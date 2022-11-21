ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City's pension plan bill hinges on Mayor Brandon Scott

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — All eyes are on Mayor Brandon Scott and his decision for the pension plan that split the Baltimore City Council during the last meeting when Council President Nick Mosby pushed his fast-tracked plan through the chamber. The fast-tracked bill went from introduction to final reader in...
bethesdamagazine.com

Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race

Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
thecampuscurrent.com

Adjunct professor loses bid for delegate seat

An adjunct communications professor lost her bid for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates race this month. Democrat Courtney Buiniskis, who represents AACC’s part-time faculty on the college’s The Faculty Organization, trailed Republican incumbent Seth Howard by 2,430 votes by the time the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections published the official tally this week.
foxbaltimore.com

Crump, Carson, Armstrong join forces on 'Crisis in the Classroom'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was early July when famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced he was joining the lawsuit against Baltimore City Public Schools claiming taxpayer dollars are being misused and taxpayers are being forced to front the bill for a broken education system. “I said I could...
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore reaches 300 homicide mark for 8th straight year

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — After some confusion, Baltimore has once again and for the 8th consecutive year reached 300 homicides. The Baltimore Police Department confirmed a man who was shot in April 2022 has died of his injuries, officially marking the grim milestone. It was thought Baltimore reached this...
