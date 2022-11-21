Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Iowa Christmas tree growers have overcome some challenges
The president of the Iowa Christmas Tree Association, John Beckwith of New Hampton, says the growing season for the trees was a good one despite the dry weather. “Some folks had some issues you know with some winterburn from last year and kind of carry over from the drought — and then there’s drought this year in some areas, but for the most part, I’m hearing that there’s a lot of good nice trees out across Iowa and we’re looking forward to a good season here,” he says.
Radio Iowa
New Ms. Wheelchair Iowa happy to talk about her abilities
A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition last weekend. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition which impacts the spine, and she’s been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she’s in it, and she’s hoping to lead by example with her new role.
Radio Iowa
Cybersecurity issue at state-owned Iowa PBS
Iowa PBS is experiencing some sort of cybersecurity issue, but the network’s over-the-air broadcasts and online offerings are not affected. A spokesperson for Iowa PBS told The Des Moines Register suspicious activity was detected in Iowa PBS network systems early Sunday morning. The final four days of the Iowa PBS “Fall Festival” pledge drive have been cancelled. Iowa PBS communications director Susan Ramsey told The Register this will mean “a considerable loss of donor revenue,” but Iowa PBS online and on air programming is not affected.
Radio Iowa
ISU economist says key factors contribute to escalating agland prices
Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. “At the same time, too, though — I would say that we’re also hearing of less land being put...
Radio Iowa
ISU economist says rail strike could ultimately impact power supply
Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem says if there’s a railroad strike next month, it could affect the supply of a major source of fuel for power plants. “Coal is, of course, one of the things that we see rolling across Iowa in the wintertime and that’s one of the things they really worry about is whether or not we’ll be able to maintain supplies of energy,” Orazem says, “particularly if it’s a really bad winter.”
Radio Iowa
After Black Friday, shop Iowa’s small businesses on Saturday
While retailers nationwide are bracing for a shopping extravaganza on this Black Friday, locally-owned merchants across Iowa are hoping for a bigger boost tomorrow. Jayne Armstrong, director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Iowa District Office, says Small Business Saturday is a crucial day for the state’s consumers to “Be Loyal, Buy Local.”
Radio Iowa
Weather looks good for Thanksgiving travel in the state
Looks like we’ll have a brown Thanksgiving. National Weather Service meteorologist, Dylan Dobson, says the rest of our snow should melt away by Thursday. “So, we’re gonna expect it to warm up here through the week, with the warmest day actually being Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday we’ll be in the low 50s,” he says. Dobson says Thanksgiving Day will cool off some.
Radio Iowa
New state medical director taught family doctors
After a nearly year-long vacancy, the state medical director has been on the job for 49 days. Dr. Robert Kruse is not a native Iowan, but Kruse says he established strong roots here as a young adult. “I did start kind of my career path in undergrad at the University...
