LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– This weekend, Zeno Fest will be showcasing local musicians and their dedication to their craft and culture at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Music will fill the ACA on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The line up includes Steve Adams, Marcia Ball, The Doopsie Brothers and more. News Ten’s very own Gerald Gruenig will also be taking the stage.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO