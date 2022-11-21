All Philly streeteries must apply for permanent licenses

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Restaurants were given temporary permits during the pandemic to occupy parking spots and build outdoor dining structures, known as streeteries , but now, the city says those licenses are invalid and business owners must apply for permanent ones .

“During COVID, what we were approving was temporary,” said Richard Montanez, deputy commissioner of the Philadelphia Streets Department .

For restaurants that have not yet applied, their streeteries are technically considered illegal. “They all have to submit, resubmit and get their permits,” he stressed.

However, the city isn’t looking to penalize business owners just yet. “We’re not here to go out to try to find everybody. We do realize that that will be our last course, will be to issue fines to the restaurants that do not follow the rules.”

He said the only fines that would enforce at the moment would be for streeteries that are deemed a “hazard to the public.” The city wants all streeteries permitted by the spring.

“We’re going to be sending mass letters to all the restaurants, and after that, they have a time to apply,” Montanez assured. “If they feel like they’re being picked on or the city’s not properly doing their due diligence, there is an appeal process that they can go through.”

Over the past year, the city has been working with restaurant owners to hammer out the details for permanent streetery licenses.

Streeteries must have at least two open sides, so some restaurants may need to tweak their current layouts.

“If you’re just doing a simple tables and chairs with your barricades, you’re looking at a quick 14-day turnaround [for a permit], versus, if you’re going to build a structure, you’re looking at somewhere like 28 days for us to review and approve,” he said.

For more information, visit phila.gov .