Hospital ambassador ‘wants to provide the very best patient care’
SMITHFIELD — UNC Health Johnston has named Steven Hicks an Ambassador of the Month. He is department secretary for behavioral health. During a recent presentation, hospital CEO Tom Williams said Hicks was courteous, friendly and professional and enjoys resolving issues. “He strives for excellence, leads by example and wants to provide the very best patient care,” Williams said. Hicks, who […]
