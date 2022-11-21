Read full article on original website
dmagazine.com
Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court
When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
texasstandard.org
How many died from COVID in Dallas jail? Sheriff’s Department won’t say, citing records law
An exception to Texas’ public information law is helping the Dallas County Jail keep COVID-19 information shielded from public view. It’s frustrating activists who still want to know what policies Sheriff Marian Brown used to prevent infections during the pandemic. The public also can’t learn how many people...
dallasexpress.com
DPD Warns Public of Rising Phone Scams
Phone scams in the city of Dallas are on the rise, according to the police. Being aware of scammers’ tactics is the best way to remain vigilant and avoid becoming the victim of a scam. “The Dallas Police Department has seen an increase in phone scams impersonating local police...
fox4news.com
North Texas high speed chase suspect charged with drug possession, evading arrest
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas - A suspect who lead authorities on a high speed, multi-city chase on Monday has been charged. The chase started near Forney, but weaved along parts of I-30 and 635 in Dallas, Garland, Mesquite and Rowlett. 19-year-old Emmanuel Arop Makue Bol was booked into the Kaufman County...
azlenews.net
Tarrant County SO: Man sought in shooting
Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a man after an early morning shooting in Azle Wednesday. At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of Liberty School Road in Azle for a domestic disturbance. There was a gunshot wound victim transported to a local hospital and the victim is expected to live, according to information from Robbie Hoy, TCSO public information officer.
Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities --...
Local police step up patrols to prevent drunk driving
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As we all prepare to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family, local law enforcement is stepping up patrols to prevent drunk driving.According to TXDOT, in 2021 nearly a quarter of all fatal traffic crashes during the holiday season involved drunk driving. Now local officials want you to be aware of the dangers of driving while intoxicated. "The devastation is unbelievable, the grief never ends," said Suzanne Beatty.Beatty knows the dangers of drunk driving all too well. Her daughter Carly, a sophomore at Texas A&M, was hit and killed by an intoxicated driver. Now she's hoping...
dallasexpress.com
Local Parent Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Gun to School
Police arrested a woman on an Arlington ISD campus Thursday afternoon when she allegedly showed up with a gun after hearing her child was involved in a fight with other students. The incident occurred at Arlington Martin High School in South Arlington, where a fight had erupted among a group...
'It is not a free-for-all out there': North Texas police chase policies vary by department
DALLAS — They are glorified and dramatized in movies. But in real life, police pursuits have no scripted endings. And those who’ve been in a chase often look back on them as difficult and sometimes dangerous. “They are initially very exciting when you are a younger officer, but...
fox26houston.com
Kids used as drug mules, mother sends fentanyl that kills father in Dallas Airport
Dallas - An Albuquerque mother who allegedly concealed a deadly dose of fentanyl inside her children’s luggage has been charged with a federal drug crime, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Magdalena Silva Banuelos, 46, was indicted for the distribution of a controlled...
fox4news.com
Woman accused of using children as fentanyl 'drug mules' indicted
DALLAS - A woman from New Mexico who allegedly hid fentanyl inside of her children's luggage and provided her boyfriend a deadly dose of the drug has been charged with a federal crime. 46-year-old Magdalena Silva Banuelos was indicted on distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. According to...
fox4news.com
Suspect involved in deadly car chase connected to even more burglaries, including Mesquite auto shop
MESQUITE, Texas - We're learning about more businesses that police believe were targeted by a burglary ring they said was busted this week. The suspects were caught Saturday after a Garland police chase, and police think they're the same serial burglars that broke into a Mesquite business in early September.
Texas man charged with hate crime after shouting 'white power' and firing gun outside Florida bar
Dustin McCann called a security guard the 'N-word' before leaving the club and firing his gun, witnesses say.
fox4news.com
Fight over cell phone in Lewisville ends in deadly shooting
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A man is facing murder charges after a fight over a cell phone in Lewisville turned into a shooting on Tuesday night. 20-year-old Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting. The shooting happened at 10:15 on Tuesday night on...
The family of a Fort Worth man killed by police is baffled by his behavior
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth Mother is looking for answers surrounding the surprise behavior of her husband as she tries to comfort their children. It was love at first sight when Brittany Williams met Joe Williams back in 2011. But now, her life seems upside down. "I'm...
Fired Dallas officer pointed gun at fellow officer in Uber before it discharged into sunroof, warrant says
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer who was fired over an aggravated assault charge was accused of pointing a gun at the head of a fellow officer while they rode in an Uber, before the gun discharged into the sunroof, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Officer Anthony Heims...
dallasexpress.com
Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express
Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
wbap.com
A wild 100 mile, multi-city chase from Forney to NE Dallas started with a fake paper tag
Dallas/Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – A dramatic high speed, multi-city chase Monday afternoon lasted for over an hour before coming to an end in Northeast Dallas. The incident started around 1 p.m. in Kaufman county where sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a black Mercedes with fake paper tags and the driver wouldn’t stop.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway
On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Body Found in Submerged Car in SE Dallas County
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a submerged vehicle Wednesday. The sheriff's office said Wednesday afternoon that deputies were called about a submerged Ford Mustang in a pond near the intersection of Jimmy Lane and Haines Road in Combine. Deputies requested the assistance...
