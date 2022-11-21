ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, MI

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.1

Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents

There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?

It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
GRAND BLANC, MI
US 103.1

Get Plowed by Midland, Michigan’s Funny, Newly Named Snowplows

People have always named their cars "Ole Bessy," "Jimmy" or "Gertrude..." you get the idea. Before 2016 did we, as a society, name industrial-type vehicles and equipment? In my head, "Boaty McBoatface" was the first -- the chosen name for a British Long Range Autosub after a social media contest. They call it "Boaty" for short.
MIDLAND, MI
US 103.1

Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause

Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop 4 Set to Film in Downtown Detroit

Axel Foley is back in action, and Detroit is about to become center stage for all the action. Netflix's highly anticipated upcoming film Beverly Hills: Axel Foley, once again starring Eddie Murphy, is set to film in Detroit. A filming notice has made its way around social media with the full shooting schedule for the movie in downtown Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Michigan City Among the 10 Best Markets for First-Time Home Buyers

Making the move from renter to homeowner is a huge leap and one Michigan city has landed on the list of the 10 best markets for first-time homebuyers. With more companies offering remote-work options, living where you want to live as opposed to living where you work can open up possibilities for first-time homebuyers.
FERNDALE, MI
US 103.1

Ten Genesee County Bars We Miss Hanging Out at for Thanksgiving

Who remembers partying at these bars on the night before Thanksgiving back in the day?. Times have definitely changed over the last 20 years. Back in the day, the night before Thanksgiving was the biggest bar night of the year. Every bar and nightclub in town would throw a massive party and everywhere was packed. That is definitely not the case nowadays.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Flint’s Curious: What Happened To Race Cars On AJ Racer’s Roof?

Some things are synonymous with a trip through Flint & Genesee County, like driving by the old Wally's property at Center & Lapeer Roads in Burton -- those giant, multi-point neon stars. Or driving down Saginaw Street in Downtown Flint to see the Vernor's gnome & mural. Even driving I-69 at night to see the Weather Ball glowing above the skyline.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night

Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Linden’s Holiday Happening – Everything You Need To Know

Tis' the season for Santa Claus, Christmas lights, and fireworks. Yes, I said fireworks. Fireworks are just one of the very unique things to see and experience at Linden's Holiday Happening. This annual celebration features a lighted parade, family activities, food trucks, frosty fireworks on the Mill Pond, and a visit with good old Saint Nick.
LINDEN, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy