his mind when asked how he was feeling after a 33-26 loss. “Sore,” Meyers told MassLive. “I’ll be alright though... It started...
Scott Zolak says refs overturning Hunter Henry catch shows ‘a problem’ for NFL
Scott Zolak thinks Hunter Henry caught that pass and that the officials’ decision to reverse the play showcases a recurring problem for the NFL. After the New England Patriots’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving, the Patriots radio color commentator was critical of the refs’ controversial decision to overturn a touchdown reception by Henry in the second half.
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings
The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
Patriots TE Hunter Henry believes overturned touchdown was actually a catch
MINNEAPOLIS — The referees at USBank Stadium were involved all evening long on Thanksgiving, but the most controversial call of the night undoubtedly came in the the third quarter. Diving for a Mac Jones pass at the goal line, Hunter Henry appeared to score a touchdown to put the...
David Andrews out vs. Vikings, Patriots offensive line is going to have its hands full
MINNEAPOLIS — The Patriots offensive line is going to be far from full strength on Thanksgiving. Despite making the trip to Minneapolis, David Andrews is inactive due to a thigh injury. New England will also be without Isaiah Wynn (ankle) who was ruled out on Wednesday afternoon. Against a fearsome front seven, a patchwork offensive line will have its hands full.
9 Patriots takeaways: Mac Jones looks much better, but sloppy mistakes doom New England
MINNEAPOLIS — The Patriots can be thankful that Mac Jones looks like himself again, but unforced errors elsewhere cost them a game that they could have won in Minnesota. Jones threw for 382 yards, but special teams cost New England two touchdowns and it fell, 33-26. Here are nine takeaways from USBank Stadium:
Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving preview: Everything you need to know for Thursday night
The Patriots will be in action on Thanksgiving for the first time in a decade on Thursday night — yes, somehow it’s already been 10 years since the Mark Sanchez butt fumble. They’ll travel to Minnesota to take on a surprisingly good Vikings team that sits atop the...
Referee explains why Hunter Henry’s Patriots TD catch was overturned
With 6:50 remaining in the third quarter the New England Patriots thought they’d taken a 29-23 lead (with an extra point pending) after Mac Jones connected with Hunter Henry from 6 yards out for the go-ahead touchdown. Henry leaped to catch the ball and reached it over the goal...
Zach Wilson benched as Jets QB after disastrous start vs. Patriots (report)
It’s still unclear whether Zach Wilson is the quarterback of the future for the New York Jets. However, we now know that he’s reportedly not the team’s quarterback of the present. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Jets informed players that Wilson will not start...
Unforced errors killed Patriots in unnecessary Thanksgiving loss | Chris Mason
MINNEAPOLIS — For two decades, a hallmark of the Patriots was that they didn’t beat themselves. Under Bill Belichick, they’re seemingly always situationally sound, do the simple things well, and they let opponents self-destruct. (See: Wilson, Zach). But on Thanksgiving in Minnesota, the Patriots made a litany...
Patriots-Vikings report cards: Mac Jones’ best game had some issues
The New England Patriots’ performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving was about as frustrating a mixed bag of results as you can get. Mac Jones looked better -- but looked skittish in the pocket late. The offensive line was more stable -- but give up sacks in key moments. The receivers made explosive plays -- but dropped the ball in key spots. The defense stopped the run -- but let Justin Jefferson run wild.
Here’s why Matthew Slater and other Patriots say this 2022 team is special
FOXBOROUGH – It hasn’t always been pretty for the Patriots in 2022. This team started out the season 1-3, saw their starting quarterback go down for a month and got embarrassed on Monday night football. Throughout the ups and downs, people were fair to question the talent level...
Jakobi Meyers injury: Patriots WR goes to locker room after first play
Jakobi Meyers was shaken up on the Patriots’ first offensive play of the game, Thursday at Minnesota. The standout wide receiver was slow to get off the field after coming down with a 26-yard reception. He went to the blue medical tent and stayed there for a comparatively long time. Meyers then left the field and, according to the NBC Broadcast, he went to the X-Ray room.
