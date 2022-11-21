MSPCA: Tips for keeping your pets safe this Thanksgiving

Mass. — Thanksgiving is almost here, and MSPCA Angell is urging pet owners to keep their animals safe this Thanksgiving by following a few simple rules.

The holiday season comes with a lot of pet hazards, and ingested substances can be harmful or fatal to most pets, MSPCA Angell veterinarians say.

Vets are most concerned about the following items Thanksgiving food items:

Chocolate – even 1/4 ounce ingested can spike heart rate and anxiety in a 10-pound dog

– even 1/4 ounce ingested can spike heart rate and anxiety in a 10-pound dog Yeast Dough – raw yeast dough can rise in the stomach and cause severe discomfort; many yeast ingestions require surgical intervention

– raw yeast dough can rise in the stomach and cause severe discomfort; many yeast ingestions require surgical intervention Garlic, Onions, and Chives – large amounts of these products can significantly damage red blood cells, causing anemia and possible kidney failure

– large amounts of these products can significantly damage red blood cells, causing anemia and possible kidney failure Fatty or Spicy Table Food – bones can splinter and cause damage or blockage in the gastrointestinal tract; spicy or fatty foods can lead to inflammation of the pancreas; moldy or spoiled foods can lead to food poisoning, tremors or seizures

– bones can splinter and cause damage or blockage in the gastrointestinal tract; spicy or fatty foods can lead to inflammation of the pancreas; moldy or spoiled foods can lead to food poisoning, tremors or seizures Grapes and Raisins – ingestion of these foods has been associated with kidney failure in some dogs

– ingestion of these foods has been associated with kidney failure in some dogs Macadamia Nuts – in dogs, ingestion can produce vomiting, weakness, depression, lack of coordination and tremors

– in dogs, ingestion can produce vomiting, weakness, depression, lack of coordination and tremors Raw Meat – Angell sees several bacterial infections every month, mostly as a result of dogs being fed raw meat; Angell veterinarians recommend consulting with a veterinary dietician when opting to feed a raw diet, or choosing from the many high-quality commercial pet foods available on the market

Vets are also recommending to keep pets away from lethal non-food substances such as antifreeze and ice melt.

“The only sure-fire way to keep pets safe during the holiday season is to steer clear of toxic foods,” said Dr. Kiko Bracker, Angell’s Emergency and Critical Care Unit. “Our hope is that people and their pets have an enjoyable and safe Thanksgiving holiday.”

