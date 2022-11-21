(Hopkins) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2011 Jeep Latitude, driven by 75-year-old Marcus Nelson of Hopkins, and a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 25-year-old Benjamin Hart of Sheridan, were traveling northbound on Highway 148 a half-mile south of Hopkins just after 3 p.m. when they slowed for a farm implement. The Patrol says a northbound 2005 Peterbilt, driven by 45-year-old John Paxson of Mount Ayr, then struck Nelson's vehicle from behind causing him to run into Hart's vehicle. Authorities say Nelson's vehicle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and came to rest on its wheels in a yard. Meanwhile, Hart and Paxson's vehicles came to a controlled stop.

