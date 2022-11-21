Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Thousands run Des Moines Turkey Trot
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 5,000 people started off their Thanksgiving morning with a run around Des Moines, as the 8th annual Turkey Trot continued to grow in popularity. Runners had the option of going five miles or five kilometers. Both routes started along Court Avenue, looped around the statehouse and finished at Cowles Commons.
Des Moines plans a new odor ordinance
Des Moines could soon use scent meters and a threshold system to pinpoint the sources of hundreds of annual complaints generally described as a "putrid rotting smell."Why it matters: It's a quality-of-life issue that is important for long-term development.Odor problems have persisted in portions of DSM for decades and city leaders acknowledged Monday during a council meeting that its current system is not working.Flashback: The current system generally requires 10 or more smell complaints in a six-hour window before city staffers will try to find the cause. A mitigation plan is required by the violator after three findings in a...
KCCI.com
Plans for new Boone wellness center could be dropped
BOONE, Iowa — A much-talked-about wellness center may not come to fruition in Boone. The city appears to be dropping plans to build a Boone Wellness Center. The city council won't hold another special election on the proposed recreation center. Boone voters rejected the proposal back in March. Supporters...
KBOE Radio
OSKALOOSA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES “PLAN OSKY” COMPREHENSIVE PLAN
The Oskaloosa city council met last night and formally approved the city’s new comprehensive plan, dubbed “Plan Osky.” This comprehensive plan is meant to serve as a guidance tool for the city for the next 10-20 years for its physical development and the plan in its entirety is available for public viewing at planoskaloosa.com.
KCCI.com
Plans for a Des Moines skyscraper back on track
DES MOINES, Iowa — Plans for a $133 million, 33-story apartment tower are back on track for downtown Des Moines. The eastern half of the Kaleidoscope at the Hub at 5th and Walnut may soon be transformed. Developer Joe Teeling is dusting off plans for a tower that would change downtown in a big way.
A new 33-story building could be coming to downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council has given preliminary approval to a downtown skyrise apartment building project. At its meeting Monday night, the council came to an agreement on a 33-story apartment building headed to 515 Walnut Street, where the vacant Kaleidoscope Mall sits. The project will house 360 apartment units as […]
I-80/35 interchange at Hickman Road to receive updates
DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning to update the interstate 80/35 interchange at Hickman road in order to reduce and streamline traffic. Allison Smyth, the Assistant District 1 Engineer for the Iowa Department of Transportation, said that the reason for the updates is due to a projected increase in traffic. “Traffic […]
iheart.com
Des Moines Police, ARL Investigate Animal Neglect Case
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is working with Des Moines Police on an animal neglect case. Officers say a towing service employee found multiple cats caged in an abandoned van on the west side. They say seven cats were in the cage, but three were...
KCCI.com
Creston may change course on golf carts on local roads
CRESTON, Iowa — Local travel in Creston could soon be done a la cart. City leaders are considering whether to allow golf carts on local roads. The council broadly supports a plan to allow all-terrain and utility vehicles on city streets, but granting the same access to golf carts is a much tighter debate.
KCCI.com
Des Moines tries new technique to solve an age-old odor problem
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines is easy on the eyes — but sometimes, not so easy on the nose. The city says it is closer to cutting down the smell that sometimes wafts through the city from meat processing plants. "It smells like dog food basically,” said...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced
Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
KCCI.com
Two people arrested after hit-and-run in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crime scene on the 1800 block of Maple Street in Des Moines. Police told KCCI that a man drove through a fence at a house and hit a tree in the backyard. The driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and ran down the street. Police found them and took them into custody.
KCCI.com
Thanksgiving travel to rival pre-pandemic numbers at Des Moines Airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — Millions of Americans are taking flight for turkey day. The Wednesday before, and Sunday after Thanksgiving are historically the busiest travel days of the year. The Des Moines Airport is encouraging travelers to arrive 90 minutes before their flight. They expect the total number of...
KCCI.com
Last to know: Iowa parent learns too late about bus stop swap
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A Nevada school bus has stopped in front of the Hambly household and their neighbors for 11 years, dropping off and picking up the farm kids of rural Story County. But now those gravel roads will be off-limits for Nevada buses. In a statement, Steve...
Iowa State Daily
Outlaws denied renewed liquor license
The Ames City Council voted to deny Outlaws a liquor license renewal after the bar failed two compliance checks, had 15 on-site citations and testimony from an ex-employee for allowing minors in and selling them alcohol Tuesday evening. Outlaws. Ames Police Chief Geoff Huff suggested the council deny the liquor...
KCCI.com
Building boom in Waukee
WAUKEE, Iowa — Bernadette White says she is happy with all the construction and plans for the city of Waukee. She lives near construction-heavy Grand Prairie Parkway and Alice's Road. "I'm excited," said Bernadette White, Waukee resident. White says she moved to the area about a year ago because...
KCCI.com
State asks Iowa Supreme Court to dismiss wrongful termination suit
DES MOINES, Iowa — A wrongful termination lawsuit against the State of Iowa is now in the hands of the State Supreme Court. The lawyers for Gov. Kim Reynolds asked the court last week to dismiss Polly Carver-Kimm's lawsuit. Carver-Kimm was the former spokesperson for the Iowa Department of...
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
Chase ends in crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — A police pursuit ended in a crash that closed Hickman Road for a short time on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers aren’t sure why the suspect was running from them. They say it began when the suspect spotted an officer […]
Comments / 0