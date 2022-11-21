ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gareth Southgate warns England will have to improve despite emphatic opening win

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3jez_0jIpYqCn00

England boss Gareth Southgate warned his players that their World Cup progress in Qatar will be curtailed early unless they cut out the sloppiness that crept in towards the end of Monday’s superb win against Iran.

The Three Lions roared to a memorable 6-2 victory over Carlos Queiroz’s normally obdurate opponents in Monday’s Group B opener at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Brilliant Bukayo Saka struck a brace on a night when Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish also found the net as England ran amok in Al Rayyan.

Southgate praised his players after a win that also came with a warning ahead of Friday’s match against the United States as Mehdi Taremi scored two consolation goals.

“We’re really pleased to start the tournament in this way and really pleased with our attacking play,” he said after Taremi’s stoppage-time penalty prevented England from matching their record World Cup win.

“We know that Iran are usually a very difficult to score goals against, so it’s a credit to our players – their movement, the quality of their passing, the quality of our finishing.

“I didn’t like the end of the game. To concede two goals the way we did isn’t the level that we need.

“So we’re going to have to be better than we were today in certain aspects of our game against the USA because they’re going to be coming for us full throttle, and we’re going to have to reset.

“I don’t like games that drift as this one did and it was difficult because there was so much added time in both halves, so I understand the focus drifting a little, but that won’t be enough for us to progress in the tournament.

“So we’ve still got a lot to do to qualify, but of course it’s really, really good start for us.”

England take on neighbours Wales after facing the USA on Friday, a match Southgate expects skipper Harry Kane to be available for.

England fans had hearts in mouths early in the second half when the 29-year-old gripped his right foot in pain after being caught by a desperate Morteza Pouraliganji challenge.

“I think Harry’s fine,” Southgate said of Kane, who reportedly left the ground with a slight limp and his right ankle lightly strapped.

“I mean, it obviously looked a bad tackle but he carried on in the game and we took him off, really, because we felt it was a moment we could do that.”

Another concern was defender Harry Maguire, who left the field looking groggy after a positive performance.

“He felt ill,” Southgate said of the Manchester United captain. “He’d sort of flagged it just before the goal. Given the state of the game we felt no point carrying on.

“So, other than that, I haven’t really seen anything of concern.

“It was nice we were able to refresh the forward the line – not only to get the players off, but to get the other boys on, because there’s some really close calls as to who starts in those positions.

“We’ve got some fabulous talent. We knew we had players that if we needed to change the game could come into the game and have an impact.

“So on days like that you’d like to be able to change more, because every time you pick a team you’ve got 11 who are happy and, with the size of the squads now, 15 who could react differently.

“But I have to say the reaction when I named the team, when we were working with the team, has been excellent.

“They’ve competed with each other, but they’ve supported each other and we’ve got to continue that now.

“We work with a group of players who have a hunger to play, they’re a pleasure to work with.

“They have humility, but they also think about this and it’s unusual to have a group like we’ve got.

“They’ve been excellent all week. We weren’t surprised that they played well today, because the whole squad have been really good from the moment we met.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Children hopeful Wales will qualify for next round despite World Cup loss

Wales supporters were still confident the team could qualify for the knock-out stages of the World Cup, despite a 2-0 defeat to Iran. Among those watching the game back home in Cardiff were the children from Rhiwbeina Primary School. Hundreds of students wearing Wales shirts and the now famous bucket...
newschain

Robert Page admits Wales deserved defeat as Iran dent World Cup hopes

Wales coach Robert Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination. Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey’s red card – only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history – as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz’s team were well worth their win.
newschain

Gareth Southgate urges England to think big ahead of USA game

Gareth Southgate has challenged England to keep thinking big as they look to secure a place in the last 16 of the World Cup with victory over the United States. England captain Harry Kane has shaken off an ankle problem to be fit for Friday’s clash at the Al Bayt Stadium.
newschain

Spain sizzle and Argentina caught offside – stats from the World Cup so far

The second round of World Cup group fixtures kicks off today, with Wales opening proceedings against Iran before England take on the United States this evening. Here, the PA news agency picks out some key statistics from the first set of games and looks ahead to the upcoming matches. Group...
newschain

Germany players cover mouths for team photo in protest over OneLove armband ban

Germany’s players covered their mouths for a World Cup team photograph on Wednesday in protest at being blocked from wearing an anti-discrimination armband. The national team players made the gesture as they prepared for kick-off in their opening match against Japan at the Khalifa Stadium. It followed a joint...
newschain

Mother whose young children perished in fire has also died

The mother of two young children killed in a house fire in Nottingham on Sunday has also died, police have said. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, had been on life support after the blaze in Fairisle Close, Clifton, in the early hours of Sunday. She and her two daughters Naeemah Drammeh, aged...
newschain

Sanjay Bhandari: Sinister abuse of power from FIFA over OneLove armband

FIFA has been accused of a “sinister abuse of power” in the OneLove armband row by Kick It Out. The captains of seven nations, including England and Wales, had been due to wear the rainbow-coloured anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
newschain

Injury boost for England as Harry Kane takes part in training after ankle scare

Harry Kane trained on Wednesday and England are optimistic the striker will be fit for Friday’s World Cup clash against the United States. Gareth Southgate’s men enjoyed the Three Lions’ best start to a major tournament, thrashing Iran 6-2 as their quest for Qatar glory began in style on Monday.
newschain

John Stones never doubted Harry Maguire would find form at World Cup

John Stones has known Harry Maguire for almost two decades and revealed the pair often share jokes over texts – meaning the Manchester City defender was in “no doubt” that his England team-mate would find his form at the World Cup. The two centre-backs may cross the...
newschain

Richard Cockerill warns England must ‘stay in the game’ against South Africa

Richard Cockerill insists England must stay in the fight as their pack prime themselves for a heavyweight collision with South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday. The rematch of the 2019 World Cup final rounds off a disappointing year for Eddie Jones’ men, who have lost five of their 11 games and also drawn 25-25 with New Zealand in their most recent outing.
newschain

FA submits report to FIFA seeking clarity over World Cup penalty inconsistencies

Gareth Southgate has revealed the Football Association has handed a report to FIFA to seek clarity over perceived penalty inconsistencies at the World Cup. England were denied what looked like a clear spot-kick when Harry Maguire was grabbed by Rouzbeh Cheshmi early on in their 6-2 win over Iran on Monday.
newschain

We’re gutted – Gareth Bale floored by Wales’ World Cup loss to Iran

Gareth Bale admitted he was “gutted” by Wales’ last-gasp 2-0 defeat by Iran which left their World Cup hopes in tatters. The Welsh were battling to hold out for a point after an 86th-minute red card for goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey left them with 10 men. But deep...
newschain

Rainbow hats and flags get go-ahead as Wales and England seek World Cup progress

Fifa has given the go-ahead for rainbow-coloured bucket hats and flags inside the stadium as Wales and England gear up for their second World Cup games. The Football Association of Wales (FAW) said the governing body has confirmed fans will be allowed to enter with the items for the clash with Iran after they confiscated them ahead of Wales’ 1-1 draw with the USA.
newschain

Didier Deschamps hopes France have learnt lessons from Denmark defeats

France manager Didier Deschamps hopes his side learnt lessons from surprise Nations League defeats to Denmark ahead of Saturday’s World Cup clash in Doha. The reigning champions go into the encounter leading the way in Group D after kicking off their title defence with an emphatic 4-1 thrashing of Australia.
newschain

Fifa bans fans from dressing as crusaders at England versus USA match

Supporters have been barred from dressing as crusaders at England’s World Cup clash with the USA in Qatar. Fans dressed in chainmail while carrying plastic swords and shields with the St George cross have been told they will not be allowed to enter Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha, according to The Times.
newschain

Today at the World Cup: Germany stage protest before shock loss to Japan

Japan added their name to the list of stunning World Cup upsets as they beat four-time winners Germany 2-1, a day after Saudi Arabia’s shock defeat of Argentina. Spain served warning of their credentials by thrashing Costa Rica 7-0, 2018 finalists Croatia were held 0-0 by Morocco and Belgium also made a stuttering start as they edged past Canada 1-0.
newschain

Wales’ World Cup hopes hanging by a thread after crushing late defeat to Iran

Wales’ hopes of making the knockout stages of the World Cup were left hanging by a thread following a 2-0 defeat to Iran. Substitute Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Rezaeian Ramin struck in stoppage time to secure only Iran’s third World Cup victory and one they fully merited at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha.
newschain

Football rumours: Alex Iwobi to sign £100,000-a-week deal at Everton

Alex Iwobi will sign a new £100,000-a-week contract with Everton, according to The Sun. The 26-year-old midfielder has become a central player for Frank Lampard’s side and will reportedly be offered the contract for another three-and-a-half years. The Times writes that Liverpool will continue with their pursuit of...
newschain

Bristol Rovers expected to make changes for visit of Boreham Wood

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton will make changes for his side’s FA Cup second round clash with non-league Boreham Wood. Lewis Gibson and Lewis Gordon were both rested for Rovers’ midweek Papa Johns Trophy win at Colchester and are expected to return to the starting line-up. Ryan Loft...

Comments / 0

Community Policy