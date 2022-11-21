ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfane, VT

mynbc5.com

Victim identified in fatal home explosion in Newfane

NEWFANE, Vt. — Vermont State Police have identified the person killed in a deadly home explosion and fire last week in Newfane. Investigators said 56-year-old Russell Buzby was killed after a small two-story home on Route 30 was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday. The cause...
NEWFANE, VT
westernmassnews.com

State Police respond to 4-car crash on I-91 NB in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 Northbound near Exit 8 on Springfield Tuesday afternoon for reports of a 4-car accident. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, the crash took place around 6:45 p.m. The incident involved 4 vehicles:. a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCAX

House damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a house in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Crews were called to the blaze on Greensboro Road at about 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the windows. No one was inside the house and no one was injured, but the fire caused...
HANOVER, NH
iBerkshires.com

Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
ADAMS, MA
NECN

NH Shootings Leave 1 Man Dead, 1 Injured; Man Arrested, Authorities Say

One man is dead and another was injured in related shootings in New Hampshire Wednesday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., authorities found 83-year-old Robert Prest dead inside a home on Center Road in Lyndeborough. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a statement Wednesday night that his death is under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled Friday morning. Earlier Wednesday, the office referred to it as a shooting death.
LYNDEBOROUGH, NH
WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
westernmassnews.com

Police: missing Westfield man found dead after weekend search

South Hadley educators in mediation with school committee over working conditions. Educators told us that they just started their second school year without contracts, and after struggling to come to an agreement with the school district, the two parties have entered into mediation. Chicopee Boys & Girls Club hosts their...
WESTFIELD, MA
newportdispatch.com

Shooting incident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Springfield early this morning. Authorities were notified of gunshots being fired in the area of Union Street at around 3:40 a.m. State police responded to the area and began an investigation. Police say early stages of the investigation...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
westernmassnews.com

Police locate missing Westfield man

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have located a man who was reported missing over the weekend. Westfield Police said Monday afternoon that 32-year-old Robert Tesini has been located, but no other details were being released at this time. The community came together throughout the weekend and on Monday to help...
WESTFIELD, MA
WCAX

1 dead in fire at Springfield storage facility

This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more. Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Controversy over planned logging project in Green Mountain National Forest. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont environmental activists are urging...
SPRINGFIELD, VT

