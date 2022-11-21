Read full article on original website
Man charged after woman injured in Taylor County fire
One person was hurt and another was arrested after a house fire Sunday in southern Iowa. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call regarding a house fire located at 1871 Orange Avenue in Bedford. Authorities say a female occupant had exited the home but suffered serious injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says she was treated by Taylor County EMS before being airlifted to a burn center.
Malvern man arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County
(Bedford) -- A Malvern man was arrested on multiple charges in Taylor County last Tuesday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Harold Brown was arrested for driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Authorities say Brown's arrest came after a deputy observed Brown, who was known to him for not having a driver's license, getting into a vehicle and leaving a known residence associated with narcotic activity. After a probable cause search of Brown's vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said deputies located a loaded firearm and approximately two grams of meth.
Ottumwa resident arrested on drug, theft and burglary charges in Creston
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested Rafael Shay Ramirez, 30, of Ottumwa, on Tuesday for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft 5th Degree and Burglary 3rd Degree. Ramirez was taken to the Union County Jail. Bond was set in the amount of $2,600 cash or surety.
Fremont County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office to particpate in rural traffic safety project
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Sheriff’s Office in Fremont County will soon begin a new effort focused on rural traffic safety. It’s called the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. Five counties in Iowa are participating. The goal is to increase traffic safety on rural roads. The Fremont...
Suspect from Kirksville caught in act trying to steal catalytic converter
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators say a northeast Missouri suspect was caught in the act trying to steal a catalytic converter off a vehicle in Putnam County. Landon Michael Hubbard, 33, of Kirksville, was arrested this week by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say in court documents the...
Trenton woman faces multiple charges after fleeing from Trenton police, leading county and state authorities on high-speed pursuit
Three felony counts and two misdemeanors have been filed against a woman who eluded Trenton Police early Sunday but was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Caldwell County approximately one hour later. Forty-nine-year-old Tammy Nevels has been charged in Grundy County with...
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests. Tawnya Larsen, 39, of Audubon, was arrested November 20th for OWI 1st Offense. Larsen was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held pending her later release on her own recognizance. Morgan Beauchamp, 29, of...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested three people at the Union County Law Enforcement Center. On Monday, Police charged 18-year-old Meadow Rae Cruickshank of Osceola and 18-year-old Kaitlyn Norma Mitchell of Afton for Disorderly Conduct. Authorities cited and released Cruickshank and Mitchell from custody. Police arrested 18-year-old Harmony Marie Shaw of Fort Scott, Kansas, with assault. Sources cited and released her from custody.
Taylor County drug bust nets 2 arrests
(Lenox) -- Two suspects faces charges following a search warrant in Lenox Monday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Antonio Munoz and Jonathan Junez both of Lenox were arrested after a search warrant was executed in the 500 block of West Ohio Street for controlled substance violations. Authorities say Munoz was arrested for an active Taylor County warrant for a domestic abuse charge and additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine -- and felon in possession of a firearm. Meanwhile, the Sheriff's Office says Junez was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- more than five grams of methamphetamine.
Hopkins man killed in three-vehicle accident in Nodaway County
(Hopkins) -- One person was killed and another was injured in a three-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2011 Jeep Latitude, driven by 75-year-old Marcus Nelson of Hopkins, and a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by 25-year-old Benjamin Hart of Sheridan, were traveling northbound on Highway 148 a half-mile south of Hopkins just after 3 p.m. when they slowed for a farm implement. The Patrol says a northbound 2005 Peterbilt, driven by 45-year-old John Paxson of Mount Ayr, then struck Nelson's vehicle from behind causing him to run into Hart's vehicle. Authorities say Nelson's vehicle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and came to rest on its wheels in a yard. Meanwhile, Hart and Paxson's vehicles came to a controlled stop.
Northeast Missouri man injured in early Saturday morning crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured in an early Saturday morning crash in Sullivan County. It happened around 1 a.m. on Infirmary Road at Market Street. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an eastbound SUV driven by William R. Saverino, 64, of...
Red Oak man suffers minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident
(Red Oak) One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak this morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 74-year-old David Hammer, of Red Oak, was driving a Chevy K10 pickup northbound on Highway 48/North Broadway. 26-year-old Dakota Petty, of Red Oak, was driving a Chevy Silverado pulling an empty anhydrous tank, also northbound on Highway 48/North Broadway. There was a non-contact vehicle stopped to turn left into the Cubbies Parking lot. Petty had stopped behind that car, waiting to turn left as well. Hammer did not see the other cars stopped and could not stop in time, striking the anhydrous tank trailer.
24-year-old life-flighted to Omaha after Cass County, Iowa crash injures 3
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 24-year-old and two teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. near 550th and Nishna Valley Road in Cass County, Iowa. Authorities say a 1995 Ford Ranger was eastbound on Nishna Valley...
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. In Sullivan County on Saturday, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Bryan A Wyman of Kirksville at about 12:20 am for alleged DWI, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, careless and imprudent driving, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
Major commercial fire in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Firefighters from several KMAland departments responded to a major fire in Shenandoah late Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire located in the 200 block of South Maple between West Thomas Avenue and 5th Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, heavy smoke was pouring from the large single story brick building upon firefighters' arrival. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly pushed back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls.
Woman from Iowa receives sentence for meth-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman will serve over five years in prison after a meth-related sentence. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old Alicia Faye Rogers, of Riverton, Iowa, was sentenced on Friday for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She will be in prison for 63 months and will have a five-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
Iowa Farmer Fined For Years Of Manure, Water, & Carcass Violations
An Iowa farmer has settled a lawsuit after committing numerous manure and water pollution violations. Steven Kerns runs a hog confinement feeding operation in Taylor County along with a joint confinement feeding operation and an open feedlot operation in Ringgold County. A lawsuit from the state alleges that Kerns committed a series of water pollution, manure management, and composting violations at the two operations.
Creston may change course on golf carts on local roads
CRESTON, Iowa — Local travel in Creston could soon be done a la cart. City leaders are considering whether to allow golf carts on local roads. The council broadly supports a plan to allow all-terrain and utility vehicles on city streets, but granting the same access to golf carts is a much tighter debate.
Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
2 Iowa counties increase testing for chronic wasting disease in deer
IOWA, USA — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is conducting additional testing for chronic wasting disease in Iowa's Fremont and Greene counties after deer in those counties tested positive for the disease last year, KCRG reports. This year, one animal from Wayne County has tested positive for CWD....
