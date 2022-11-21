ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

dmagazine.com

Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court

When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
dallasexpress.com

DPD Warns Public of Rising Phone Scams

Phone scams in the city of Dallas are on the rise, according to the police. Being aware of scammers’ tactics is the best way to remain vigilant and avoid becoming the victim of a scam. “The Dallas Police Department has seen an increase in phone scams impersonating local police...
azlenews.net

Tarrant County SO: Man sought in shooting

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigators are seeking a man after an early morning shooting in Azle Wednesday. At 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 11200 block of Liberty School Road in Azle for a domestic disturbance. There was a gunshot wound victim transported to a local hospital and the victim is expected to live, according to information from Robbie Hoy, TCSO public information officer.
CBS DFW

Local police step up patrols to prevent drunk driving

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As we all prepare to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family, local law enforcement is stepping up patrols to prevent drunk driving.According to TXDOT, in 2021 nearly a quarter of all fatal traffic crashes during the holiday season involved drunk driving.  Now local officials want you to be aware of the dangers of driving while intoxicated. "The devastation is unbelievable, the grief never ends," said Suzanne Beatty.Beatty knows the dangers of drunk driving all too well. Her daughter Carly, a sophomore at Texas A&M, was hit and killed by an intoxicated driver. Now she's hoping...
dallasexpress.com

Local Parent Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Gun to School

Police arrested a woman on an Arlington ISD campus Thursday afternoon when she allegedly showed up with a gun after hearing her child was involved in a fight with other students. The incident occurred at Arlington Martin High School in South Arlington, where a fight had erupted among a group...
fox4news.com

Woman accused of using children as fentanyl 'drug mules' indicted

DALLAS - A woman from New Mexico who allegedly hid fentanyl inside of her children's luggage and provided her boyfriend a deadly dose of the drug has been charged with a federal crime. 46-year-old Magdalena Silva Banuelos was indicted on distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. According to...
fox4news.com

Fight over cell phone in Lewisville ends in deadly shooting

LEWISVILLE, Texas - A man is facing murder charges after a fight over a cell phone in Lewisville turned into a shooting on Tuesday night. 20-year-old Joseluis Esai Vasquez is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting. The shooting happened at 10:15 on Tuesday night on...
dallasexpress.com

Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express

Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on C.F Hawn Freeway

On September 24, 2022, at 1:07 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. The preliminary investigation determined a teenage male riding in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck was shot while the vehicle was going eastbound on US-175 (CF Hawn Frwy) between Buckner Boulevard and St. Augustine Drive.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body Found in Submerged Car in SE Dallas County

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a submerged vehicle Wednesday. The sheriff's office said Wednesday afternoon that deputies were called about a submerged Ford Mustang in a pond near the intersection of Jimmy Lane and Haines Road in Combine. Deputies requested the assistance...
