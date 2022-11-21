ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WJHG-TV

Serious injuries in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child was ejected from an SUV, and two other patients were airlifted, following a crash in Calhoun County Thursday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling north on State Road 71 near Duncan Road. The vehicle left the roadway, drove onto the shoulder of the road, and hit a power pole. The collision then caused the SUV to roll end over end.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Crawfordville woman dies in Wakulla County crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. Florida Highway Patrol said two Crawfordville women were driving eastbound on Shadeville rd, just before 7 p.m., when they collided. They said, the sedan driven by a 46-year-old collided with a pick-up truck driven by a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtvy.com

Chipley felon arrested following multiple unit police chase

BONIFAY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man was taken into custody today following a motorcycle chase involving many Wiregrass area law enforcement agencies. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Buford Glen Goddin, 35, of Chipley, Florida. Upon his arrest, Goddin was found to have numerous felony charges from...
CHIPLEY, FL
WMBB

Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

WCSO names armed suspect in deputy-involved shooting in Miramar Beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday released the name of an armed suspect who was shot by deputies. The WCSO said that on Tuesday deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the area. Minutes later, the WCSO said, deputies confronted the suspect, identified as Jesse Mavrick Minton, 39, of Pensacola, and shots were fired.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Texas man drowns at Crab Island in Destin: Sheriff’s Office

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist from Texas drowned Wednesday at Crab Island. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office called it a “tragic accident” in a Facebook post on Thursday. The OCSO reports that the 63-year-old was with family on a rented pontoon boat. OCSO said at about 3:35 p.m. the man went head-first down a […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Sneads man flown to hospital after ejected from SUV

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 36-year-old Sneads man was injured in a single vehicle crash on Messer Road near State Road 69 Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, the man was flown by helicopter from the scene to a hospital. Troopers said the man was driving westbound on Messer Road when the SUV […]
SNEADS, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

ACTIVE FELONY WARRANT EARLY MORNING ARREST

A Destin man with an active felony warrant who tried to evade a traffic stop by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies around 1:40 this morning found himself blocked in by patrol cars shortly after deputies flattened all his tires with spike strips. 52-year old Adrian Rico Garcia is charged...
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Altha community holds memorial for plane crash victims

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB) – Friends and family of Randy McCroan and Steave Mears Jr. met Wednesday morning at the Calhoun County Airport to honor their legacies. The Altha community met at an oak tree planted on the spot where the two men died in a plane crash on May 3rd. The victim’s families unveiled a […]
ALTHA, FL
WMBB

Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wvtm13.com

Police: Alabama teen sought in killing of 2 women

DOTHAN, Ala. — Authorities in southeast Alabama are searching for a 14-year-old boy in the shooting deaths of two women who were found dead inside a home. Police say the youth is wanted on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of 20-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 21-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. All three people are from Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy