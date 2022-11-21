Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Victim identified in fatal home explosion in Newfane
NEWFANE, Vt. — Vermont State Police have identified the person killed in a deadly home explosion and fire last week in Newfane. Investigators said 56-year-old Russell Buzby was killed after a small two-story home on Route 30 was leveled by the explosion just after 1 a.m. Friday. The cause...
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to 4-car crash on I-91 NB in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 Northbound near Exit 8 on Springfield Tuesday afternoon for reports of a 4-car accident. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, the crash took place around 6:45 p.m. The incident involved 4 vehicles:. a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 driven...
WCAX
House damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a house in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Crews were called to the blaze on Greensboro Road at about 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the windows. No one was inside the house and no one was injured, but the fire caused...
Vermont State Police locate missing person
The Vermont State Police and Rutland Barracks were made aware of a 17-year-old runaway girl from the Middletown Springs Area.
WRGB
Two injured in gas explosion in Glens Falls, transported by helicopter to burn unit
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — Two people have been injured at a facility in Glens Falls following a reported gas explosion. According to a spokesperson with the city, Police say a helicopter has been brought in to bring two out of the area to be treated for burns. According...
mynbc5.com
Vermont man goes on 48 hour 'crime spree' before being arrested, officials say
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man was arrested this morning after going on a 48-hour-long "crime spree" that saw him allegedly stealing vehicles, breaking into businesses and injuring a person. Burlington police said 38-year-old David Oleson was allegedly involved in a pursuit with police in Orange, Massachusetts, on Monday...
mynbc5.com
Man suspected of shooting 2, killing 1, taken into custody in New Hampshire, police say
A man who police say was connected to shootings in Brookline and Lyndeborough on Wednesday morning has been taken into custody in Nashua. There were no immediate details on the man's identity or the circumstances of his arrest. He was taken into custody on Auburn Street. A massive manhunt was...
iBerkshires.com
Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
NECN
NH Shootings Leave 1 Man Dead, 1 Injured; Man Arrested, Authorities Say
One man is dead and another was injured in related shootings in New Hampshire Wednesday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., authorities found 83-year-old Robert Prest dead inside a home on Center Road in Lyndeborough. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said in a statement Wednesday night that his death is under investigation, with an autopsy scheduled Friday morning. Earlier Wednesday, the office referred to it as a shooting death.
Police arrest Granville man after domestic dispute
Police arrested Matthew P. Zagorski, 35 of Granville on November 21. Zagorski was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute and trespassing.
WCAX
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
Two helicoptered to burn center after West Glens Falls explosion
Two individuals were helicoptered to burn centers after a propane leak lead to an explosion in West Glens Falls.
Rescue crews searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Sunapee, NH
SUNAPEE, N.H. — Searchers in Sunapee, New Hampshire are trying to track down a boy who’s been missing since 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Breisch was last seen in the area of Seven Hearths Lane in Sunapee. “He left the area on foot in an unknown direction,” according to...
Authorities investigating 2 suspicious deaths in separate New Hampshire towns
BROOKLINE, N.H. — Authorities have launched an investigation into the suspicious deaths of two people in separate New Hampshire towns on Wednesday morning, Boston 25 has learned. A law enforcement official confirmed one person was fatally shot in Brookline and a second victim was shot to death in Lyndeborough.
Three Adams families lose everything in Thanksgiving fire
Thanksgiving morning is supposed to be a time of anticipation and celebration. For three families in Adams, a mid-morning fire destroyed not only dreams of turkey and stuffing, but happy holiday wishes as well.
westernmassnews.com
Police: missing Westfield man found dead after weekend search
South Hadley educators in mediation with school committee over working conditions. Educators told us that they just started their second school year without contracts, and after struggling to come to an agreement with the school district, the two parties have entered into mediation. Chicopee Boys & Girls Club hosts their...
newportdispatch.com
Shooting incident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Springfield early this morning. Authorities were notified of gunshots being fired in the area of Union Street at around 3:40 a.m. State police responded to the area and began an investigation. Police say early stages of the investigation...
westernmassnews.com
Police locate missing Westfield man
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have located a man who was reported missing over the weekend. Westfield Police said Monday afternoon that 32-year-old Robert Tesini has been located, but no other details were being released at this time. The community came together throughout the weekend and on Monday to help...
WCAX
1 dead in fire at Springfield storage facility
This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more. Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Controversy over planned logging project in Green Mountain National Forest. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont environmental activists are urging...
Duo nabbed in connection to catalytic converter thefts
Two Ballston Spa people were arrested for their connection to catalytic converter thefts from October.
