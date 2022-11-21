ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

MSPCA: Tips for keeping your pets safe this Thanksgiving

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7HP2_0jIpSfxI00

Mass. — Thanksgiving is almost here, and MSPCA Angell is urging pet owners to keep their animals safe this Thanksgiving by following a few simple rules.

The holiday season comes with a lot of pet hazards, and ingested substances can be harmful or fatal to most pets, MSPCA Angell veterinarians say.

Vets are most concerned about the following items Thanksgiving food items:

  • Chocolate – even 1/4 ounce ingested can spike heart rate and anxiety in a 10-pound dog
  • Yeast Dough – raw yeast dough can rise in the stomach and cause severe discomfort; many yeast ingestions require surgical intervention
  • Garlic, Onions, and Chives – large amounts of these products can significantly damage red blood cells, causing anemia and possible kidney failure
  • Fatty or Spicy Table Food – bones can splinter and cause damage or blockage in the gastrointestinal tract; spicy or fatty foods can lead to inflammation of the pancreas; moldy or spoiled foods can lead to food poisoning, tremors or seizures
  • Grapes and Raisins – ingestion of these foods has been associated with kidney failure in some dogs
  • Macadamia Nuts – in dogs, ingestion can produce vomiting, weakness, depression, lack of coordination and tremors
  • Raw Meat – Angell sees several bacterial infections every month, mostly as a result of dogs being fed raw meat; Angell veterinarians recommend consulting with a veterinary dietician when opting to feed a raw diet, or choosing from the many high-quality commercial pet foods available on the market

Vets are also recommending to keep pets away from lethal non-food substances such as antifreeze and ice melt.

“The only sure-fire way to keep pets safe during the holiday season is to steer clear of toxic foods,” said Dr. Kiko Bracker, Angell’s Emergency and Critical Care Unit. “Our hope is that people and their pets have an enjoyable and safe Thanksgiving holiday.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Early-morning Black Friday bustle subdued in Massachusetts this year

BURLINGTON, Mass. – Black Friday got off to a relatively slow start this year. “I was expecting five tents over there and a ton of other people in the parking lot, but it’s just empty right now,” said Best Buy shopper Zack, who was the first through the doors at the Burlington location Friday morning. “I’m kind of surprised there were no cars on the road. I think everyone is just doing stuff online.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Will You Help Indy find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Indy! This 10 year old lady is looking for a quiet home to retire to. She has previously lived with other cats, but would prefer to be your only pet. She has hyperthyroidism, which is easily managed with daily medication. Indy is laid-back, sweet, and easy going. If you’re looking for a chill companion, head to mspca.org to fill out an inquiry today!
WNAW

What is Open & Closed On Turkey Day In Massachusetts

What angered me lately was the fact that businesses were mandated to stay open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Black Friday will be here before you know it and that is when you should concentrate on your shopping. Turkey Day should be a moment of "down time" where you can enjoy an awesome dinner and spend time with those who are extra special to you. However, the usual establishments will be CLOSED in Massachusetts and all across the tri-state region on the 4th Thursday of November:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

This is the best Thanksgiving side dish, according to readers

Plus, readers share the Thanksgiving dishes unique to their families. In only a few days, it will be Thanksgiving, and you are probably working hard to pull things together, planning guest lists and making several trips to the grocery store. The pumpkin pie will be in preparation, and you most likely have your recipes all picked out. But just in case you don’t, here’s a bit of inspiration.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Doing This While Driving in the Rain is Illegal in Massachusetts

My cousin who lives in the Boston area recently posted on social media about her frustrations with drivers who don't turn on their headlights when it's raining, "It should be illegal!" she said. Ummm, news flash cuzzo, it is! I already knew this (then again, I'm quite versed in the laws of the road, i.e. a million tickets) but my cousin was unaware, and I ALWAYS see people driving in the rain without their lights on. It got me wondering, do people just not know?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westfordcat.org

Westford COVID-19 Update: New Strain Predominant in Massachusetts

WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have remained steady week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, 31 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 40 total positive tests, with 7.13% of 519 tests returning positive.
WESTFORD, MA
capeandislands.org

RSV spike in children affecting Cape Cod hospitals

Massachusetts hospitals, including those on Cape Cod, are reporting a spike in admissions for children diagnosed with the. respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The RSV infection rate in Massachusetts is more than three times that of last year's, and is straining treatment capacity throughout the state. Christopher Lops, MD, practices at...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

PizzaPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Massachusetts and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely drop by next time you are around, if you have never tasted their delicious food.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food

Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
SALEM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
134K+
Followers
142K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy