Texas State

NJJBTC
3d ago

So if their qualifications do not exceed their male contenders should they merely be promoted because they are female which makes the process "equitable"? That's the major problem with liberals is they don't care about being qualified!!

KSAT 12

TPWD Game Wardens use thermal drones to locate assault suspect, find lost Texans

AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas Parks and Wildlife Department drone program is helping local Texas law enforcement officers locate crime suspects and lost citizens. Texas Game Warden Doug Williams recently helped locate a suspect in East Texas accused of shooting at and physically assaulting two individuals before fleeing, according to a press release.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Texas Education Agency Recommending Panic Alert System In All Schools

Safety of students in Texas Schools has been talking point for multiple reasons in the past few months. We've previously discussed the possibility of metal detectors being placed in schools. Now another proposition put forth by the Texas Education Agency aims to help protect children in the state. The plan...
CBS DFW

Club Q shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Anderson Lee Aldrich, the suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado gay nightclub changed his name more than six years ago after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to "protect himself" from a father with a criminal history.Aldrich, who's 22 years old now, was a teenager at the time and now faces murder and hate crime charges. In 2016, while living in Texas, he was known as Nicholas Brink. But just before his 16th birthday, he petitioned a Texas court to change his name, court records show. A petition for the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KHOU

Texas Supreme Court says Harris County can include 2,100 late-cast ballots in certifying midterm election results

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Harris County can include about 2,100 ballots cast during an extra hour of Election Day voting when officials certify the midterm results. But the state’s highest civil court also ordered Harris County to determine whether those late-cast ballots would affect the outcome of any races — and kept alive Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to counting them.
NBC News

Trans in Texas: A family’s sacrifice to protect their son

Amid a rise of legislation in states across the U.S. aimed at the transgender community, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in February 2022 ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate parents for child abuse if their children are suspected of receiving gender-affirming care. "Dear Noah: Pages from a Family Diary" peers into the life of a Houston family with a 15-year-old transgender son, as they grapple with making life-altering decisions to protect their child.Nov. 23, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
thedispatchonline.net

Texans re-elect Governor Abbott

Reproductive rights, the Texas power grid failure, and the Uvalde school shooting. Those three major topics of concern weighed on his re-election campaign. Neck-and-neck with Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for months all across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott ultimately won the high-stake competition. As voters absorbed the candidates debates, rallies,...
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else

There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
TEXAS STATE

