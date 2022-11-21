Read full article on original website
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Manager makes it a point to leave office every day at 5pm and explains wholesome reason why he does it
He wants everyone to see him leave by 5 PM even though he has more work to do.
