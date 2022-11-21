Read full article on original website
SFGate
Film and TV Charity Launches Behind The Scenes Week – Global Bulletin
The Film and TV Charity is launching a campaign to celebrate those working behind the scenes in film and TV. The charity has designated Nov. 28-Dec. 2 as Behind the Scenes Week, during which they are asking everyone working in production, post, distribution, projection or anywhere in between to celebrate each other on social media using the hashtag #TurnTheCameraAround. They can also nominate #hiddenheroes, who have made working life more special.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
News Breaking LIVE
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
SFGate
Jazz Detective, Archivist Zev Feldman’s New Label, Kicks Off With Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Piano Legend Ahmad Jamal
Jazz producer and executive Zev Feldman has long had the nickname of “the jazz detective” for his penchant for finding previously unreleased tapes from the genre’s greats to put out as high-profile archival releases. Now he’s putting that moniker to use for his own label, Jazz Detective Records, which will make its debut on Record Store Day’s Black Friday edition with a pair live double-albums by the legendary pianist Ahmad Jamal, both captured in Seattle in the mid-1960s and never before heard by the public.
Voices: What’s happened to David Walliams couldn’t have come soon enough
I don’t think I’ll ever forget the horror of Little Britain. Weirdly, I was living abroad for a few years when it broke through on British telly, and I remember speaking to people at home who told me about this “hilarious new series”. When I finally caught up with it, I was appalled: racist; punching down at the poor, LGBT+ and disabled; perpetuating the horrible slur of “chav”... and really not very clever or funny. Cheap laughs, gleaned from taking the piss out of those who couldn’t answer back. It was the playground bully version of comedy. Eventually, the...
‘Triangle of Sadness’ Ending Explained: Who is Killed? Who is Left Stranded?
Move over Titanic! A new, disastrous boat movie is here – and now available to stream! Directed by Ruben Östlund and starring Harris Dickinson, Woody Harrelson, and the late Charlbi Dean, Triangle of Sadness tells the story of a group of elites on a yacht. Sounds peaceful, right? Wrong. What was initially supposed to be a relaxing vacation for the rich turns into a scummy, hellish, Lord of the Flies-esque situation where they are forced to figure out a means of survival on a deserted island. Since its screening at Cannes (for which it won the Palme d’Or award), Triangle of...
Ringo Starr Sells Life-Size Replica of His Hand
Fossilizing a part of his body for the ages, Ringo Starr is selling a limited-edition life-size replica of his hand, starting at $2,000. In partnership with Julien’s Auctions, the signed hand cast figures are available in bronze for $2,000 and stainless steel for $5,000. Stored in a case with a certificate of authenticity, only 250 of each edition will be made available and feature Starr’s longtime adage “Peace & Love” across the base.
