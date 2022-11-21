Texas State Capitol Christmas tree en route to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Christmas tree that will have the honor of being displayed at the Texas State Capitol in December is making its way to Austin.

Texas Parks and Wildlife confirmed the tree’s whereabouts on social media on Monday.

“The Capitol Christmas tree is on her way to Austin from a tree farm in north Texas,” the agency wrote.

TPWD also added the tree is named “Mamie.”

Eisenhower State Park rangers will be transporting Mamie with care down Interstate 35.

The tree will be lit on Dec. 3 during Downtown Austin Alliance’s Holiday Stroll & Sing-Along . The lighting takes place at 7 p.m. at 11th Street and Congress Avenue, according to KUT .

