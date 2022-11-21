Read full article on original website
UPDATE: 4 juveniles arrested in car break-in, shooting at Walmart on Gray Highway
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 7:40 p.m.:. Bibb deputies, with the help of Georgia State troopers, have arrested four people in the shooting that happened at the Walmart located at 1401 Gray Highway Monday night. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a 39-year-old man was walking...
4 boys arrested, man shot during Bibb County burglary
Four boys were arrested after a man was shot during a burglary Monday night in Bibb County. Just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 21, the victim, Jason Seales, 39, was walking to his vehicle in a Walmart parking lot that was parked near a wooded area. Seales noticed a group...
Man accused of killing wife in Clayton County arrested after 2 months
A months-long search for a man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Lovejoy finally came to an end, Clayton County officials announced.
Man with gunshot wound found lying in middle of parking lot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition Thursday after an exchange of gunfire in DeKalb County, police say. DeKalb County police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound in the middle of a parking lot. Police confirmed to Channel 2 they are currently investigating two crime scenes.
fox5atlanta.com
Bizarre accident involving a horse kills Loganville grandmother, suspect at-large
Grandmother dies after crashing car into a man on horseback, suspect still at-large. The woman's granddaughter was in the back seat when their car crashed into a man riding a horse on a road in Loganville. The crash killed the horse and left the woman with fatal injuries. The young girl escaped the wreck.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Suspect killed after murdering Lyft driver, shootout with police in Lithonia
Two people are dead, and a DeKalb County police officer is injured after an armed assailant shot and killed a rideshare driver and then began shooting at police in Lithonia on Nov. 21. The family of 31-year-old Lauren Allen confirmed she was shot and killed after dropping off a passenger...
wgxa.tv
Two people in hospital following North Macon shooting
UPDATE: 11:57 A.M. -- According to Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot in front of an apartment building at the Manchester at Wesleyan apartments. Both victims, one male and one female, have been transported to the hospital and no information on their condition...
Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving day in Dekalb County. Upon arrival, DeKalb police officers found the victim who died from apparent gunshot wounds. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block...
Fight between friends escalates to murder arrest, Clayton County Police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man is sitting behind bars after police said he shot and killed his friend. Tyrone Taylor, 36, is accused of fatally shooting a man at a Riverdale home, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Officers were called to the area just before 1 p.m....
1 arrested, thousands of dollars worth of stolen toys recovered in Coweta
One person was arrested and tens of thousands of dollars worth of stolen items, many of them toys, were recovered after deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in Coweta County, officials said.
VIDEO: Driver found unconscious behind wheel, police shatter window to wake him up
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was taken to the hospital last week after police said he was found passed out behind the wheel of a car. In body camera footage released by the Duluth Police Department, officers and Gwinnett County Fire officials attempted to wake the driver up by knocking on the windows.
41nbc.com
2 shot at Macon apartment complex
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting at a Macon apartment complex. Deputies responded to the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments, located at 1665 Wesleyan Drive around 11:00 Tuesday morning. A 911 caller reported that a female and a male were shot...
19-year-old driving stolen car shot, killed by Clayton County officer, GBI says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police shot and killed a 19-year-old after a traffic stop involving a stolen car, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Channel 2′s Tom Regan reported from the scene off Commerce Road as the investigation unfolded on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
Victims identified in wrong-way crash that killed 3 on I-75 in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three people died in a wrong-way crash in Macon early Thanksgiving morning. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says it happened on I-75 south near the Bass Road exit just before 5 a.m. Jones says a 27-year-old man driving a Chevy Tahoe died at a hospital after crashing...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Man wearing bunny mask robs Dollar General
COVINGTON — A man who robbed a dollar store while wearing a bunny mask has been arrested and charged with robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremiah A’Mauri Freeland, 21, of 75 Valley Brook Drive, Covington...
1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
Athens man gets maximum sentence on gun charges
ATHENS — An Athens resident with a violent criminal history who shot at two people attempting to repossess a vehicle and then led police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to the maximum prison term allowed under federal guidelines for illegally possessing a firearm. Ceddrick Demon Mercery, aka Stunt,...
