ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

No. 22 Tennessee beats USC in OT at Atlantis semifinals

Tennessee has twice played without its leading scorer at the Battle 4 Atlantis. It hasn't stopped the 22nd-ranked Volunteers from reaching the championship game. Julian Phillips scored a season-high 25 points to help Tennessee hold off Southern California 73-66 in overtime in Thursday's semifinals, setting up a matchup with third-ranked and reigning national champion Kansas for the title.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy