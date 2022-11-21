The 2022 Spring Grove volleyball girls (28-5) were the first in school history to be state-ranked and the first to win as many as 28 matches. The Lions, who were No. 7 in the coaches’ preseason state Class A poll, were No. 9 in the final rankings. It was a season of achievement both on the court and in the classroom. The team earned the state coaches’ Silver Award for a team GPA between 3.5 and 3.74, missing Gold Award status by one-hundredth of a point.

SPRING GROVE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO