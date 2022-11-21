ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP

LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing teams changed order after Tennessee lost to South Carolina last Saturday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Zeno Fest this weekend

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– This weekend, Zeno Fest will be showcasing local musicians and their dedication to their craft and culture at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Music will fill the ACA on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The line up includes Steve Adams, Marcia Ball, The Doopsie Brothers and more. News Ten’s very own Gerald Gruenig will also be taking the stage.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Sonic Christmas Parade

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Even bigger than Mardi Gras, the Sonic Christmas parade is happening Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. It will start in Downtown Lafayette, led by veterans and make its way up Johnston St. Several bands and dance teams from across the state will be marching in the parade. This is a family friendly event.
LAFAYETTE, LA
ASAP, formerly Waitr, to lay off 89 workers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — ASAP, the food delivery service formerly known as Waitr, is about to get smaller. The Lafayette-based company will lay off 89 workers, according to a filing with the Louisiana Workforce Commission. According to the filing dated Nov. 11, the company will lay off 89 workers...

