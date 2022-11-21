Read full article on original website
2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch England vs USA
All the information regarding where to watch the World Cup game between England and USA.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ronaldo becomes 1st male player to score at 5 World Cups
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo became the first male player to score at five World Cups with a goal for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday. The 37-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 65th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead.
Citrus County Chronicle
Netherlands coach Van Gaal hugs reporter at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis Van Gaal was taken by surprise at a World Cup news conference Thursday when a Senegalese reporter told the Dutchman he was a longtime admirer. “I don't have any question for you. It's just an opportunity to tell you I'm a fan...
Citrus County Chronicle
Southgate reminds England it hasn't beaten US at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Their head-to-head record at the World Cup, England coach Gareth Southgate duly noted, is in favor of the United States. That’s right. The Americans beat England 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup and the teams played to a 1-1 draw in 2010.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arab fan support key for Tunisia vs. Australia at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Expect “TUN-is, TUN-is, TUN-is” chants to reverberete around the Al Janoub stadium as Tunisia enjoys overwhelming home-like support when it takes on Australia in each team’s second match at the World Cup on Saturday. One of the four Arab teams at the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Singing street marshals are Qatar World Cup's surprise stars
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup 2010 in South Africa had Shakira. The 1998 tournament in France had Ricky Martin. For many fans, the unofficial soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar is fast becoming the incessant chanting of street marshals, better knows as Last Mile Marshals.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:35 a.m. EST
Messi, Argentina under pressure for Mexico game at World Cup. DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There has been a chant doing the rounds among Saudi Arabia supporters and even some from Brazil in the fan parks and the streets of Doha at the World Cup. It goes, “Where is Messi? We We broke his eye!” It is a slang expression in Arabic meaning to bring shame on a person. Messi and his Argentina team are being mocked after their humbling 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia that has left their presence at the World Cup in big danger. Argentina needs to bounce back against Mexico on Saturday otherwise an embarrassing early exit awaits. Mexico opened with a 0-0 draw against Poland and has lost all three of its previous games against Argentina at World Cups.
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup fans put off by prices, beer limits commute by air
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Travel at this World Cup was supposed to be easy in the tiny host nation of Qatar, after fans had to take long flights between cities at the last three tournaments. The eight stadiums in Qatar are in or near the capital, so fans don't...
Citrus County Chronicle
British Open winner Cameron Smith 1 behind at Australian PGA
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith birdied his final hole Friday to move to within one shot of the lead after two rounds of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland. The two-time Australian PGA winner and world No. 3 shot a six-under 65 despite a...
