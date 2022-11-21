Read full article on original website
WCAX
Newport state’s attorney employee fired for carrying gun at courthouse
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - An employee of the Orleans State’s Attorney’s office has been fired after bringing a gun into the Newport Courthouse building where he worked. Authorities say the revelation came after a conversation between the unnamed legal assistant and security, according to Annie Noonan with the Vermont State’s Attorneys and Sheriff’s Department. She says there were no threats made.
VTDigger
Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop
Dylan LaMere reportedly told police he was responding to a fatal accident when his Jeep was pulled over shortly after 3 a.m. A police investigation found there had been no such crash. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop.
WCAX
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
WCAX
Hearings go remote after worker allegedly had gun in Vt. courthouse
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County court hearings were canceled Friday and will be remote Monday and Tuesday after court officials say a worker allegedly had a gun in the courthouse. Officials say the person did not make any threats, but the court took immediate security and precautionary measures. So...
mynbc5.com
Vermont man goes on 48 hour 'crime spree' before being arrested, officials say
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man was arrested this morning after going on a 48-hour-long "crime spree" that saw him allegedly stealing vehicles, breaking into businesses and injuring a person. Burlington police said 38-year-old David Oleson was allegedly involved in a pursuit with police in Orange, Massachusetts, on Monday...
WCAX
So. Burlington Police investigating gunfire, road rage incident
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are investigating a gunfire incident that happened at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they got reports of two cars driving erratically around Hinesburg Road and Cheese Factory Road. Later, Hinesburg Police stopped a car involved in the South Burlington incident. Police interviewed...
mynbc5.com
mynbc5.com
Burlington Police arrest Winooski man for accessory to murder charge
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington Police have arrested a Winooski man on an accessory to murder charge related to afatal shooting in July on Luck Street. Officials said 19-year-old Deon Mitchell was arrested on Monday and arraigned on a charge of accessory after the fact for first-degree murder. Police believe...
WCAX
Burglaries in Burlington topple 5-year average
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burglaries in Burlington are up 20% over the five-year (2017-2021) average. Police say there was a dip in burglaries during the pandemic when most people were home, which is why there may be such a steep increase. Police say they usually spike during times of the...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man arrested for $3k store theft
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was arrested Nov. 20 in connection with the theft of more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from a local store. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies charged Randy D. Steady, 42, with third-degree grand larceny for the theft from an undisclosed business. Steady, who is currently...
newportdispatch.com
Newport police use spike strips to stop vehicle attempting to elude VSP
BARTON — A 35-year-old woman from St. Johnsbury was arrested following an incident that started in Barton early this morning. Police say they pulled over a vehicle on I-91 at around 12:20 a.m. The driver was identified as Janita Ledoux. Ledoux had active court ordered conditions of release which...
miltonindependent.com
Location of driver involved in wrong-way highway crash in Milton unknown, VSP release says
Nov. 22 @ 4:24 p.m. - This story will be updated as more details become available. Vermont State Police are looking for a driver involved in a three-car crash in September that caused serious and minor injuries. The driver, Ernest Yangassa, 43, was driving a 2007 Hyundai Elantra at 10:39...
Barton Chronicle
Man charged in fatal accident
NEWPORT — On November 15 Tanner W. Flynn, 32, of Irasburg appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court to plead innocent to a felony charge of grossly negligent driving resulting in the death of 36-year-old Eric Fillmore of Derby. Judge Lisa Warren released Mr. Flynn on...
VTDigger
Franklin County legislators weigh impeachment for newly elected sheriff
Several Franklin County state legislators say they’re weighing whether to support impeaching the county’s newly elected sheriff next year and removing him from office. John Grismore, who was charged with assault after he kicked a suspect in custody in August, won about 44% of the vote for sheriff this month.
WCAX
Crash temporarily closes Interstate 93 northbound in Littleton
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Littleton, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police say at about 2 p.m., a pickup crashed into a car just past the Exit 42 on-ramp. The driver of the car had injuries that were not...
suncommunitynews.com
Military Turnpike accidents send five to hospital
PLATTSBURGH | A pair of accidents on Military Turnpike sent five people to the hospital Saturday, Nov. 19. Clinton County Sheriffs deputies and first responders were called to the first personal-injury accident at about 12:15 p.m. when Mitchell A. Mason, 63, of Peru tried to cross the Route 374 intersection from Wallace Hill Road and failed to yield the right of way to Kamron David, 20, of Plattsburgh who was traveling east on the state highway.
WCAX
Plattsburgh Fire Dept. mourns local hero
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - A retired city of Plattsburgh firefighter and 9/11 first responder has died from cancer. The Plattsburgh Fire chief says Scott LaFlesh, a 24-year veteran of the department, died from cancer attributed to his work at ground zero in the immediate aftermath of the terrorist attacks. The 49-year-old retired last February due to his illness.
newportdispatch.com
4 injured during head-on crash in Jericho
JERICHO — Police responded to a head-on crash in Jericho yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 117, near Skunk Hollow Road, at around 8:25 p.m. Police say that Gerald Couture II, 50, of South Burlington, lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. This...
Barton Chronicle
State wants ARPA cash to go to Kingdom towns
NEWPORT — The meeting room in the Emory Hebard State Office Building here was jam packed on November 17, with a crowd of state employees, local town administrators, elected officials, and nonprofit leaders. The local participants from Orleans and Essex counties were there to hear from state leaders about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money available to them for projects.
