Dallas, TX

Cowboys Signing OBJ Would Make Us Even More Scary!’ Says Team Leader

By Harrison Reno
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r49Q3_0jIpZ4Ft00

Can the Dallas Cowboys be more scary? Jayron Kearse believes signing Odell Beckham Jr. will do exactly that.

Halloween has passed, but don't tell the Dallas Cowboys that. Their 40-3 win Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings was "scary" as they took down a previously one-loss team, who was fresh off an insane overtime win versus the Buffalo Bills, in dominating fashion.

Following their statement win over the Vikings, safety Jayron Kearse took to Twitter as he continues the Cowboys' recruitment of star free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“Now just wait until we get OBJ to join," Kearse said. “Even more scary."

OBJ, it’s been suggested, is medically cleared to return to the football field after his knee rehab. And now? As reported by CowboysSI.com , Beckham is expected by the Cowboys to soon visit The Star … and will also see the New York Giants, his former team and the Cowboys' Thanksgiving opponent.

“It’s time,” said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, with the idea in mind of a sit down before the end of November.

Signing Beckham would be a huge move for Dallas' offense, giving it another elite weapon on the outside in addition to CeeDee Lamb. Since the return of starting quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys' offense is picking up where it left off, averaging 36 points per game with Prescott under center.

The NFC East division is heating up as the Cowboys responded to their disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers a week ago. The Philadelphia Eagles are in charge in the East. However, signing Beckham could be the missing piece to a Cowboys Super Bowl run . … or, at least, that what some “scary” team leaders in Dallas think.

Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

