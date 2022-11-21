ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc57.com

Manufacturing Career Night hosted by Lake Michigan College

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --In the Hanson Technology Center on the Benton Harbor Campus, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 6, Lake Michigan College will host local manufacturing companies looking for manufacturing job seekers and employees at its Manufacturing Career Night. In the manufacturing sector, local employers will get the opportunity to...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Lake Michigan College gets $500,000 for new jobs training program

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --Southwest Michigan employers locating operations or expanding in the region now have access to $500,000 of free training through the Michigan New Jobs Training Program and Lake Michigan College. This program is designed as an economic tool to connect community employers and colleges who're creating jobs that...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Auditions for spring musical 'Working' to be held at Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --Audition will be held by Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department for its spring musical production "Working", directed by Lake Michigan College Instructor of Theatre Dr. Patrick King with musical directoin by Rebecca Derbas-Selvidge. Set for Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1, 7-10 p.m.,...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Locals gather at Westwind Brewery for World Cup Series

ELKHART, Ind. - Westwind Brewery Co. in Elkhart is known for its love of soccer and on Monday, customers gathered to watch the United States team battle Wales in the World Cup Series. The last time the USA was in the World Cup was in 2014. Team USA will play...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special

The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Motor Speedway to remain open for 2023 season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- After months of discussing options with potential buyers, the owners of the South Bend Motor Speedway have decided to go ahead with another season, according to their Facebook page. The race track announced a reduced schedule throughout 2023 to better accommodate fans and drivers. April 8...
SOUTH BEND, IN
indianapublicradio.org

MacKenzie Scott donates $3 million to Indiana charter school operator

Paramount Schools of Excellence recently received a surprise $3 million donation, which will help the organization open two new schools next fall in South Bend and Lafayette. The financial gift, the largest received by the Indianapolis-based public charter school network, is from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. In the past week,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame vs. USC: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the USC Trojans for the Jeweled Shillelagh — and so much more. Southern Cal is currently in a position where if they win out (Notre Dame and the PAC-12 Championship Game) they are headed to the College Football Playoff. As a hated rival — Notre Dame would like nothing better than to disabuse the Trojans of that notion on Saturday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
abc57.com

South Bend Transpo announces cancellations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Local volunteers devote their Thanksgivings to others

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Most of us are thankful for a plate full of fixins’ shared with family on Thanksgiving. For some in the community, Thanksgiving is about giving back. “If I were to get preachy, it’s what God would want,” says Pastor Tony Fields from the Lighthouse Church of God in New Buffalo. “He’d want us to gather together and gather together more often.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

The Christmas traditions of 1897

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Kristie Erickson, Deputy Executive Director, describes the Christmas traditions of 1897, the year when the Oliver family moved into Copshaholm, at The History Museum's Insights in History, taking place on Wednesday, December 7 at 1:30 p.m., with $3 or $1 admissions for members and required reservations by December 5, with insights in History sponsored by THK Law, LLP.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fox 59

A look back at Thanksgiving in Indiana: warmest, coldest, wettest, snowiest

INDIANA — Is your ideal Thanksgiving 60° and sunny? How about 30° and snowing? Indiana has had its fair share of different weather on Thanksgiving Day! Let’s look back. The warmest Thanksgiving in Indianapolis was in 1896 and tied with 1973 when the high temperature reached 69°. The coldest low temperature was back in 1930 at just 1°. The coldest high temperature, during the day, was also in 1930 at 14°. The wettest Thanksgiving in Indy was back in 2010 when it rained 1.45″. The snowiest was 2.4″ back in 1902.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Trafficking Tragedy: Austin's story, how one pill can end a life

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Michiana’s drug problem is affecting local families. Your next-door neighbor, your high school classmate, your family could all be potential victims of the international drug trade. Fentanyl is unlike any other drug problem in modern history. Some researchers have gone as far as calling it...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
SOUTH BEND, IN

