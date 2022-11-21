ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

wgxa.tv

Two people in hospital following North Macon shooting

UPDATE: 11:57 A.M. -- According to Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot in front of an apartment building at the Manchester at Wesleyan apartments. Both victims, one male and one female, have been transported to the hospital and no information on their condition...
MACON, GA
11Alive

Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
JONESBORO, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving day in Dekalb County. Upon arrival, DeKalb police officers found the victim who died from apparent gunshot wounds. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

2 shot at Macon apartment complex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Deputies responded to the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments, located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11:00 Tuesday morning. A 911 caller reported that a female and a male were shot...
MACON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Man wearing bunny mask robs Dollar General

COVINGTON — A man who robbed a dollar store while wearing a bunny mask has been arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah A’Mauri Freeland, 21, of 75 Valley Brook Drive, Covington...
COVINGTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
The Albany Herald

Athens man gets maximum sentence on gun charges

ATHENS — An Athens resident with a violent criminal history who shot at two people attempting to repossess a vehicle and then led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under federal guidelines for illegally possessing a firearm. Ceddrick Demon Mercery, aka Stunt,...
ATHENS, GA

