Big Dig for Kids Raises More Than $751k for Phoenix Children's Hospital

PHOENIX — On Saturday, Nov. 5, the Big Dig for Kids presented by Sundt Construction raised more than $751,000 for Phoenix Children’s.

In its seventh year, this year’s day-long event surpassed 2021’s totals by 81%. With more than 2,300 people participating, 300 of those were Phoenix Children’s hospital patients. Big Dig for Kids enables kids and their families to safely operate excavators, fly high on a scissor lift and explore heavy equipment in a controlled construction zone. Additional crafts and activities in the kid zone, allow kids of all abilities a day to remember.

“This was a record-breaking event put on by our incredibly supportive construction community,” said Steve Schnall, Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer. “Their continued support for us goes above and beyond. Hundreds of kids had a day they will never forget—all for a good cause.”

The signature fundraising event’s founding board members includes: Blount Contracting, Inc., Crawford Concepts, Empire-CAT Southwest, Sundt Construction, Rummel Construction, Inc., Sunstate Equipment Co., United Rentals, Circonomy Solutions, Kiewit Corporate, Sportex Safety, and Skanska.

The Big Dig for Kids event included crafts and activities for children, including operating an excavator and playing with toy shovels and construction vehicles. (Courtesy Phoenix Children’s Hospital)

“It has been incredibly rewarding to be involved in the Big Dig for Kids event for the past six years and witness the difference this event alone continues to have on so many children and their families’ lives,” said Mike McKinney, co-chair of this year’s event. “It’s heartwarming to see these kids who face everyday health battles light up as they put on hard hats and vests and interact with heavy machinery.”

This year’s Board of Directors included: Bell Bank, Brycon Construction, Buesing Corp., Cemex, CGS Global, City of Phoenix, Clayco, Cortland, Felix Construction Company, Hensel Phelps, Hines, Ineight, Keeley Construction, Kinney Construction Services, PCL Construction, Trafficade Service Companies.

The event would not have been made possible without the help of sponsors including: Sundt Construction, Corbins, Titan Solar Power, Blount Contracting, Brycon Construction, CGS Global, Clayco, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Empire-CAT Southwest, Kiewit Corporation, MFRG – Icon Construction, MI / Milgard Windows & Doors, PCL Construction, Rummel Construction, Inc., Sportex Safety/Apparel and United Rentals.

For more information about the Big Dig for Kids, visit BigDigForKids.com.

Editor’s note: The above was republished from a Phoenix Children’s Hospital news release.