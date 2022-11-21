Ukrainian refugees to celebrate their first Thanksgiving meal in the U.S.

Ukrainian refugees and their spouses will be celebrating their first traditional Thanksgiving meal with staff and clients at Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley (GESMV), according to the GESMV Digital Marketing Specialist.

Today, November 22, a Thanksgiving luncheon will be held for the Ukrainian refugees enrolled in English as a second language program through GESMV, the spokesperson said in a media release shared with News Center 7.

Many of these immigrants have only spent a few months in the U.S., with some of them recently obtaining jobs here in the Miami Valley, the spokesperson said.

Students from other countries in the GESMV English as a second language program will join the Ukrainian refugees for the holiday meal, the release said.

Refugees and their spouses will arrive at the luncheon at 11:30 p.m., at the GESMV Main campus at 660 S. Main Street. in Dayton, the spokesperson said.

"Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, along with Goodwill Stores, support more than 40 programs and services that assist people with disabilities and other disadvantages to achieve independence,"

