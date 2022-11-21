COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado gay nightclub changed his name more than six years ago after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to "protect himself" from a father with a criminal history.Aldrich, who's 22 years old now, was a teenager at the time and now faces murder and hate crime charges. In 2016, while living in Texas, he was known as Nicholas Brink. But just before his 16th birthday, he petitioned a Texas court to change his name, court records show. A petition for the...

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO