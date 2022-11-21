Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
FDA says lab-grown meat is safe for human consumption
The Food and Drug Administration for the first time cleared a lab-grown meat product developed by a California start-up as safe for human consumption. The decision marks a key milestone for cell-cultivated meats to eventually become available in U.S. supermarkets and restaurants. The FDA cleared Upside Foods, formerly known as...
EverydayHealth.com
Lab-Grown Chicken Is Safe to Eat, According to FDA
“Slaughter-free” chicken — made from real animal cells grown in laboratories — could be coming soon to a restaurant and grocery store near you. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on November 16 that the lab-grown poultry, which takes living cells from chickens and grows them in a controlled environment to produce the meat, was safe for human consumption, and that it had “no further questions” about the product’s safety. This is the first “No Questions” letter from the FDA for lab-grown meat, poultry, or seafood.
H-E-B Supplier Recalling Contaminated Ground Beef
On November 16, the U.S. Department of Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that near to 94,000 pounds of raw ground beef products by the Amarillo-based Tyson Dresh Meats, Inc. are being recalled after the company received feedback from customers complaining about “mirror-like” materials in the meat.
Phys.org
Could lab-grown meat pave the way for more ethical, environmentally friendly food?
"No animals were harmed in the making of this burger." After the Food and Drug Administration's recent declaration that a lab-grown meat product is "generally recognized as safe" for consumption, don't be surprised if you see that label on a menu in years to come. The product approved by the...
NPR
A Taste Of Lab-Grown Meat
The idea came to Uma Valeti while he was working on regrowing human tissue to help heart attack patients: If we can grow tissue from cells in a lab, why not use animal cells to grow meat? Valeti founded a company called Upside Foods, which joins more than 80 other start-ups developing "cultivated meat."
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal
A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
foodsafetynews.com
Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test
Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
Consumer Reports.org
Listeria Outbreak in 6 States Tied to Deli Meat and Cheese
At least 16 people in six states have become infected with Listeria monocytogenes after eating meat and cheese from deli counters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Nov. 9, 2022. Thirteen of those people have been hospitalized. One pregnant person lost their pregnancy, and one person in Maryland has died.
10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale
Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
HelloFresh is the latest food company to be accused of using coconut milk obtained from monkey labor
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, has called for a boycott of HelloFresh, alleging that the meal delivery service uses coconut milk obtained from monkey labor in Thailand. The call for HelloFresh subscribers to cancel their memberships came as allegations of animal abuse were leveled against...
CNET
Beyond Meat Pennsylvania Plant Has Apparent Mold and Listeria, Report Says
Beyond Meat's Pennsylvania facility has what appears to be mold, Listeria and other food-safety problems, according to internal documents and photos leaked to Bloomberg on Monday. Internal documents show that Beyond Meat products tested positive for Listeria 11 times between the second half of 2021 and the first half of...
foodsafetynews.com
Unripened, soft cheese recalled because of the possibility of botulism poisoning
Mounet Group brand Labneh soft unripened cheese in vegetable oil is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, which causes botulism poisoning. There is concern that consumers may have the product in their homes because its expiration date is not until Aug. 15, 2023, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Here's Why 150 Tons Of Salmonella-Tainted Fish Is Being Recalled
According to the Mayo Clinic, "eating raw or undercooked meat, poultry, and eggs" is a common culprit of Salmonella infections. Although the USDA is committed to cutting down Salmonella-related illness by 25%, cases persist. A 2021 report by Pew suggests that since 2000, infection rates have remained almost the same, and poultry "is still frequently linked to outbreaks." But you can add fish to the list of notable sources in recent years.
Popculture
Whole Foods Dessert Hit With Recall
Frequent shoppers at Whole Foods need to closely look at their recent purchases due to this recent recall. Amid a string of recalls at the popular grocery, another item has now been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
A cardiologist shares 5 foods she almost never eats, from coconut oil to chips — and suggests healthier alternatives
A cardiologist said she avoids foods that are highly processed and packed unhealthy fats or sugar, opting for heart-healthy alternatives like yogurt.
Thrillist
Tyson Fresh Meats Is Recalling More Than 93,000 Pounds of Ground Beef
Just last week, hundreds of cases containing smoked salmon were recalled across four states over a listeria outbreak, and now, there's even more drama in the world of food safety. The US Department of Agriculture just announced yet another recall, this time, impacting over 93,000 pounds of ground beef. Texas-based...
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Cheese Every Day
Cheese is nutritious and widely enjoyed—so many dishes include it, from the classic comfort food mac & cheese to sandwiches, casseroles, salads, pizzas and more. Cheese elevates culinary dishes with flavor, aroma, texture and color. With an impressive nutritional profile, cheese offers protein, fat, calcium, phosphorus, potassium and vitamin B12—making it one of the important foods for a balanced diet.
Chipotle’s Investment in Vegan Meat Made From Mushroom Spores Expected to be Evaluated as a Menu Item
Though Chipotle has yet to engage an in-store testing process for the new meat substitute, analysts largely anticipate eventual availability. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Meati.com, NRN.com, and VegNews.com.
Comments / 0