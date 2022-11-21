Read full article on original website
NJJBTC
3d ago
So if their qualifications do not exceed their male contenders should they merely be promoted because they are female which makes the process "equitable"? That's the major problem with liberals is they don't care about being qualified!!
2
Amid fallout from the Uvalde shooting, Texas DPS wants $1.2 billion for academy and active-shooter training facility
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – The Texas Department of Public Safety wants $1.2 billion to turn its training center north of Austin into a full-time statewide law enforcement academy — starting with a state-of-the-art active-shooter facility that would need a nearly half-billion-dollar investment from Texas taxpayers next year. “You...
KSAT 12
Fugitive in state’s 10 most-wanted list arrested in San Antonio, DPS says
SAN ANTONIO – One of state’s 10 most-wanted fugitives was arrested in San Antonio by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was taken into custody on Nov. 17. He had been wanted...
KSAT 12
TPWD Game Wardens use thermal drones to locate assault suspect, find lost Texans
AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department drone program is helping local Texas law enforcement officers locate crime suspects and lost citizens. Texas Game Warden Doug Williams recently helped locate a suspect in East Texas accused of shooting at and physically assaulting two individuals before fleeing, according to a press release.
Illegal immigrants in Texas bail from vehicle during traffic stop, video shows
Texas Department of Public Safety says Angelina Charles, 20, was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons after she admitted to being paid $3,200 per individual smuggled.
Prison contractor MTC accused of billing Texas millions for inmate treatment programs it didn’t provide
One of the country’s largest private prison companies has defrauded Texas by collecting millions of dollars for in-prison therapeutic programming it hasn’t provided during the pandemic, a new complaint filed with the state auditor claims.
Texas Education Agency Recommending Panic Alert System In All Schools
Safety of students in Texas Schools has been talking point for multiple reasons in the past few months. We've previously discussed the possibility of metal detectors being placed in schools. Now another proposition put forth by the Texas Education Agency aims to help protect children in the state. The plan...
'I see them every night' | Texas lawmaker reflects on 'horror' of Uvalde investigation
SAN ANTONIO — "The horror that I’ve seen is just that. It’s a horror," said Texas Sen. Roland Gutierrez. Sitting in his San Antonio law office, Sen. Gutierrez is a visibly different man than he was back in May. It's the result of his fight for transparency in the Robb Elementary shooting investigation, which has exposed him to unimaginable details.
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
What LGBTQ-related bills have Texas lawmakers filed?
As the LGBTQ+ community reels from the Saturday attack on their own in Colorado Springs, Texas advocates say a slew of "anti-LGBTQ" bills already filed for the upcoming legislative session are further harming their community.
Club Q shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado gay nightclub changed his name more than six years ago after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to "protect himself" from a father with a criminal history.Aldrich, who's 22 years old now, was a teenager at the time and now faces murder and hate crime charges. In 2016, while living in Texas, he was known as Nicholas Brink. But just before his 16th birthday, he petitioned a Texas court to change his name, court records show. A petition for the...
KHOU
Texas Supreme Court says Harris County can include 2,100 late-cast ballots in certifying midterm election results
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harris County can include about 2,100 ballots cast during an extra hour of Election Day voting when officials certify the midterm results. But the state’s highest civil court also ordered Harris County to determine whether those late-cast ballots would affect the outcome of any races — and kept alive Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to counting them.
Two bridges in Texas designed by FIGG Engineers, both with design flaws
The new Harbor Bridge isn't the only bridge under construction in Texas with design problems. A bridge in Harris County had a similar design, with similar concerns, and the same original engineer.
Herschel Walker, running for US Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3M Texas residence
(The Texas Tribune) Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law. According to...
NBC News
Trans in Texas: A family’s sacrifice to protect their son
Amid a rise of legislation in states across the U.S. aimed at the transgender community, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in February 2022 ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents for child abuse if their children are suspected of receiving gender-affirming care. "Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary" peers into the life of a Houston family with a 15-year-old transgender son, as they grapple with making life-altering decisions to protect their child.Nov. 23, 2022.
VIDEO: Man clings to back of H-E-B 18-wheeler on Texas highway
Texans' love for H-E-B knows no bounds.
Corpus Christi native becomes Gov. Greg Abbott's new chief of staff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi native Gardner Pate was recently appointed to be chief of staff for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to a press release from Abbott's office, the announcement follows the departure of former chief of staff, Luis Saenz, who held the job for more than five years .
KXAN
‘Homosexual conduct is not an acceptable lifestyle’: Senator seeks to remove ‘hurtful’ language from statutes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas lawmaker filed two bills to make Texas a more inclusive place for people who date members of the same sex. One of the bills would remove wording that states same-sex sexual relationships are criminal offenses, and the second would change the family code to be less gender specific.
thedispatchonline.net
Texans re-elect Governor Abbott
Reproductive rights, the Texas power grid failure, and the Uvalde school shooting. Those three major topics of concern weighed on his re-election campaign. Neck-and-neck with Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for months all across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott ultimately won the high-stake competition. As voters absorbed the candidates debates, rallies,...
LIST: The best and worst places to fuel up in Texas for Thanksgiving travel
Drivers who fuel up before hitting the road this Thanksgiving might save a few bucks.
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
