Thousands of families spend Thanksgiving Day at the Fair Grounds
NEW ORLEANS — Thanksgiving at the Fair Grounds is steeped in tradition. This year is special because it's the first Thanksgiving since the pandemic they've been able to open without any restrictions. Of course, since it's Turkey Day, food is top of mind, literally. One family we spoke with...
RTA adjusts streetcar and bus service due to Bayou Classic Parade
NEW ORLEANS — Changes are coming to the Streetcar and bus service due to the Bayou Classic. The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced it will be making temporary service changes beginning at 7 am on Saturday, November 26. The temporarily adjusted service to several streetcar and bus routes...
Local restaurant opens its doors for those wanting to eat out on Thanksgiving
NEW ORLEANS — Imagine all the great things about Thanksgiving like the delicious food and the quality time with family, but without all the hassle. No standing in the kitchen for hours cooking and no clean up afterward. Some people have opted for just that, as they’ve decided to go to a restaurant on Thanksgiving instead of cooking at home.
1000 turkeys given away in "world's largest turkey fry"
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — While many people have spent the days leading up to Thanksgiving prepping, some groups in the area have spent months preparing. 1,000 turkeys are prepped, fried and distributed in what the Dawn Busters Kiwanis Club calls the World’s Largest Turkey Fry. The event, which...
Four Seasons New Orleans delivers Thanksgiving meals to NOPD
eing a first responder can be a thankless job, but a New Orleans hotel is making sure police officers in the French Quarter are feeling appreciated this Thanksgiving.
Events cancelled as reception hall owner wanted by police
NEW ORLEANS — To help celebrate her upcoming nuptials, Jacey Thiel looked to La Maison Creole for her bridal shower. “My friend had her baby shower there about a year ago, it went really well it was super cute, and the food’s really good. The previous owners of La Maison Creole, I knew them, went to church with them. I actually worked there shortly as a teenager, and they had always had a really good reputation,” Thiel said.
Last-minute Thanksgiving shoppers pack Metairie grocery store
METAIRIE, La. — Some grocery stores were packed on Wednesday. Shoppers spent the day picking up the last-minute items they needed for Thanksgiving dinner. Zuppardo's Family Market on Veterans Boulevard was one of the crowded shops. "If you work for Zuppardo's, you will be in Zuppardo's," said owner Joseph...
Two-alarm fire near Audubon Park displaces several residents
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) battled a two-alarm fire near Audubon Park Thursday morning. According to a release from NOFD, a call was received at 10:45 reporting a fire in the 600 block of Audubon Place. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a three-story structure with smoke emanating from the third floor.
Bayou Classic is back! Here is a list of events near you
NEW ORLEANS — Bayou Classic is back! The legendary game between Grambling State and Southern University will kick off at 1pm on Saturday. The bayou classic has been around since 19-74. Last year Grambling took home the trophy, but this year it's anyone's game. As always there will be a ton of fun things to do ahead of the kickoff.
Hubig's Pies distribution slowly expands, adding more areas, stores as pursuit continues
It's been a little more than two weeks since Hubig's Pies made its long-awaited return, and production is beginning to ramp up and distribution of the pies back to stores is gradually expanding. Meanwhile, the hunt to find the pies amid sporadic availability and quick sell-outs has led to group...
A boy’s birthday wish to feed N.O. homeless, comes true with a little help
NEW ORLEANS — When Ayonia Williams asked her son what he wanted to do for his birthday this year, she got an unexpected response. “I ain’t going to lie, I cried,” said Williams. Her son, Khalil Jones put it simply. “Go feed the homeless,” said Jones.
How 'Look At This F#@&in' Street' caught the eye of City Hall & the White House
NEW ORLEANS — We all know the feeling of hitting a massive pothole you just couldn’t avoid. Your whole car rattles and you’re not quite sure if you need a chiropractor, a whole new set of tires, or just to drop an "F bomb." Many curse words...
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans Noel
Grammy award winning singer Patty LaBelle, stars in the new Lifetime holiday movie "A New Orleans Noel." LaBelle will play, Loretta and her character was inspired by the New Orleans queen of pralines Loretta Harrison, who died from breast cancer earlier this year.
UPDATE: Man rescued after going missing on Carnival cruise
Late Thanksgiving night, the Coast Guard confirmed that the missing man was rescued from the water after going overboard from the Carnival Valor.
'This can't be happening' | Family loses dream home in New Orleans fire
NEW ORLEANS — Two years ago, Christina Edwards bought what she calls her New Orleans dream house. “This was obviously a deck. This was kind of a patio area,” Edwards said, pointing to the home. “This is the apartment side that I rent out and then me and the kids live on the other side.”
Thanksgiving travelers - by the numbers
NEW ORLEANS — If you’re watching us from a family member’s house tonight – there’s a chance you’re one of the tens of millions of people who traveled for Thanksgiving. Holiday travel is almost back to pre-pandemic volume. Here’s a look. Whether by...
Multiple flights delayed several hours at MSY amid Thanksgiving passenger surge
Flights are coming in and out of MSY as Thanksgiving travelers crowd the airport. Lots of flights are delayed one way or the other. Some even being delayed for multiple hours.
Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies
BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
Neyow's serves up Creole staples from grandma's kitchen for Bayou Classic and all year
You can't walk into someone's house and demand they share their grandma's Creole recipes with you. However, you can visit restaurants like Neyow's Creole Café, where down-home New Orleans dishes like red beans and rice or cabbage are served with sides like carrot souffle, cornbread dressing and potato salad.
This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
