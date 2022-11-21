Read full article on original website
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Field Artillery Museum Tours
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - With the holidays always comes an influx of visitors, and this holiday season Fort Sill is taking the initiative to help educate visiting families about the post. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about the Field Artillery Museum’s upcoming guided tours and...
texomashomepage.com
Thanksgiving holiday trash pickup schedule
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All non-emergency City of Wichita Falls facilities will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday On Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25. The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:. Normal Monday trash pickup on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22. Thursday trash...
kswo.com
Fort Sill Basic Trainees get a hot Thanksgiving-style meal instead of MRE
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill Trainees normally eat MREs or Meals Ready To Eat but today in the spirit of the holidays they were served a hot Thanksgiving-style meal. “Some for a lack of better words, but you get what you get. It’s usually eaten cold because we only have 15 minutes to eat it, so today is certainly a step up,” Muroto Bilavaye said.
Curb construction controversy; one restaurant claims drive-thru cannot be used because of new sidewalk
A city construction project puts one drive thru restaurant at risk of going out of business.
kswo.com
Veterans group makes donation to Lawton-Fort Sill VA Center
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local organization is going above and beyond to honor those who served in the military. The Stephens County Honor Guard donated a check of $2,000 to the Lawton-Fort Sill VA Center on Tuesday, following a year-long effort where they fundraised the money through a raffle contest.
kswo.com
UPDATE: House fire victim dies of her injuries
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department says a woman taken to the hospital from a house fire last week has died from her injuries. Lea Yourist has been identified as the victim. Officials say she passed away on Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to the home at 2205...
kswo.com
City of Lawton updated trash collection hours
kswo.com
Parks Jones Realty by the numbers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Park Jones Realtors are in with another report on the Real Estate Market by the numbers. There are currently 334 homes actively up for sale in the Lawton Board of Realtors. Those homes have an average asking price of $209,400, however, sellers are asking for an...
Burlington Coat Factory is Coming to Lawton, Oklahoma
We've been hearing rumors online and elsewhere for months about the possibility of Burlington Coat Factory coming to Lawton, Fort Sill. Well, we've finally gotten confirmation from reliable sources and it's true, we'll be getting a Burlington in town. So where will the new department store be located and when will it be opening?
Who in Wichita Falls Won the Free Thanksgiving from United?
With Thanksgiving this week we wanted to share our winners for our big United Supermarkets giveaway. So last week, we started a contest thanks to our good friends at the United Family. They reached out to us and said they wanted to give away a $1,000 in gift cards to families in Texoma. We thought this was an amazing gesture and we wanted to give these to some deserving families in the area.
kswo.com
East Lawton Subway latest victim of burglary
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three people broke into the Subway on the east side of Lawton just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Officials with Subway said the individuals stole a safe containing several hundred dollars. According to the manager, it all happened in a span of thirty minutes. He said they...
What Wichita Falls Restaurants Are Open for Thanksgiving in 2022?
Tomorrow is turkey day and some folks need a place to eat. Here is where you can enjoy a good meal in town. I'll be heading down to Arlington for the Cowboys game tomorrow and will be driving back to Wichita Falls after that is done. Hopefully, one of these places is not too busy when I get back into town tomorrow. However, I know they will be. By the time I get back, everyone is sick of being cooped up in the house all day and wants something other than turkey.
kswo.com
Altus police searching for ‘peeping tom’
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who was seen lurking around a home. Police say they took a report of a “peeping tom” in the neighborhood near Jackson County Memorial Hospital on November 21. Cameras...
kswo.com
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry prepares to feed hundreds on Thanksgiving
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry is getting ready to fill empty bellies for the annual Thanksgiving meal Thursday in Lawton. Volunteers started preparing for the big day on Wednesday. HHFM Director Keshonna Davis said they expect to feed around 400-500 people, and that doesn’t include deliveries.
kswo.com
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man ended up being flown to OU Health Center in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike. Emergency crews were sent to 16th and Cache Road a little after 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
kswo.com
Local dispensary robbed, Crime Stoppers asking for tips
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton marijuana dispensary was recently robbed by two people and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for help. In a surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers, you can see two people break into the High Octane Dispensary at 1907 W. Gore Blvd. and begin stealing products from the shelves.
kswo.com
Fire burns Lawton home Saturday morning
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department stayed busy fighting a house fire Saturday morning. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Cherry Ave. Firefighters mostly contained the blaze to the garage and the attic. Fire marshals told our photographer on scene no one was injured, and the homeowners...
kswo.com
Off duty EMT rescues family from burning home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Anadarko family was recently rescued from their burning home, by an off-duty EMT. 5 people were inside the home asleep, they said they were totally unaware of the firing going on. Elizabeth Sauls is an EMT at Kirk’s EMS. She said she was off duty...
newschannel6now.com
Thanksgiving & Black Friday look cool and rainy
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday night, we will have a low of 53 with cloudy skies. Thanksgiving, we will have a high of 58 with a 40% chance for showers across the region. We may see a stray thunderstorm, however, no severe weather is expected. Thursday night, we will have a low of 40 with rain chances increasing.
