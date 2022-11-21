ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

2 men wounded in Chicago shooting on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in Brainerd Thursday afternoon. At about 4:44 p.m., two men were in the 9000 block of South Racine when they were struck by gunfire. A 27-year-old man and 31-year-old man were both struck in the body, and transported to area hospitals in good condition.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside Waukegan shopping mall

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - One person is dead after a shooting at a shopping mall parking lot in Waukegan Wednesday evening. Waukegan police say around 6:20 p.m. three victims were found shot outside a strip mall in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road. A man in his 20s and...
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found stabbed to death in Roseland home

CHICAGO - A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon in a home in Roseland on the South Side. Reginald Davis, 60, was found on the floor inside a home in the 10900 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

House explosion in New Chicago, Indiana leaves 1 dead

NEW CHICAGO, Ind. - One woman is dead after her home exploded in New Chicago, Ind. around noon on Wednesday. Officials say the woman has not yet been identified. The explosion happened at a home on Decatur Avenue and 25th Street right outside of Lake Station. State fire marshals are...
NEW CHICAGO, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Jacquail Jones, 22, faces one felony count of murder. On Nov. 9, Jones allegedly shot a 52-year-old man in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. The victim died from his...
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

A big bash for both sides of the aisle

Happy Wednesday, Illinois. We’re off Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving but will be back in your inbox Monday. Have a safe holiday, eggnog et al. A receiving line formed to greet Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday at the annual Serafin & Associates holiday party at Butch McGuire’s. It was the first live gathering for the event since Covid gripped the past few holidays.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them

A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl, 17, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said. The offender then fled on...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Children Who Were Pulled From Suburban Palatine Pond Have Died: Officials

Two young children who were pulled from a Palatine pond after falling into the water Wednesday died hours later at the hospitals where they were taken for treatment, officials said. A 4-year-old boy who was originally taken to Northwest Community Hospital, then transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park...
PALATINE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen found guilty of breaking into Westmont BMW dealership, trying to drive into cop

WESTMONT, Ill. - A juvenile charged with burglary and assaulting a police officer at a suburban BMW dealership last December was found guilty on all counts Wednesday. DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco found the juvenile guilty after a two-day bench trial on the following charges: two counts of armed violence, one count of burglary, one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and one count of aggravated assault on a police officer.
WESTMONT, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 36, stabbed and seriously wounded in Washington Park

CHICAGO - A man was found stabbed Tuesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood. The 36-year-old was found around 10:11 a.m. in the 300 block of East 58th Street suffering from a stab wound to the stomach, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where...
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Federal Prosecutors Announce 30-Year Prison Sentence for Drug Trafficker Out of Plainfield

An international drug trafficker who partnered with Mexican drug cartels to purchase and transport large amounts of cocaine to the Chicago area and other parts of the U.S. is going to federal prison. Luis Garcia was sentenced to 30 years behind bars. Prosecutors say Garcia established a network of warehouses and front companies posing as legitimate businesses to distribute the cocaine and launder millions of dollars in proceeds. The warehouses were located in Chicago, Naperville, Arlington Heights, and Plainfield, as well as in Texas and Georgia.
PLAINFIELD, IL

