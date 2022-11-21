Read full article on original website
10 top holiday happenings in San Antonio to celebrate the spirit of the season
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. We’ve made our list of can’t-miss celebrations and have checked it twice to ensure optimum joy is had by all. Check out the top 10 things to do in San Antonio this holiday season, and let the merrymaking commence. For a complete listing of holiday-themed and all other events, go to our calendar.Ford Holiday River Parade — November 25Kick off the holidays at the popular Ford Holiday River Parade. This traditional, family-friendly event commemorates the lighting of the San Antonio River Walk and will feature floats inspired by this year’s "Tastes and...
JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa opens a pop-up holiday bar
SAN ANTONIO – As the holidays approach, one way to get in the yuletide spirit is to visit JW Marriott Hill Country Resort and Spa’s holiday pop-up bar, specializing in all things Santa-related. The resort’s water park restaurant has been converted into a winter wonderland. The Arctic Lodge...
14 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of November 25, 2022 include Ford Holiday River Parade And River Lighting Ceremony 2022, Holiday Art Market, and more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of November 25 include Ford Holiday River Parade And River Lighting Ceremony 2022, Holiday Art Market, Friendsgiving At The Good Kind,5th Annual Black Friday Market At Brick. THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN SAN ANTONIO. PLAN YOUR SUMMER...
Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner returns in-person to serve ‘food for the soul’ to San Antonio community
SAN ANTONIO – A decades-long San Antonio Thanksgiving tradition returned Thursday to an in-person event for the first time since 2019. The annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner has fed the community for the past 43 years, but COVID put the large gathering on-hiatus for two years. “We are so...
The 24 best places to see Christmas lights in driving distance of San Antonio
Even the Grinchiest among us have to admit there's something heartwarming about twinkling Christmas light displays. Whether you want to check out a festive attraction that's pulled out the holiday stops or enjoy the simple pleasure of extra AF neighborhood holiday decorations, we've got you covered with this roundup of 24 light displays, all within driving distance of San Antonio.
Meals on Wheels prepares, delivers holiday meals to thousands of seniors, shut-ins
SAN ANTONIO – Before the sun came up Wednesday, dozens of workers in the Meals on Wheels kitchen already had dinner on their minds. They also had it in their sights as they scooped up the ingredients of a hot Thanksgiving meal into containers for delivery. “Turkey, stuffing, yams,...
Get free pizza, plus enter to win PS5 at Black Friday blood drive
SAN ANTONIO – Community members are encouraged to help this holiday season by becoming blood donors on Black Friday at Ingram Park Mall. Donors will be entered for a chance to win a Play Station 5, along with various gifts and perks. South Texas Blood and Tissue invites the...
As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 22, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Thanksgiving sides, cocktails, a holiday show preview, cookies and Black Friday deals. Fischer & Wieser shows us how to prepare last-minute Thanksgiving sides and holiday cocktails. Jen tells us how to get into the holiday spirit with “Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle.”...
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this Thanksgiving weekend
The festive holiday weekend promises a ballet performance, a holiday parade, and more in the spirit of the season. Be amazed by spectacular stunts at Holiday Cirque or enjoy the lighting of the River Walk during the Ford Holiday River Parade. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio on Thanksgiving weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Photo courtesy of Holiday DreamsHoliday Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Cirque comes to Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Photo by Erika PinkleyKick off the lighting...
‘Tis the Season’ initiative hopes to get downtown San Antonio into the holiday spirit
SAN ANTONIO – Centro San Antonio is making a big push this holiday season to shop, celebrate, and support downtown. If you visit, you will notice new opportunities that are taking place on Houston Street until January 14. Agave Muerto Clay is one of seven local businesses that are...
The Tex-Mex Christmas Tradition of Tamales
Stocking up to make tamales for the holidays, Maria Moreno stopped by a San Antonio shop to buy corn husks on Nov. 18, 1943. Nowadays it’s not unusual to see tamales with ingredients like cream cheese or black beans, but traditional tamales are simply a layer of corn masa wrapped around a meat filling and steamed in a husk. Tamales have been a diet staple since ancient times. Archeologists believe Mesoamericans ate tamale-type dishes as long as 8,000 years ago—about the same era that people in Mexico began transforming native teosinte grass into the corn plant as we know it. Making tamales has always been laborious, which is why friends and family often come together in social gatherings called tamaladas to share the work. “No West Side housewife would be caught Christmas week without a batch of tamales,” Moreno told the San Antonio Light on that autumn day.
San Antonio gains new charcuterie concept Graze Craze, which offers boards and boxes for events
Husband-and-wife team Ricardo Gutierrez Jr. and Helen Garcia are helming the new shop, located near North Star Mall.
The 25 coziest bars and restaurants in San Antonio
San Antonio may not get terribly cold during the winter, but when temperatures drop, it’s still natural to crave winter coziness. These San Antonio eateries and drinkeries offer a comfy and romantic ambiance, from nostalgic speakeasy vibes to just-like-home feels. Whether you’re looking for somewhere to sweep a date off their feet or a place to recharge with some alone-time, these spots will keep you warm both inside and out.
Texas Hill Country Is Getting A Sweet New Dessert Shop Thanksgiving Weekend
"We will have all the ice cream you can eat AND warm drinks and desserts!"
This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College
A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
JBSA-Lackland trainees guests of honor at annual Thanksgiving feast
SAN ANTONIO – More than 60 trainees from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland were guests of honor for a Thanksgiving feast Thursday at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Marbach Road. “It’s just a pleasure. It’s something that we do for God,” said Richard Cruz, Grand Knight of the...
Ford Holiday River Parade in San Antonio – Start time, tickets, route & more!
Santa and Mrs. Claus return in 2022 with more glitter, laughter, and goodies to continue this lovely tradition of turning on the holidays at Ford Holiday River Parade in San Antonio. Everyone is extremely eagerly anticipating the 2022 Ford Holiday River Parade after having one hell of a time last...
Check out the restaurants at the San Antonio International Airport
SAN ANTONIO — With holidays here, traveling is near. And while you wait to board the plane, San Antonio International Airport has restaurants that you won’t find anywhere else in the city or state. So, we had to check them out on Neighborhood Eats. "Bringing people in from...
Amazing Fall Pie Options at This Fantastic Bakery You Should Check Out
Amazing Fall Pie Options You Will Want to Cut into at Your Thanksgiving Feast. These amazing fall pie options can be preordered now through Nov 20th. This Fantastic Bakery, Bakery Lorraine, has the tastiest Thanksgiving pie options that are as beautiful as they are delicious. About the Pies. Each of...
Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in San Antonio – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled for you a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the San Antonio area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
