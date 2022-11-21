Kansas Masonic Home residents have 6 weeks to move

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The senior citizens who live at the Kansas Masonic Home (KMH) must find new homes by the end of the year.

On Friday, KMH notified the residents in its assisted and independent living facilities that the home is closing on Dec. 31.

CEO Michael Miller confirmed the closing with KSN News. He said multiple factors forced the decision, including a large bond debt and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision impacts dozens of people, but it is especially difficult for the residents in assisted living who need varying degrees of care.

Miller says KMH reached out to other facilities in town, and those facilities plan to visit with the residents soon to help relocate them.

KMH used to offer skilled nursing in its long-term care facility but closed that last year. At the time, it said it wanted to focus on memory care and independent and assisting living options.

Kansas Masonic Home, November 2022 (KSN Photo)



Most people know KMH for its iconic Spanish mission-style architecture. The five-acre campus is at Seneca and Maple, very near Kellogg. It has been part of the Wichita landscape for more than 120 years.

