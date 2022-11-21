Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
First teen sentenced in deadly drive-by shooting outside Des Moines high school
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The first of several teens charged in a deadly March drive-by shooting outside East High School in Des Moines was sentenced on Monday. Kevin Martinez, 16, of Des Moines, was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the shooting that killed 15-year-old Jose Lopez and seriously injured two East High School students.
Victims of Iowa high school drive-by fill courtroom with emotion statements at sentencing
Three cars and dozens of bullets ended the life of 15-year-old Jose Lopez and it severely injured two East High students Kemery Ortega and Jessica Lopez.
Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him
A former police officer who faces numerous felony charges in connection with allegations of harassing and stalking a Des Moines woman is now accused by prosecutors of threatening to harm her to prevent her from testifying against him. Walter Pacheco, 28, of Pleasant Hill, had been released from jail pending the outcome of several criminal […] The post Ex-cop accused of threatening witness against him appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man sentenced to 22 years in deadly bar shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Last week, a judge sentenced Wichang Chawech of Des Moines to 22 years in prison for a deadly shooting outside a bar. Court documents show Chawech fired a gun into a crowd last year at the former High Dive Bar. Nyamal Deng of Nebraska was...
theperrynews.com
Urbandale mom allegedly assaults teen daughter in De Soto
An Urbandale woman was arrested Monday after allegedly assaulting her teenage daughter in a De Soto trailer. Stephanie Lynn Jones, 44, of 8704 Meredith Dr., Urbandale, was charged with assault and child endangerment. The incident began shortly after midnight on Nov. 18 in the 600 block of Polk Street in...
KCCI.com
Iowa family seeking justice after father of five dies in crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — There will be an empty seat at one Marshalltown family's Thanksgiving this year. Robbi Kluck, a father of five, was killed in a crash in May. Kluck was driving his motorcycle on North 10th Ave in front of the JBS factory in Marshalltown on May 16.
iheart.com
Two Des Moines Headed To Prison For Fentanyl Death
(Polk County, IA) -- Two Des Moines men will spend decades in prison after being convicted in a fentanyl death. Thirty-nine-year-old Michael James and 38-year-old Gregory Williams pleaded guilty to giving fentanyl to a man and woman, who both overdosed in 2020. The woman survived, the man died. Investigators say the Oxycodone pills given contained fentanyl. Williams, who was previously convicted, was arrested during a drug bust in 2020, in which police say he held his children at gunpoint.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Des Moines Man Who Impersonated Cherokee Authorities Sentenced
Cherokee, IA (KICD) — KICD reported on 40-year-old Joshua Bethune of Des Moines, who was arrested in June for impersonating a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy on social media. Bethune pled guilty to Impersonating a Public Official in Cherokee County this month and was sentenced to two years of...
Chase ends in crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — A police pursuit ended in a crash that closed Hickman Road for a short time on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers aren’t sure why the suspect was running from them. They say it began when the suspect spotted an officer […]
westerniowatoday.com
Ottumwa resident arrested on drug, theft and burglary charges in Creston
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Rafael Shay Ramirez, 30, of Ottumwa, on Tuesday for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft 5th Degree and Burglary 3rd Degree. Ramirez was taken to the Union County Jail. Bond was set in the amount of $2,600 cash or surety.
1380kcim.com
Authorities Request Arrest Warrants For Jefferson Man On Burglary And Assault Charges
A Jefferson man faces felony charges following a physical altercation over the weekend. At approximately 11:09 p.m., Jefferson Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of W. State Street for a reported assault in progress involving an adult male and an adult female. Upon arrival, officers identified a male subject running from the scene. They pursued, but the individual managed to avoid capture. The resulting investigation led authorities to request arrest warrants for 35-year-old Allyn James Case on charges of 1st-degree burglary, a class B felony, two counts of assault, a serious misdemeanor, and two counts of trespassing, a simple misdemeanor.
iheart.com
Iowa Man Convicted Of Murder Faces Life Without Parole
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa man faces life without parole for the murder of his girlfriend. A Polk County jury convicted 58-year-old Tony Arterberry of the murder, burglary, and robbery of 56-year-old Rhonda Howard earlier this year. Prosecutors say Howard died after she was violently assaulted and beaten. His...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. On Monday, Police charged 18-year-old Meadow Rae Cruickshank of Osceola and 18-year-old Kaitlyn Norma Mitchell of Afton for Disorderly Conduct. Authorities cited and released Cruickshank and Mitchell from custody. Police arrested 18-year-old Harmony Marie Shaw of Fort Scott, Kansas, with assault. Sources cited and released her from custody.
KCCI.com
Ankeny car crash turns into a true Thanksgiving story
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny car crash is turning into a real story of Thanksgiving. The victim, 25-year-old Krystal Sparks, was thrown out of the car and now her family says a guardian angel helped save her life that day. “I'm very thankful that she is alive, it could...
KCCI.com
Des Moines middle school principal placed on leave
DES MOINES, Iowa — The principal of Hiatt Middle School in Des Moines is on leave. The school district told KCCI that Principal Joseph Green was placed on leave last Wednesday. They did not disclose the reason why Green was placed on leave or confirm whether he is under investigation.
iheart.com
Des Moines Police, ARL Investigate Animal Neglect Case
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is working with Des Moines Police on an animal neglect case. Officers say a towing service employee found multiple cats caged in an abandoned van on the west side. They say seven cats were in the cage, but three were...
KCCI.com
Iowa family wants answers after woman dies in a crash with boyfriend at the wheel
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — The new power pole and pieces of the old one only tell bits and pieces of the story as they lay near Southeast Vandalia drive in Pleasant Hill. Bailey Moureau's family is looking to fill in those bits and pieces with answers. "It's forever changed...
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
KCCI.com
Two people charged with animal neglect after cats found abandoned in van
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Des Moines residents face charges for allegedly keeping seven neglected cats in a van. Christopher Lester and Cheryl Lewis were arrested on Monday. They both face seven counts of animal neglect. Police say they discovered the animals after the van was towed from some...
