ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kansas Masonic Home residents have 6 weeks to move

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The senior citizens who live at the Kansas Masonic Home (KMH) must find new homes by the end of the year.

On Friday, KMH notified the residents in its assisted and independent living facilities that the home is closing on Dec. 31.

CEO Michael Miller confirmed the closing with KSN News. He said multiple factors forced the decision, including a large bond debt and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision impacts dozens of people, but it is especially difficult for the residents in assisted living who need varying degrees of care.

WPD names suspect in girl’s abduction

Miller says KMH reached out to other facilities in town, and those facilities plan to visit with the residents soon to help relocate them.

KMH used to offer skilled nursing in its long-term care facility but closed that last year. At the time, it said it wanted to focus on memory care and independent and assisting living options.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lI31q_0jIpS86g00
    Kansas Masonic Home, November 2022 (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u6Inz_0jIpS86g00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCWz9_0jIpS86g00
    Kansas Masonic Home, November 2022 (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dO8Ie_0jIpS86g00
    Kansas Masonic Home, November 2022 (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jVzHH_0jIpS86g00
    Kansas Masonic Home, November 2022 (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cnSNV_0jIpS86g00
    Kansas Masonic Home, November 2022 (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tFSoo_0jIpS86g00
    Kansas Masonic Home, November 2022 (KSN Photo)

Most people know KMH for its iconic Spanish mission-style architecture. The five-acre campus is at Seneca and Maple, very near Kellogg. It has been part of the Wichita landscape for more than 120 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 5

Cindy Windwalkertaylor
3d ago

the man that left this manson to wichita left it to be an orphanage see what happens when you leave your estate to the city or state they do what they want with it next this beautiful building will be torn down watch and see.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick

SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
SEDGWICK, KS
KWCH.com

10-point buck takes up residence at Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ron Curtis said he thought it was a dog that he could barely see when he went outside to do some work in his backyard earlier this week. He soon found out, it was something much bigger. Curtis shared photos on Facebook showing the 10-point buck...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Fire destroys southeast Wichita home

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that gutted a home in southeast Wichita. Crews saw flames coming from an attached garage when they got to the scene around 3 p.m. Monday in the 9500 block of East Stafford Court. That’s in a neighborhood near Pawnee and Webb Road.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Authorities warn Kansans about purchasing cars online

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you are in the market for a new or used car, you know it’s a tough market out there. It all dates back to the pandemic. We have a KAKE On Your Side warning from a Wichita woman who says you need to be careful when buying a car online.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Amazing Rake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall leaves are a beautiful sight for many this time of year, but the raking that comes along with them can be a hassle. The makers of the Amazing Rake promise their product can eliminate the back pain that comes with the work of clearing fallen leaves from your yard.
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Gaige Patrick

Teenager Gaige Patrick was reported missing on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. According to advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved, he was last seen on North Litchfield Street – an area close to 21st and Amidon in northwest Wichita. GAIGE PATRICK. Missing...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy