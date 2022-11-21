Read full article on original website
It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down.A Michigan State University-themed location on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332 E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
The Great Lake State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saginaw County, you might just want to visit.
A Flint staple, AJ Racers Sports Bar & Grill has a new name and new management. Tonight, Wednesday, November 23rd, is the grand opening celebration for The Alibi Bar & Grill. Talk about perfect timing, tonight is the biggest bar night of the year. A lot of drinks tonight, followed by a lot of food tomorrow, followed by football and a nap. It is pretty much a Thanksgiving tradition for many.
FREELAND, MI — There’s a popular family-owned restaurant in a small Michigan town that has been serving made-from-scratch pies to loyal customers for 30 years. From the best-selling and eye-catching coconut cream with its lofty meringue topping to fall favorite pumpkin crunch, Shirley Zeilinger’s recipes, many of them committed to memory by the kitchen staff, are still in use daily at Riverside Family Restaurant. On an average morning, 30 pies in various flavors come out of Riverside’s kitchen. And for Thanksgiving, they bake many more, just like Zeilinger used to do.
MIDLAND, MI — A brand new modern prairie-style home by Cobblestone is for sale in Midland County’s Larkin Township. The 2,628-square-foot home, located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision, built this year and priced at $931,600, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
Families and friends are uniting for Thanksgiving and with it comes holiday gatherings inside people’s homes. However, the night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, which could lead to some making the poor decision to drink and drive. |. Scoutmaster Doran...
Shoppers looking for unique Christmas gifts need not look further than the newest holiday event in Livonia. The popular Tinsel and Treasures Holiday Market is setting up shop at the Embassy Suites on Victor Parkway in Livonia Dec. 9-11. The weekend makers market is normally held in Northville, but is relocating to Livonia for its 43rd year.
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
Another home belonging to an early owner of the Detroit Tigers is up for sale. Briggs Mansion — built for and named after Walter Owen Briggs, who was an owner of the Tigers from 1919 - 1952 — is on the market for $1,095,000. Located at 1701 Balmoral...
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
YPSILANTI, MI -- Crews were called to a fast food restaurant in Ypsilanti Township Monday for a fire. The Burger King at 1073 E. Michigan Ave., Ypsilanti Township, caught fire around 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, due to a grease fire in the vent system, according to Ypsilanti Township Fire Marshal Steve Wallgren.
Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
Zeek Williams from New Era World says the organization will be buying out hotel rooms to give homeless people a place to sleep Friday night after Thanksgiving. The temporary housing will also come with job services and treatment options.
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
In less than a week's time, a couple from Rochester Hills and a father and son from Detroit died after being exposed to lethal levels of carbon monoxide. On November 18, a Rochester Hills couple in their mid-70s passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning while in their bed. More than likely they passed away in their sleep. According to Fox 2 Detroit, it's believed that a gas leak from their furnace was the cause. The couple did have a carbon monoxide detector but never put batteries in it.
