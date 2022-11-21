Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Centre Daily
While Charles Barkley And Michael Jordan’s Friendship Deteriorated, LeBron James And Dwayne Wade Have Grown Closer
Both sets of players entered the NBA in the same draft year. Both became friends once they entered the league. Both had Hall of Fame careers. The difference now is one pair is no longer acquaintances while the other's bond is continuously improving. Earlier this week, it was revealed NBA...
Centre Daily
Lakers: This Year’s Patrick Beverley Is Nothing Like Last Year’s Patrick Beverley
Current Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Patrick Beverley is missed in Minnesota. He spent the 2021-22 season as the Timberwolves' starting point guard and spiritual leader, a grounding veteran presence who helped guide Minnesota to a 46-36 record and a return to the postseason. Yes, the 6'1" vet was not as instrumental to that as stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, but his years of playoff battles and two-way moxie galvanized the team for its first postseason berth since the Jimmy Butler season in 2018.
Centre Daily
Philadelphia 76ers Run Out of Steam vs. Charlotte Hornets
With another back-to-back on the schedule, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their two-game stretch at home on Tuesday night with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Despite being shorthanded without the star trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden, the shorthanded Sixers found a way to upset the Nets and get above .500.
Centre Daily
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley Suspended for Shoving Deandre Ayton
View the original article to see embedded media. Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended for three games by the NBA for his forceful shove of Suns star Deandre Ayton on Tuesday night. The play came with 3:55 to play in the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Phoenix at Footprint...
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
Centre Daily
Predictions: Bills-Lions
Detroit’s key to victory Thursday, against the Bills, is to control the time of possession battle. Buffalo’s offense is explosive, and with Detroit’s secondary struggles, the defense is vulnerable. Jared Goff has a chance to prove his legitimacy as the team's starting quarterback, with a win. For...
Centre Daily
Portland Pilots face the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) vs. Portland Pilots (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -14.5; over/under is 152. BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots will square off against the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Portland finished 19-15 overall with a 12-8 record against non-conference opponents...
Centre Daily
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET $1000 Thanksgiving NFL Special - Grab Yours Today
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Thanksgiving Day slate of games is about as good as it gets, as it includes the Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys and Patriots-Vikings matchups. That will make for a great day to watch and bet on football using the BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which delivers first-time customers a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000.
Centre Daily
Von Miller BREAKING: Buffalo Bills Star Carted Off - Knee Injury - OUT vs. Lions; VIDEO
Von Miller is very much the centerpiece of what the Buffalo Bills do, in everything from his community activity to his locker-room leadership to his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr ... And of course, in terms of his excellence on the field. But for this moment, in the Thanksgiving game...
Centre Daily
Falcons to Play Commanders DE Chase Young in His Season Debut?
The Washington Commanders may have their top edge rusher Chase Young Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that Young had been activated to the 53-man roster after opening the season on the Injured Reserve. "We'll work him with the intent of — if he's ready...
Centre Daily
Dodgers Rumors: Kodai Senga Instagram Story Has LA Fans Excited
Dodgers fans are desperate for rumors right now — you can't really blame them. After a disappointing end to the 2022 season, Dodger fans have been forced into a much longer offseason than they anticipated. Any and all rumors have been welcome, as fans wait for the Dodgers to make their first real splash of the offseason. There's been a lot of subtraction, but people are still waiting for the Dodgers' first addition.
Centre Daily
Jack Eichel thankful to be having fun on the ice once again
Jack Eichel is finally having fun playing hockey again, and he couldn’t be any more thankful. A little more than a year after having an artificial disk replacement procedure on his neck, he’s at the top of his game and loves his new home with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Comments / 0