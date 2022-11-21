PLATTSBURGH | A pair of accidents on Military Turnpike sent five people to the hospital Saturday, Nov. 19. Clinton County Sheriffs deputies and first responders were called to the first personal-injury accident at about 12:15 p.m. when Mitchell A. Mason, 63, of Peru tried to cross the Route 374 intersection from Wallace Hill Road and failed to yield the right of way to Kamron David, 20, of Plattsburgh who was traveling east on the state highway.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO