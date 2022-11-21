ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Related
WWL

RTA adjusts streetcar and bus service due to Bayou Classic Parade

NEW ORLEANS — Changes are coming to the Streetcar and bus service due to the Bayou Classic. The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced it will be making temporary service changes beginning at 7 am on Saturday, November 26. The temporarily adjusted service to several streetcar and bus routes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

1000 turkeys given away in "world's largest turkey fry"

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — While many people have spent the days leading up to Thanksgiving prepping, some groups in the area have spent months preparing. 1,000 turkeys are prepped, fried and distributed in what the Dawn Busters Kiwanis Club calls the World’s Largest Turkey Fry. The event, which...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Events cancelled as reception hall owner wanted by police

NEW ORLEANS — To help celebrate her upcoming nuptials, Jacey Thiel looked to La Maison Creole for her bridal shower. “My friend had her baby shower there about a year ago, it went really well it was super cute, and the food’s really good. The previous owners of La Maison Creole, I knew them, went to church with them. I actually worked there shortly as a teenager, and they had always had a really good reputation,” Thiel said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers pack Metairie grocery store

METAIRIE, La. — Some grocery stores were packed on Wednesday. Shoppers spent the day picking up the last-minute items they needed for Thanksgiving dinner. Zuppardo's Family Market on Veterans Boulevard was one of the crowded shops. "If you work for Zuppardo's, you will be in Zuppardo's," said owner Joseph...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Two-alarm fire near Audubon Park displaces several residents

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) battled a two-alarm fire near Audubon Park Thursday morning. According to a release from NOFD, a call was received at 10:45 reporting a fire in the 600 block of Audubon Place. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a three-story structure with smoke emanating from the third floor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Bayou Classic is back! Here is a list of events near you

NEW ORLEANS — Bayou Classic is back! The legendary game between Grambling State and Southern University will kick off at 1pm on Saturday. The bayou classic has been around since 19-74. Last year Grambling took home the trophy, but this year it's anyone's game. As always there will be a ton of fun things to do ahead of the kickoff.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Thanksgiving travelers - by the numbers

NEW ORLEANS — If you’re watching us from a family member’s house tonight – there’s a chance you’re one of the tens of millions of people who traveled for Thanksgiving. Holiday travel is almost back to pre-pandemic volume. Here’s a look. Whether by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies

BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
BRIDGE CITY, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
