Pevely, MO

kfmo.com

Kenaum Charged in Bone Hole Shooting

(Park Hills, MO) A Park Hills Teenager, 17 year old Billy James Kenaum Jr., is charged with three counts of first degree assault serious physical injury, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of delivery of a controlled substance after he is alleged to have been involved in a shooting at the Bone Hole access swimming area earlier this year. He's the fourth person charged in connection to the incident. According to reports St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the Desloge firehouse about 1:30 am Saturday, January 29th, to reports of a gunshot victim. The investigation into the incident helped detectives find three juvenile suspects who led police to their main suspect, 28 year old Nicholas Fred Buchanan of Leadwood. He was eventually charged with two unlawful use of a weapon charges, three counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action, after he is alleged to have shot a male juvenile during the incident.
PARK HILLS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs woman charged with stealing from High Ridge catering service

Asha Smriti Malhotra, 35, of House Springs has been charged with a felony for allegedly embezzling $33,082.74 from RJ Catering, the catering service for the Rocking J Venue, 6722 Bridle Trail Lane, in High Ridge. Malhorta allegedly used two payment services to steal the money while working as a sub-contractor for the business, authorities reported.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton man arrested following crash near Cedar Hill

Gary L. Meyer, 57, of Fenton was arrested Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 22, following an accident at Hwy. 30 and Local Hillsboro Road near Cedar Hill that left a Catawissa woman injured. Meyer was arrested for an alleged burglary, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:28 p.m., Meyer was driving...
CEDAR HILL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus man arrested after allegedly running from police in Arnold

A 39-year-old Festus man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested after Arnold Police stopped a car and the man reportedly got out and fled from officers. The man also allegedly was found with methamphetamine and fentanyl, police reported. At about 3:40 p.m. Oct. 27, officers stopped a 2021 Kia...
FESTUS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man who carjacked mother and infant sentenced to 11 years in prison

U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Tuesday sentenced a man who stole a car at gunpoint from a mother and infant to 11 years in prison. On Oct. 28, 2021, a woman was placing her infant in a car seat in her 2014 Hyundai Elantra in south St. Louis when Bryant Carless pointed a gun at her and demanded the keys. Carless was spotted by police soon after and then fled from the Elantra. After he was caught, police found the woman’s wallet, keys, and a Taurus 9mm pistol, Carless’ plea agreement says.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Four women face felony stealing charges after arrest in Arnold

Four women facing felony stealing charges in St. Louis County were arrested outside the Kohl’s store, 2150 Michigan Ave., in Arnold after allegedly stealing more than $12,000 worth of cosmetics from the Kohl’s store, 115 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, in Fenton, Arnold Police reported. Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 33, of...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two Arnold restaurants evacuated after mention of bomb

Two Arnold restaurants were evacuated for about two hours after a 13-year-old Imperial boy allegedly mentioned a bomb while talking on the phone to an employee at one of the businesses on Richardson Road. The case was forwarded to juvenile authorities, Arnold Police Det. Lt. Jeremy Christopher said. The Pizza...
ARNOLD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Body Found In Farmington

(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

WANTED: Photos show duo sought after man shot while pumping gas in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis police have released photos showing a man and woman they are looking for after a man was shot while pumping gas in St. Louis on Oct. 26. The 26-year-old victim told police he was pumping gas at the BP Gas Station at 1551 South Grand when a man in a dark blue Chevrolet sedan approached him around 11:45 a.m. The victim said the suspect got out of the car and stared him down, at which time the victim grabbed his gun and pointed it toward the ground.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman receives 10-year sentence for drug trafficking, possession

Katie Lynn Hovis, 30, of Festus has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and drug possession. She already was serving a five-year prison sentence for previous drug-related convictions, according to court documents. On Nov. 1, Hovis pleaded guilty to second-degree drug trafficking and three counts of...
FESTUS, MO
advantagenews.com

Man killed in SUV vs. UTV crash

A Piasa man was killed, and his brother seriously injured in an SUV vs. UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) crash this week. The crash happened at about 2:45pm Monday on Oak Rest Road just south of Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County. Information from the Illinois State Police indicates 60-year-old Wayne...
JERSEY COUNTY, IL

