A tale of 2 rebuilds: Brian T. Smith on Houston Rockets and Texans

The Rockets and Texans both lost on Sunday, but Houston Chronicle columnist Brian T. Smith said the basketball team's loss to the Warriors provided more hope, direction, and optimism than the football team's defeat at the hands of the Washington Commanders.

Let's start with the Rockets, who fell 127-120 to Golden State at Toyota Center Sunday evening. The Rockets fell behind early in the first quarter, but came back to make it a close game.

"Last night was a very promising showing," said Smith.

As it relates to the Texans 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon in Houston, Smith said the Texans don't have much to be excited about. In Smith's column in the Houston Chronicle , he said the team is "wasting our time."

"I've been covering this team for a decade," said Smith. "I've never seen a game where the Texans felt that pointless and hopeless."

