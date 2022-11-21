Hospital ambassador ‘wants to provide the very best patient care’

SELMA — The town is looking for a new planning director and economic development officer. Randy Cahoon-Tingle, who joined the town in 2018, left on Oct. 26 to become head of planning and inspections for the Town of Angier in Harnett County. In an email, Cahoon-Tingle said he had no specific reason for leaving. “It was time to move on,” […] The post Selma in search of new planning director first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.

SELMA, NC ・ 16 DAYS AGO