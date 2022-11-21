Drinking Water Advisory for Exira

(Exira) City Officials in Exira recommend boiling the water before using it for drinking or using an alternative source.

The Regional Water Rural Water Association Water Supply had a problem in the distribution system, and the main water feeding the City of Exira had to be shut down. Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it is recommended that the water be boiled before drinking or cooking or that an alternative source is used.

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. The water may be used for bathing and other similar purposes. If the water is colored, use an alternative source, such as bottled water.

For more information, please contact Tim Wahlert, Water Superintendent, at 712-304-0481. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791.

When water service is restored, there may be air in your water piping, and the water may be discolored. It is recommended to run the first water from a faucet that does not have an aerator screen, such as a bathtub or hose bib. Open the tap slowly to allow the air to escape. Once the water is flowing, allow the faucet to run until it is clear. The water may be cloudy due to standing in the water or particles that dislodged as the pipes filled with water. This should clear quickly. If water is dirty or colored throughout the house and it does not clear after allowing it to run for several minutes, use an alternative source, such as bottled water, and contact the person above.

The system has been repaired, repressurized, and bacteria samples will be collected. This advisory is a precaution until bacterial sample results are available. You will be notified when the results are available, and the advisory is lifted.

The system works with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to resolve the situation.