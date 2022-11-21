ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheStreet

While EVs Reign, Toyota Bets Big on a Brand New Prius Hybrid

And then there's the Prius. You know the Prius. That's Toyota's (TOYOF) hybrid vehicle that combines an internal combustion engine with an electric motor. The vehicle was launched as the world's first mass-produced hybrid car in 1997, the year "The Lion King" debuted on Broadway, and IBM’s (IBM) - Get Free Report Deep Blue chess-playing computer defeated chess champion Garry Kasparov.
CNN

It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes

General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Earn Eight Times More Per Car Than Anything Toyota Builds

Tesla is on a roll, gaining momentum with every passing day, and it now seems that the American EV manufacturer's vehicles are eight times more profitable than Toyota's. This is despite selling less than a seventh of the volume Toyota manages. How is this possible? Numerous factors are at play here, and most of them work against Toyota but to Tesla's advantage.
CarBuzz.com

Ford's EVs Require 40% Less Labor To Manufacture

Ford CEO Jim Farley made a rather shocking announcement this week. According to Farley, producing electric vehicles requires less labor than ICE cars. The figure he gave is about 40%. The reason is relatively simple if you look at the standard EV construction used in Ford models like the Mustang...
gmauthority.com

GM Mexico Head Says Country Will Miss 2030 EV Production Target

In order to adapt to the changing automotive world, GM has set a goal to launch 30 new EVs worldwide by calendar year 2025. In order to facilitate this goal and expand EV production even further by 2030, GM is working with countries like Mexico to boost production levels. Now, it seems as though Mexico won’t reach its own 2030 EV target.
electrek.co

GM reveals Chevy FNR-XE concept in China as one of 15 EVs set to debut by 2025

At General Motors China Tech Day 2022, the automaker reiterated its plans to accelerate the company’s EV rollout with at least 15 new Ultium-based models set to debut in the region. GM also unveiled the Chevrolet FNR-XE concept, previewing GM’s new generation of connected, intelligent EVs. GM’s CEO...
Jalopnik

Chrysler's 1990 Lineup Reminds Us of a World Before SUVs

The year is 1990. George W. Bush’s dad is the president, my parents haven’t met yet, and the world hasn’t been hit with the SUV bug just yet. It’s a simple time. A time when sedans and coupes rule the automotive landscape. It’s a time when Chrysler thrived. We know this because the good folks over at MotorWeek shared their 32-year-old coverage of Chrysler Corp’s 1990 model lineup.
Axios

Toyota Prius withers on the vine as EV strategy questions linger

Toyota is debuting updated versions of the Toyota Prius hybrid car at the L.A. Auto Show amid growing speculation that the automaker — long vaunted for its sustainable vehicles — is falling behind on EVs. Why it matters: Toyota is the world's largest automaker and one of the...

