ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Trevor Noah Explains Why He Announced His ‘Daily Show’ Exit on Air

By Adam Manno
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRRex_0jIpV8DJ00
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Trevor Noah has opened up about his impending Daily Show exit , revealing that he surprised his crew and network by announcing the news on air—just one day after meeting with Paramount executives—so it wouldn’t leak.

The 38-year-old comedian says that apart from wanting to focus on other ventures like his production company, Zero Day, and his stand-up, he also began feeling more burned out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That, plus a casual reminder of the show’s seventh anniversary, drove his decision to quit on camera on Sept. 29. “I feel like it’s time,” a serious but grateful Noah said during the impromptu five-minute speech.

“Part of the reason I did it that way is because I didn’t want anybody to be the person who then tells somebody else, who then tells somebody else, who then tells somebody else,” Noah told The Hollywood Reporter in a new cover story. “And this is where we create the thing. [The show] is where we’re together, our space, and so for me, it felt like the most natural way to tell everybody at the same time.”

Noah was tapped to replace longtime Daily Show host Jon Stewart in 2015 after appearing on the satirical news show just three times as a correspondent. Noah’s ratings weren’t great, but clips from his shows regularly garner a ton of views online. He and the show were also consistently nominated for Emmys during his time behind the desk.

His staff was shocked at the surprise announcement.

“He starts talking and talking, and I look at Zhubin [Parang, the show’s head writer], like, ‘What is he doing? We’re going to have to edit this,’” showrunner Jen Flanz told THR .

Flanz says they “lost all feeling in our bodies” once they realized what was happening.

“Did you know?” Parang whispered. “Does it look like I knew?” Flanz replied.

Noah says that despite making at least $10 million a year on the show, he was feeling burned out after constantly paying attention to the news and juggling his other passions, namely stand-up, with the demands of the four-day-a-week show. The pandemic, he says, made it worse.

“My previous assistant was always running down hallways trying to find me because I was always in other people’s offices, chatting and laughing and coming up with ideas, and we had these big meetings and everybody was there and I loved it,” Noah said. “Now, everybody in the building has masks and we’re limited in how many people can be there at a given time and where you can or can’t be, and because I’m the host, I’m in this bubble. They’re all like, ‘He cannot get COVID.’ And so, what was already an isolated experience was exacerbated, and all of these things just add up.”

The shocking news came just one day after Noah sat down with Paramount executives Chris McCarthy and Keyes Hill-Edgar to talk about ways to make the show easier for him.

“And actually, if you talk to Keyes, who was with me when we were walking back to the office after lunch, I said, ‘We lost him.’ I didn’t know [that he’d be making the announcement the very next day], obviously, but I knew that our time was short,” McCarthy told the magazine.

Noah has no hand in picking the next host, though he says he’s been sitting down with all his correspondents, including suspected successor Roy Wood Jr., to get them up to speed.

“I wish someone had told me what a grind it was,” Noah said.

In an interview with The Daily Beast’s Last Laugh podcast last month, Wood Jr. also said he found out about Noah’s departure along with the rest of the world.

Asked about the possibility of taking over Noah’s chair, he said: “I think if you’re asked, you have to at least consider it. You can’t say no to an opportunity like that. You can’t turn your nose up at it at least. I think you have to sit and assess what you want to do creatively, and that’s something I haven’t thought about yet. How would I design the car? Would I put a front wing on it? Would I put some Fast and Furious neon lights on? Would I tint the windows? And then figuring out, creatively, if that makes sense.”

For more, listen to The Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. on The Last Laugh podcast .

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 1

Related
Cinemablend

That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host

As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
AOL Corp

Maya Rudolph felt 'embarrassed and humiliated' during 'Late Show with David Letterman' appearance: 'I did not have a good time'

As an actress, frequent awards show fixture and Saturday Night Live veteran, Maya Rudolph knows how to think — and joke — on her feet. But in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the Loot star admits struggling to find her footing as a celebrity who also needed to be funny off stage, citing an awkward appearance on Late Show with David Letterman, in 2009.
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

August Alsina introduces the man he loves to the world (video)

Singer August Alsina, who ironically may be best known for having an “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith, may have come out as a gay man. Alsina, who had the infamous sexual affair with Will Smith’s wife while they were on a marital break in 2015, told the audience watching VH1’s “Surreal Life” on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, he has found new love and it is with a man.
News Breaking LIVE

"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten

"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rolling out

Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
ETOnline.com

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death

Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
35K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy