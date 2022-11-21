ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

City of Apache Junction sets holiday schedule for holidays

Apache Junction Independent
 3 days ago

The schedule of closures and schedules for city of Apache Junction facilities have been set for the upcoming Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holiday weekends.

All government administrative offices will be closed on Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday, Dec. 26 for Christmas and Jan. 2, 2023, for New Year’s, according to a release.

City offices are closed on Fridays. Emergency services through the police department are not impacted by the holidays.

The Apache Junction Public Library schedule around the holidays will be:

  • 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23;
  • Closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24;
  • Closed Friday, Nov. 25;
  • 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26;
  • 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23;
  • Closed Saturday, Dec. 24;
  • Closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25;
  • Closed Monday, Dec. 26;
  • 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30;
  • 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31;
  • Closed New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023; and
  • Closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

The library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, is closed on Sundays. For more information, call library at 480-474-8555 or go to ajpl.org .

The Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center schedule will be:

  • 5:30 a.m.–9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23;
  • Closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24;
  • 7 a.m.–3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25;
  • 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26;
  • 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23;
  • 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24;
  • Closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25;
  • 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26;
  • 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30;
  • 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31;
  • Closed New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2023; and
  • 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

The multi-generational center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, is closed on Sundays. For more information, call the center at 480-474-5240 or visit apachejunctionaz.gov/mgc .

The Paws and Claws Care Center schedule will be:

  • Closed Wednesday, Nov. 23;
  • Closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24;
  • Closed Friday, Nov. 25;
  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26;
  • 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23;
  • Closed Saturday, Dec. 24;
  • Closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25;
  • Closed Monday, Dec. 26
  • 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30;
  • Closed Saturday, Dec. 31;
  • Closed New Year’s Day, Jan. 2, 2023; and
  • Closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

The Paws and Claws Care Center, 725 E. Baseline Ave., is closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, call the center at 480-983-4405 or go to apachejunctionaz.gov/pccc .

