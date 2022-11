No. 11 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) Saturday in Week 13. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST (SEC Network) at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The in-state contest is the regular-season finale for both teams. Redshirt senior Joe Milton III will serve as...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 16 MINUTES AGO