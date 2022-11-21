Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Manufacturing Career Night hosted by Lake Michigan College
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --In the Hanson Technology Center on the Benton Harbor Campus, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, Lake Michigan College will host local manufacturing companies looking for manufacturing job seekers and employees at its Manufacturing Career Night. In the manufacturing sector, local employers will get the opportunity to...
abc57.com
South Bend Schools offering community workshops about alcohol, substance abuse
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Community School Corporation is offering three community workshops in November and December to help educate the public on alcohol and substance abuse. Each of the meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Ballrooms A and B inside the St. Joseph...
abc57.com
Lake Michigan College gets $500,000 for new jobs training program
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --Southwest Michigan employers locating operations or expanding in the region now have access to $500,000 of free training through the Michigan New Jobs Training Program and Lake Michigan College. This program is designed as an economic tool to connect community employers and colleges who're creating jobs that...
Tommy Rees Has Dramatically Changed The Outlook Of The Notre Dame QB Room .... Quickly
In less than six months the Notre Dame quarterback room has changed dramatically with the additions of Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr
abc57.com
Auditions for spring musical 'Working' to be held at Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --Audition will be held by Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department for its spring musical production "Working", directed by Lake Michigan College Instructor of Theatre Dr. Patrick King with musical directoin by Rebecca Derbas-Selvidge. Set for Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1, 7-10 p.m.,...
abc57.com
Notre Dame and USC play in their 93rd meeting in the regular season finale
SOUTH BEND, Ind – A rivalry that dates back to 1926 will be the primetime matchup in week 12 of college football. The Trojans and the Irish last met in 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium, where the Irish came out on top 31-16, but it’s been four years since stepping foot in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
abc57.com
Locals gather at Westwind Brewery for World Cup Series
ELKHART, Ind. - Westwind Brewery Co. in Elkhart is known for its love of soccer and on Monday, customers gathered to watch the United States team battle Wales in the World Cup Series. The last time the USA was in the World Cup was in 2014. Team USA will play...
abc57.com
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
abc57.com
South Bend Motor Speedway to remain open for 2023 season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- After months of discussing options with potential buyers, the owners of the South Bend Motor Speedway have decided to go ahead with another season, according to their Facebook page. The race track announced a reduced schedule throughout 2023 to better accommodate fans and drivers. April 8...
indianapublicradio.org
MacKenzie Scott donates $3 million to Indiana charter school operator
Paramount Schools of Excellence recently received a surprise $3 million donation, which will help the organization open two new schools next fall in South Bend and Lafayette. The financial gift, the largest received by the Indianapolis-based public charter school network, is from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. In the past week,...
abc57.com
Now Hiring Michiana: Go all in on your career at Four Winds Casinos
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Casinos are expanding! Four Winds South Bend is adding hundreds of new games, a 23-story hotel, a spa, convention center with a ballroom and meeting space, a café, an outdoor swimming pool, a terrace….which calls for a lot of employees!. The expansion...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. USC: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh — and so much more. Southern Cal is currently in a position where if they win out (Notre Dame and the PAC-12 Championship Game) they are headed to the College Football Playoff. As a hated rival — Notre Dame would like nothing better than to disabuse the Trojans of that notion on Saturday night.
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
abc57.com
Local volunteers devote their Thanksgivings to others
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Most of us are thankful for a plate full of fixins’ shared with family on Thanksgiving. For some in the community, Thanksgiving is about giving back. “If I were to get preachy, it’s what God would want,” says Pastor Tony Fields from the Lighthouse Church of God in New Buffalo. “He’d want us to gather together and gather together more often.”
abc57.com
The Christmas traditions of 1897
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Kristie Erickson, Deputy Executive Director, describes the Christmas traditions of 1897, the year when the Oliver family moved into Copshaholm, at The History Museum's Insights in History, taking place on Wednesday, December 7 at 1:30 p.m., with $3 or $1 admissions for members and required reservations by December 5, with insights in History sponsored by THK Law, LLP.
Fox 59
A look back at Thanksgiving in Indiana: warmest, coldest, wettest, snowiest
INDIANA — Is your ideal Thanksgiving 60° and sunny? How about 30° and snowing? Indiana has had its fair share of different weather on Thanksgiving Day! Let’s look back. The warmest Thanksgiving in Indianapolis was in 1896 and tied with 1973 when the high temperature reached 69°. The coldest low temperature was back in 1930 at just 1°. The coldest high temperature, during the day, was also in 1930 at 14°. The wettest Thanksgiving in Indy was back in 2010 when it rained 1.45″. The snowiest was 2.4″ back in 1902.
abc57.com
'It's still family,' VFW Post 360 serves free Thanksgiving meal to veterans
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- For the first time, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 360 in Mishawaka served a free Thanksgiving meal for any veteran and their family. Organizers said they hope this becomes a long-time tradition. "They've given a lot, sacrificed a lot, and a lot of them don't have...
abc57.com
Trafficking Tragedy: Austin's story, how one pill can end a life
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Michiana’s drug problem is affecting local families. Your next-door neighbor, your high school classmate, your family could all be potential victims of the international drug trade. Fentanyl is unlike any other drug problem in modern history. Some researchers have gone as far as calling it...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
abc57.com
City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
