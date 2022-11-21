Read full article on original website
Related
How Warzone 2.0's Interrogation System Works
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" finally arrived in mid-November, introducing an updated version of the free-to-play battle royale. Several new features accompanied the release, including the Al Mazrah map, modes like DMZ, and fresh mechanics. The update also ushered in Gulag 2.0, which instead pits two players against two other players as opposed to the old 1v1, and the return of 150 player lobbies. The original "Warzone" had the same lobby size, but the number has fluctuated from season to season depending on the maps and modes available for people to play.
Modern Warfare 2: Checkpoint Reloads Explained
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" has received plaudits for its campaign mode. In fact, according to polling data, it seems many have bought the game for the express purpose of playing through the single-player story mode. However, multiplayer in "Modern Warfare 2" will undoubtedly be as huge a component as it always has been for the entirety of the "Call of Duty" franchise. Developer Infinity Ward has added some new features to make "Modern Warfare 2" stand out from its predecessors.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0: The New Backpack System Explained
"Warzone 2.0" has officially launched with lots of exciting new upgrades and additions for fans. The Gulag has been dramatically changed thanks to the addition of a Jailer. The "DMZ" mode has introduced a new way to play that could lead to more cinematic experiences. Strongholds and Black Sites present players with a new challenge to overcome while hunting opponents. Further, in addition to these more flashy changes, Activision has also chosen to overhaul the looting system with this new version of "Warzone."
GTA Online Could Finally Get A Much-Requested Feature
"Grand Theft Auto Online" is far from a perfect game, but even in 2022 it remains one of Rockstar's most lucrative titles. This online mode for "Grand Theft Auto 5" has received lots of updates and additional content over the years, but there's one thing that's been missing from the game for a long time: fast travel. It doesn't usually take too long to get around in "Grand Theft Auto" games — especially if a player has access to aircraft or knows how to exploit — but with "Grand Theft Auto 6" boasting a map as large as "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" combined, fast travel is looking more and more appetizing.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
The Biggest Gaming Flops Of 2022
2022 was a great year for gamers. From the beginning to the end, there was a little something for every style of gamer. Players could defeat challenging bosses in "Elden Ring," or ride a mechanical animal in "Horizon Forbidden West." They could capture adorable monsters in "Pokemon Legends Arceus," or continue the heartwrenching story of Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok" – the latter of which dominated nominations at the Game Awards. Yes, 2022 was a standout year in gaming. Even older titles got a facelift, and "The Last of Us Part 1" now has a fan favorite looking better than ever.
Is Evil West Cross-Platform?
Apart from Rockstar's "Red Dead Redemption" franchise, there aren't too many video games set in the Wild West. However, the development team at Flying Wild Hog sought to do its part in contributing to the underrepresented setting by creating "Evil West," an action-adventure third-person shooter that sees players assume the role of Jesse Rentier. Several other individuals join Rentier as part of the cast, the bulk of which serve as covert agents for the Rentier Institute, a group dedicated to finding and eliminating otherworldly monsters.
The Best Games Of 2022 So Far
2022 more than lived up to the hype, even with the disappointing delays of games like "Hogwarts Legacy" and "Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League." "Elden Ring" set a launch record for FromSoftware with jaw-dropping sales and Twitch views. "God of War Ragnarok" was a late standout in November, dominating the 2022 Game Awards Nominees with 10 nominations!
How To Quickly Level Up In Star Ocean: The Divine Force
Depending on how you like your RPGs, the grind to the highest level can either be an essential part of the experience or a complete chore based on the level cap. With an upper ceiling of 255, "Star Ocean: The Divine Force" offers a long grind to max out every single party member. And while this isn't necessary to complete the main story — with players on GameFAQs reporting that the final boss was trivial at only level 100 — there's tons of endgame content to cover and prepare for (per Screen Rant), not to mention the fun of maxing out and optimizing the individual builds of all the playable characters.
The Secret Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon That Took Years To Discover
"Cyberpunk 2077" will go down in gaming history for its rocky release full of strange, but funny, bugs and its removal from the PlayStation store. However, fans have still had fun with the futuristic CD Projekt game, and its earned a dedicated following since its release in 2020. There's even been enough buzz about the game to inspire CD Projekt to make a sequel, which no one saw coming.
How To Add And Invite Friends In Warzone 2.0
Players everywhere have been battling it out in the free-to-play battle royale experience "Call of Duty Warzone 2.0," which finally launched on Nov. 16, 2022. Within just one quick match, players will notice there is a lot new with this sequel. In addition to a brand-new map (Al Mazrah) capable of holding 150 players, "Warzone 2.0" brings a new game mode called "DMZ," a handful of gameplay improvements, and a new battle pass. But, in its current state, "Warzone 2.0" has a few issues preventing players from fully enjoying the experience.
Warzone 2: How To Turn Proximity Chat On And Off
"Call of Duty Warzone 2.0" has finally arrived, bringing an updated version of the free-to-play battle royale. Similar to the original game, "Warzone 2.0" has launched alongside "Modern Warfare 2," which means that the two games share some similarities regarding new game mechanics. "Warzone 2.0" features new game mechanics like the interrogation system and the brand-new battle pass system, which allows players to have some control over the order in which they unlock new items. In addition to these new game features, "Warzone 2.0" also features proximity chat.
RIP Deus Ex Go
Although "Deus Ex" is best known for its genre-defining RPG on PC that kicked off the series in 2000, the world of "Deus Ex" has also leapt off computer screens onto mobile on multiple occasions via spin-off titles. For example, in 2016, the same year "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" debuted, Square Enix Montreal released "Deus Ex Go" for mobile and PC. "Deus Ex Go" broke from the standard "Deus Ex" gameplay, instead focusing on turn-based puzzle solving, where players control Adam Jensen as they overcome obstacles and dispatch foes.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How To Evolve Charcadet Into Ceruledge And Armarouge
As with past entries in the series, Game Freak has made some Pokémon exclusive to "Scarlet" and others exclusive to "Violet." The developer has also introduced certain pocket monsters with branching evolutions that can transform into different Pokémon based on certain factors. In "Scarlet and Violet," those features combine for the Pokémon Charcadet.
Dead Island 2 Was Just Hit With Another Delay
"Dead Island" first released more than a decade ago on September 6, 2011, but one could be forgiven for not knowing about it until the sequel was announced. Even though original developer Techland's "Dying Light 2 " has references to "Dead Island," perhaps hinting that the studio would eventually return to the series, "Dead Island 2" is being headed by Deep Silver, a studio known for the "Saints Row" games and the thematically-similar shark RPG "Maneater."
Can You Edit Perk Packages In Warzone 2.0?
From a whole new game mode known as "DMZ" to the introduction of a new battle pass and the addition of an interrogation system, Activision has shaken up the "Warzone" experience in "2.0." Beyond these changes, the battle royale also borrowed from "Modern Warfare 2" with the inclusion of perk packages.
Modern Warfare 2's Competitive Multiplayer Playlist Delayed Last-Minute
Activision and Infinity Ward have successfully launched "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" alongside Season 1 of "Modern Warfare 2," introducing new content and the game's first battle pass. Unfortunately, the big update was missing something that Treyarch had been working on for "Modern Warfare 2" multiplayer: the "Call of Duty League" Moshpit playlist, which was meant to serve as a bridge between the normal multiplayer modes and the rule sets used in the professional scene.
How To Fix Your Steam Deck Download Speeds
Released on February 25, 2022, the Steam Deck is Valve's latest – and and favorably reviewed – effort to establish itself in the gaming hardware market. Like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, the release of the handheld was marred by supply issues and preorders regularly took several months to fulfill. Fortunately, the problem has since been fixed and preorders are no longer required, making the Deck finally way easier to get.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How To Catch Roaring Moon
There are 400 different Pokémon in the "Scarlet" and "Violet" Pokédex (per IGN). Trainers will find dozens of different kinds of easily catchable Pokémon swarming each of the open areas that occupy the Paldea region, but others are far more rare and difficult to come by. Some Pokémon simply have lower spawn rates while other legendary beasts can only be captured once – but there are also some only found in a specific version of the game.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: The Best Shiny Hunting Method
Based on early previews, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" deliver various innovations and change up the standard series formula. Back in October, "Pokémon" fans revealed the greatest excitement for exploring the new open-world Niantic has introduced to the franchise. This format offers players loads of possibilities during their journeys from trainers to Pokémon masters, though some individuals may already have a specific strategy in mind.
SVG
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0