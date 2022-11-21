Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen Curry’s disgusted reaction to Andrew Wiggins All-Star debate
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors had a walk in the park Wednesday night at home, as they easily defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-107. Curry finished with 22 points, but it was Andrew Wiggins, who came up with the best offensive performance of the night from either team.
Draymond Green sounds off on critical switch up that can turn Warriors’ season
Steve Kerr made a subtle yet important switch involving Draymond Green in the Golden State Warriors’ latest win on Wednesday. The team’s defensive anchor didn’t return with the starters in the second quarter, instead coming in early to run the reserve unit. Draymond spoke at length about...
RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade
The Golden State Warriors’ title defense is starting off on the wrong foot. At 8 – 10, the team has just not looked good as of late. With most of their young guns struggling, speculation about potential trade targets are afoot. One of these rumored players for the Warriors is Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder. […] The post RUMOR: Warriors linked to Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics’ most realistic trade target after first month of 2022-23 season
One month into the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics look like a well-oiled machine. At 13-4 and fresh off a nine-game win streak that ended Monday against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics own the best record in their conference and the entire league. The negative attention the franchise received early on in the season because of the Ime Udoka situation has seemingly evaporated.
‘He’s magical’: Andrew Wiggins details Stephen Curry influence behind hot start
Andrew Wiggins drained six three-pointers for the second straight game on Wednesday, leading the Golden State Warriors with a season-high 31 points in their blowout win over the short-handed LA Clippers. The defending champions have quietly won six of their last nine games, one loss of which came absent four...
Did Shams Charania just expose his viral burner account by accident?
Ah yes, the power of social media anonymity. The use of burner social media accounts has become more and more commonplace in recent years due to the considerable freedom being able to express whatever opinion you have without them being tied to your name gives. Kevin Durant famously lambasted the Oklahoma City Thunder when he forgot to switch accounts, while former Philadelphia 76ers executive Bryan Colangelo resigned from his job due to his wife’s burner shenanigans.
Draymond Green has 1 problem with NBA’s 3-game suspension of Lakers guard Patrick Beverley
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green took issue with the NBA slapping Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley with a three-game suspension. For those not in the know, Beverley was given the harsh punishment for shoving Deandre Ayton during their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. Pat Bev didn’t like how Ayton stood over Austin Reaves and taunted him, prompting the LA vet to body-check the big man, leading to a technical foul and ejection.
Channing Frye keeps it real on Jazz making trades to tank after hot start
The Utah Jazz may appear on more trade rumors as they start to think about their plans for the 2023 NBA Draft soon. The race to the bottom of the NBA standings may not start now, former NBA forward Channing Frye said on a new episode of Legend Lounge with Trill Withers, but teams may […] The post Channing Frye keeps it real on Jazz making trades to tank after hot start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yuta Watanabe update will put more pressure on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving
Yuta Watanabe has emerged as one of the Brooklyn Nets most productive players this season, but it appears as if the team will be without him for the foreseeable future. The team has one more game on the current road trip against the Indiana Pacers on Friday and Watanabe will not be active for that […] The post Yuta Watanabe update will put more pressure on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dwight Howard fires back at Shaq over Taiwan League slander
On a recent episode of The Big Podcast, Shaquille O’Neal went out of his way to give the most disingenuous comment of all time to his fellow former member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dwight Howard, who is currently playing in the Taiwan League. “You should never be complimented...
Lakers’ new trade outlook after recent winning streak
After an abysmal 2-10 start to the season for the Los Angeles Lakers, the team has righted the ship a bit. The Lakers won three games in a row before losing to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, and Anthony Davis put together some monster performances throughout this stretch. The team has looked like a competitive, competent group for the first time in a while.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0