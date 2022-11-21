ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hospital ambassador ‘wants to provide the very best patient care’

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
 3 days ago

SMITHFIELD — UNC Health Johnston has named Steven Hicks an Ambassador of the Month. He is department secretary for behavioral health. During a recent presentation, hospital CEO Tom Williams said Hicks was courteous, friendly and professional and enjoys resolving issues. “He strives for excellence, leads by example and wants to provide the very best patient care,” Williams said. Hicks, who […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Hospital ambassador ‘wants to provide the very best patient care’ first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

Related
The Johnstonian News

Selma in search of new planning director

SELMA — The town is looking for a new planning director and economic development officer. Randy Cahoon-Tingle, who joined the town in 2018, left on Oct. 26 to become head of planning and inspections for the Town of Angier in Harnett County. In an email, Cahoon-Tingle said he had no specific reason for leaving. “It was time to move on,” […] The post Selma in search of new planning director first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
SELMA, NC
The Johnstonian News

Leandro decision ensures NC will invest in its children

On Saturday morning, my 17-year-old son asked me how it felt to wake up knowing the Leandro decision that was made the day before. I paused as I recognized that this high school junior understood how important the N.C. Supreme Court’s ruling in this nearly 30-year-old school funding case was for children across our state.  As I reflected, I realized […] The post Leandro decision ensures NC will invest in its children first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy