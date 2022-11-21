ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CultureMap San Antonio

10 top holiday happenings in San Antonio to celebrate the spirit of the season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. We’ve made our list of can’t-miss celebrations and have checked it twice to ensure optimum joy is had by all. Check out the top 10 things to do in San Antonio this holiday season, and let the merrymaking commence. For a complete listing of holiday-themed and all other events, go to our calendar.Ford Holiday River Parade — November 25Kick off the holidays at the popular Ford Holiday River Parade. This traditional, family-friendly event commemorates the lighting of the San Antonio River Walk and will feature floats inspired by this year’s "Tastes and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa opens a pop-up holiday bar

SAN ANTONIO – As the holidays approach, one way to get in the yuletide spirit is to visit JW Marriott Hill Country Resort and Spa’s holiday pop-up bar, specializing in all things Santa-related. The resort’s water park restaurant has been converted into a winter wonderland. The Arctic Lodge...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

14 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of November 25, 2022 include Ford Holiday River Parade And River Lighting Ceremony 2022, Holiday Art Market, and more!

Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of November 25 include Ford Holiday River Parade And River Lighting Ceremony 2022, Holiday Art Market, Friendsgiving At The Good Kind,5th Annual Black Friday Market At Brick. THINGS TO DO THIS WEEKEND IN SAN ANTONIO. PLAN YOUR SUMMER...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

The 24 best places to see Christmas lights in driving distance of San Antonio

Even the Grinchiest among us have to admit there's something heartwarming about twinkling Christmas light displays. Whether you want to check out a festive attraction that's pulled out the holiday stops or enjoy the simple pleasure of extra AF neighborhood holiday decorations, we've got you covered with this roundup of 24 light displays, all within driving distance of San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 22, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Thanksgiving sides, cocktails, a holiday show preview, cookies and Black Friday deals. Fischer & Wieser shows us how to prepare last-minute Thanksgiving sides and holiday cocktails. Jen tells us how to get into the holiday spirit with “Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle.”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this Thanksgiving weekend

The festive holiday weekend promises a ballet performance, a holiday parade, and more in the spirit of the season. Be amazed by spectacular stunts at Holiday Cirque or enjoy the lighting of the River Walk during the Ford Holiday River Parade. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio on Thanksgiving weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Photo courtesy of Holiday DreamsHoliday Dreams: A Spectacular Holiday Cirque comes to Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Photo by Erika PinkleyKick off the lighting...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TexasHighways

The Tex-Mex Christmas Tradition of Tamales

Stocking up to make tamales for the holidays, Maria Moreno stopped by a San Antonio shop to buy corn husks on Nov. 18, 1943. Nowadays it’s not unusual to see tamales with ingredients like cream cheese or black beans, but traditional tamales are simply a layer of corn masa wrapped around a meat filling and steamed in a husk. Tamales have been a diet staple since ancient times. Archeologists believe Mesoamericans ate tamale-type dishes as long as 8,000 years ago—about the same era that people in Mexico began transforming native teosinte grass into the corn plant as we know it. Making tamales has always been laborious, which is why friends and family often come together in social gatherings called tamaladas to share the work. “No West Side housewife would be caught Christmas week without a batch of tamales,” Moreno told the San Antonio Light on that autumn day.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

The 25 coziest bars and restaurants in San Antonio

San Antonio may not get terribly cold during the winter, but when temperatures drop, it’s still natural to crave winter coziness. These San Antonio eateries and drinkeries offer a comfy and romantic ambiance, from nostalgic speakeasy vibes to just-like-home feels. Whether you’re looking for somewhere to sweep a date off their feet or a place to recharge with some alone-time, these spots will keep you warm both inside and out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

This Spanish-style home for sale was once the president's residence for San Antonio College

A Monte Vista home once used as the president's residence for San Antonio College has hit the market for just shy of $1 million, according to a sales listing. The five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Spanish Revival-style house served as the residence of Wayland P. Moody, who oversaw the community college from 1956 until 1973, according to newspaper reports. He was only the second president to lead the school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

JBSA-Lackland trainees guests of honor at annual Thanksgiving feast

SAN ANTONIO – More than 60 trainees from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland were guests of honor for a Thanksgiving feast Thursday at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Marbach Road. “It’s just a pleasure. It’s something that we do for God,” said Richard Cruz, Grand Knight of the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Amazing Fall Pie Options at This Fantastic Bakery You Should Check Out

Amazing Fall Pie Options You Will Want to Cut into at Your Thanksgiving Feast. These amazing fall pie options can be preordered now through Nov 20th. This Fantastic Bakery, Bakery Lorraine, has the tastiest Thanksgiving pie options that are as beautiful as they are delicious. About the Pies. Each of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in San Antonio – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled for you a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the San Antonio area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy