Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Why I Expect Arrest Soon in University of Idaho Killings
Maybe we’ll see an arrest before the end of the week. I realize we’re all saddened by the crime and impatient that it hasn’t already been solved. But just because police aren’t sharing every small detail of evidence doesn’t mean they aren’t building a case. I have experience with a similar story. In 1989, I was working in a newsroom the Saturday before Christmas. I was the skeleton crew because I was the guy most recently hired. Then the Associated Press wire began to practically smoke.
Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
Police Identify Four University of Idaho Students Found Dead
MOSCOW, Idaho (KLIX)-Moscow authorities have identified four University of Idaho students found dead Sunday in a suspected homicide. On Monday the Moscow Police Department identified the victims as Ethan Chapin, a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington, Xana Kernodle, a junior from Post Falls, Madison Mogen, a senior from Coeur d’Alene, and Kaylee Goncalves, a senior from Rathdrum. The four had been found following reports Sunday morning at just before noon of a person found unconscious on King Road. Police said no arrests have been made so far adding they didn't think there was a danger to the general public. In a statement the University of Idaho said it canceled classes Monday and was making additional councilors available to students. Ethan, a freshman from Mount Vernon, Washington, was majoring in recreation, sport and tourism management in the College of Education, Health and Human Sciences. Xana was a junior from Post Falls majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics. Madison was a senior majoring in marketing in the College of Business and Economics. Kaylee, from Rathdrum, was a senior majoring in general studies in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences. UI President Scott Green issued the following statement, "My wife Gabriella and I are simply heartbroken. Words cannot adequately describe the light these students brought to this world or ease the depth of suffering we feel at their passing under these tragic circumstances. No one feels that loss more than their families and friends. The university is working directly with those affected and is committed to supporting all students, families and employees as this event undeniably touches all of us."
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0