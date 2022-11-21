ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Lakers: This Year’s Patrick Beverley Is Nothing Like Last Year’s Patrick Beverley

Current Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Patrick Beverley is missed in Minnesota. He spent the 2021-22 season as the Timberwolves' starting point guard and spiritual leader, a grounding veteran presence who helped guide Minnesota to a 46-36 record and a return to the postseason. Yes, the 6'1" vet was not as instrumental to that as stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, but his years of playoff battles and two-way moxie galvanized the team for its first postseason berth since the Jimmy Butler season in 2018.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Philadelphia 76ers Run Out of Steam vs. Charlotte Hornets

With another back-to-back on the schedule, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their two-game stretch at home on Tuesday night with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Despite being shorthanded without the star trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden, the shorthanded Sixers found a way to upset the Nets and get above .500.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Lakers’ Patrick Beverley Suspended for Shoving Deandre Ayton

View the original article to see embedded media. Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended for three games by the NBA for his forceful shove of Suns star Deandre Ayton on Tuesday night. The play came with 3:55 to play in the Lakers’ 115-105 loss to the Phoenix at Footprint...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Predictions: Bills-Lions

Detroit’s key to victory Thursday, against the Bills, is to control the time of possession battle. Buffalo’s offense is explosive, and with Detroit’s secondary struggles, the defense is vulnerable. Jared Goff has a chance to prove his legitimacy as the team's starting quarterback, with a win. For...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Portland Pilots face the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) vs. Portland Pilots (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -14.5; over/under is 152. BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots will square off against the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Portland finished 19-15 overall with a 12-8 record against non-conference opponents...
PORTLAND, OR
Centre Daily

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET $1000 Thanksgiving NFL Special - Grab Yours Today

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Thanksgiving Day slate of games is about as good as it gets, as it includes the Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys and Patriots-Vikings matchups. That will make for a great day to watch and bet on football using the BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which delivers first-time customers a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000.
MARYLAND STATE
Centre Daily

Falcons to Play Commanders DE Chase Young in His Season Debut?

The Washington Commanders may have their top edge rusher Chase Young Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that Young had been activated to the 53-man roster after opening the season on the Injured Reserve. "We'll work him with the intent of — if he's ready...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Dodgers Rumors: Kodai Senga Instagram Story Has LA Fans Excited

Dodgers fans are desperate for rumors right now — you can't really blame them. After a disappointing end to the 2022 season, Dodger fans have been forced into a much longer offseason than they anticipated. Any and all rumors have been welcome, as fans wait for the Dodgers to make their first real splash of the offseason. There's been a lot of subtraction, but people are still waiting for the Dodgers' first addition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Jack Eichel thankful to be having fun on the ice once again

Jack Eichel is finally having fun playing hockey again, and he couldn’t be any more thankful. A little more than a year after having an artificial disk replacement procedure on his neck, he’s at the top of his game and loves his new home with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy