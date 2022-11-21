ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Kansas State University College of Agriculture renovating for the future

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is emerging as the world’s foremost location for global food systems and bio-security innovations, and as a premier economic driver for the state of Kansas. The university will do some key renovations and relocate the milling, baking, and feed science building known...
Around 2,000 dinners served at 55th annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 2,000 dinners were served at the 55th annual TopekaCommunity Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. Of that number, around 1,700 meals were delivered to area homes by volunteers, while the other 300 meals were served to people who turned out in person at the Agriculture Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center, near S.W. 17th and Tyler.
Local Topeka Restaurant gives out 100 free meals for Thanksgiving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Nauling’s Texas and BBQ and Soul Food restaurant prepared a hundred meals to make sure those in need have a homecooked dinner this thanksgiving. “We have been looking for a way to give back, and Topeka since we’ve opened has been great to us, so we wanted to do something to show our love back. Through questions and talking to different customers that come in, they reached out and helped us connect with the Topeka Rescue Mission and it was game on from there,” Owner, Rod Nauling says.
Five applicants show interest in Topeka City Council Dist. 9 open seat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people have applied for the open Topeka city council seat representing Dist. 9, following the resignation of Mike Lesser. Lesser resigned on November 1. He told 13 NEWS it was not an easy decision, but said with other obligations in his life and the new city manager in place, he felt the timing was right.
Good Kids - Coffey County Poultry Team

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Coffey County Poultry Team returned from a national competition in Kentucky. The group won 19th place overall among all teams at the event. These students are active in many agricultural activities around Coffey County.
Miracle on Kansas Ave. Parade Marshals announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The grand marshal and junior grand marshal have been announced for Downtown Topeka’s Miracle on Kansas Avenue parade, and the grand marshal is a familiar face in the Washburn University community. The Downtown Topeka Inc. (DTI) announced that the now retired Washburn University President Dr....
Kansas Farm Bureau to elect new president at 104th meeting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Farm Bureau members will elect a new president at its 104th annual meeting as Rich Felts is set to retire. The Kansas Farm Bureau says it will celebrate its 104th annual meeting between Dec. 3 and 5 in Manhattan. “I’m excited we will be gathering...
Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner needs more food and volunteers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More food items -- as well as additional volunteers -- are needed for the 55th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner in Topeka. The free meal will take be served starting around noon Thursday at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Agriculture Hall, near S.W. 17th and Tyler.
West Ridge Mall donates storage space for Toys For Tots

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - West Ridge Mall announced Wednesday that they are providing Toys for Tots with a 30,000 sq. ft. space free of charge. The space used to be the Old Navy store on the first level of the mall. The space will be used as storage while donations start to build up. Then, workers will start to sort the toys and distribute them to families.
Motorcycle riders gear up to support Toys for Tots

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bikers will rev their engines, toys in tow, to make sure all kids have a merry Christmas!. Sgt. Josh Smith with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve brought Santa along to Eye on NE Kansas to detail this very special mission. It’s spearheaded by A.B.A.T.E. of Kansas....
City Manager, Mayor say Parkway project in early stages of development

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City manager Stephen Wade, alongside Topeka mayor Mike Padilla, said that the newly approved elevation parkway project is still in its early stages of development at Tuesday morning’s City of Topeka meeting, but they also say it is about time for the project to move forward.
Manhattan Running Company hosts annual Turkey Trot 5k

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With Thanksgiving being the number one running day in the whole year why not get the day started with some exercise as the 7th annual Turkey Trot 5K took place in Aggieville today with runners from all ages. “The fun thing about the turkey trot is...
K-State long snapper, KU defensive tackle honored as Big 12 Champions for Life

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University long snapper and University of Kansas defensive tackle have been honored as Big 12 Champions for Life. No in its eighth season, the Big 12 says Champions for Life has featured young athletes who have earned a scholarship to compete in their chosen sports and embody the characteristics of a champion - leadership, perseverance, community service and discipline.
Morris Co. welcomes new K-9 to Sheriff’s Office

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Morris County has welcomed a new K-9 to the Sheriff’s Office. The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, Nov. 18, it welcomed a new K-9 to the ranks. Kimber is a 15-month-old Belgian Malinois and will work alongside veteran officer Alex Wooden.
Atchison named one of best small towns to spend Christmas in

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison has been named one of the best small towns in the nation to celebrate Christmas in. With the holiday season settling into Northeast Kansas, Trips To Discover, a digital travel magazine, recently released its list of The Best 21 Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the U.S. - and Atchison made the list.
2 men arrested for drugs in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested last Wednesday night in Jackson County after a Sheriff’s deputy located drugs during a traffic stop. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office, on Wednesday, November 16 at approximately 8:00 p.m., a 2010 Honda Civic was stopped near 134th and U.S. Highway 75.
