WJHG-TV
Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child was ejected from an SUV, and two other patients were airlifted, following a crash in Calhoun County Thursday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on State Road 71 near Duncan Road. The vehicle left the roadway, drove onto the shoulder of the road, and hit a power pole. The collision then caused the SUV to roll end over end.
Fleeing felon allegedly led deputies on 5-mile chase, arrested: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man early Thursday morning after a five-mile pursuit through Destin and a violent arrest, according to a OCSO news release. Adrian Rico Garcia, 52, was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview. He is charged with resisting an officer with violence, […]
Man dies after crashing into Dothan church
The 36-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.
WEAR
New details released in Escambia County crash that injured 23-year-old pregnant woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- More details are being released on a crash Monday in Escambia County that left a 23-year-old pregnant woman hospitalized. Florida Highway Patrol tells WEAR News on Tuesday that the pregnant Pensacola woman was the passenger in the single-vehicle crash. The driver is a 20-year-old man from Enterprise, Alabama.
WCTV
Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
wtvy.com
Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase
BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody today following a motorcycle chase involving many Wiregrass area law enforcement agencies. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Buford Glen Goddin, 35, of Chipley, Florida. Upon his arrest, Goddin was found to have numerous felony charges from...
Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
WCSO names armed suspect in deputy-involved shooting in Miramar Beach
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released the name of an armed suspect who was shot by deputies. The WCSO said that on Tuesday deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the area. Minutes later, the WCSO said, deputies confronted the suspect, identified as Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, and shots were fired.
Texas man drowns at Crab Island in Destin: Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist from Texas drowned Wednesday at Crab Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called it a “tragic accident” in a Facebook post on Thursday. The OCSO reports that the 63-year-old was with family on a rented pontoon boat. OCSO said at about 3:35 p.m. the man went head-first down a […]
Sneads man flown to hospital after ejected from SUV
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 36-year-old Sneads man was injured in a single vehicle crash on Messer Road near State Road 69 Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the man was flown by helicopter from the scene to a hospital. Troopers said the man was driving westbound on Messer Road when the SUV […]
navarrenewspaper.com
ACTIVE FELONY WARRANT EARLY MORNING ARREST
A Destin man with an active felony warrant who tried to evade a traffic stop by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 1:40 this morning found himself blocked in by patrol cars shortly after deputies flattened all his tires with spike strips. 52-year old Adrian Rico Garcia is charged...
Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies.
Jeremy Morgan steps in as Fort Walton Beach Fire Chief
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Jeremy Morgan is not a new face to the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department, but said the chief job is one he never expected. “I never saw myself in this seat,” said Morgan. “Even though I always kind of aspired to do it from the beginning. But it’s only […]
Alabama mother of victim in weekend’s double murder calls for an end to gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Beatrice Hornby, the mother of Jalexius Wells, said she needs God’s strength more than ever right now as it has been difficult to fathom the murder of her daughter. “(I’ve been) Screaming, hollering my heart is broken she is the baby I’m a single parent it’s just like your world just […]
Altha community holds memorial for plane crash victims
ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – Friends and family of Randy McCroan and Steave Mears Jr. met Wednesday morning at the Calhoun County Airport to honor their legacies. The Altha community met at an oak tree planted on the spot where the two men died in a plane crash on May 3rd. The victim’s families unveiled a […]
Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
WCTV
Four injured, including two young children, in Taylor County crash Saturday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Four people were hurt, including two children, following a single-vehicle crash in Taylor County Saturday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a SUV was driving south on Spring Warrior Road near Quail Street around 6:30 p.m. when it traveled off the roadway to the right. The...
wvtm13.com
Police: Alabama teen sought in killing of 2 women
DOTHAN, Ala. — Authorities in southeast Alabama are searching for a 14-year-old boy in the shooting deaths of two women who were found dead inside a home. Police say the youth is wanted on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of 20-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 21-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. All three people are from Dothan.
WJHG-TV
Panama City man given three life sentences after two-day murder trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was given three life sentences Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of killing one person and robbing two others in 2019. Lagregory Grigges, 25, was on trial for the 2019 shooting death of Eric Lynn Thomas. Grigges was found guilty...
International Business Times
14-year-old Boy Arrested For Fatally Shooting 2 Women May Be Charged As An Adult
A 14-year-old boy in Dothan, Alabama was arrested for allegedly shooting two women to death, and may be charged as an adult. Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. was taken into custody Monday for the deaths of Jasmine Danielle Bean, 21, and Ja'Lexius Lashon Wells, 20, the Dothan police said in a statement.
