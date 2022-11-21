Read full article on original website
myaustinminnesota.com
Blooming Prairie man injured in one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218
A Blooming Prairie man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 near Blooming Prairie Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2016 Ford Focus being driven by 53-year old Brandon James Wagner of Blooming Prairie was southbound on Highway 218 near 123rd Street in Blooming Prairie Township at approximately 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning when his vehicle went into the ditch and struck a tree.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin City Council approves resolution accepting grants from Hormel Foundation for 2023
The Austin City Council approved a resolution at their Monday meeting to accept grants to the city from the Hormel Foundation for 2023. Austin Mayor Steve King spoke with KAUS during the “Meet the Mayor” segment of “Wright Here, Right Now,” and he stated that the city is very appreciative to the Foundation for helping to make Austin a better place to be…
