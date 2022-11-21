ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estill County, KY

Estill County Sheriff’s Office continues search for vehicle stolen from armory

By Marisa Hempel
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — The Estill County Sheriff said there is an open investigation after a Jeep was stolen over the weekend.

The Tan 2001 Jeep Cherokee vehicle seen here was stolen from the Ravenna National Guard Armory this weekend.

Jeep stolen from Ravenna National Guard Armory (Estill County Sheriff’s Office)
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Estill County dispatch at (606)-723-2201 or send a message via Facebook.

Sheriff Flynn told FOX 56 that there are no updates or leads at this time as they continue the investigation into the theft.

