Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents
There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?
It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
Get Plowed by Midland, Michigan’s Funny, Newly Named Snowplows
People have always named their cars "Ole Bessy," "Jimmy" or "Gertrude..." you get the idea. Before 2016 did we, as a society, name industrial-type vehicles and equipment? In my head, "Boaty McBoatface" was the first -- the chosen name for a British Long Range Autosub after a social media contest. They call it "Boaty" for short.
Downtown Flint Donut Shop Expands To New Location, For A Great Cause
Another week, another business expanding in Downtown Flint, Michigan. Recently, it was announced Tom Z Famous Flint Coney Island would get a second chance at life in the next several months. And Flint Township has a new business in the process of being built near Miller & Linden roads not far from Genesee Valley Center. These are great news for a community rebounding from economic issues, especially following the pandemic.
Frankenmuth Waterpark Will Soon Become the Largest in the State
The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth has announced a massive expansion. Frankenmuth will soon be home to the largest indoor waterpark in the state. The Bavarian Inn Lodge has announced a major expansion project that is expected to break ground on December 13th. Currently, the indoor waterpark at the Bavarian...
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Will Be Filming Scenes in Michigan Next Week
Beverly Hills Cop is arguably one of the most iconic movie franchises from the 1980s. Eddie Murphy already had a hugely successful career coming off of his time at Saturday Night Live, but that didn't stop him from propelling himself further into the spotlight with one of our favorite movie series.
Frankenmuth Holiday Shopping Is Warmer Now, For Your Pleasure
Frankenmuth, Michigan is widely known for its Little Bavaria and Holiday appeal. Heck, in addition to fantastic Kern's Sausage, Mackinac Fudge Shops and a great brewery, they even have heated sidewalks in part of the city. That's always a plus in a cold Michigan winter. Does Frankenmuth, Michigan have a...
Genesee County Woman Getting Famous For Epic Holiday Charcuterie Boards
Creative food displays for holiday parties are a family favorite and great way to up your dinner party hosting game. So many themes are possible between Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year celebrations. Even big games and birthday themed events during the holidays can get a charcuterie food treatment. What is...
Drivers Beware: Roundabout Coming To Orion Township in Oakland County, Michigan
Residents of Orion Township, like many of us, get used to three roads intersecting. Especially residents driving on a dirt road thinking they live in a rural enough area; you won't see many major construction projects--why would you need them? It's a dirt road, right?. Where is the new round-about...
Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop 4 Set to Film in Downtown Detroit
Axel Foley is back in action, and Detroit is about to become center stage for all the action. Netflix's highly anticipated upcoming film Beverly Hills: Axel Foley, once again starring Eddie Murphy, is set to film in Detroit. A filming notice has made its way around social media with the full shooting schedule for the movie in downtown Detroit.
Michigan City Among the 10 Best Markets for First-Time Home Buyers
Making the move from renter to homeowner is a huge leap and one Michigan city has landed on the list of the 10 best markets for first-time homebuyers. With more companies offering remote-work options, living where you want to live as opposed to living where you work can open up possibilities for first-time homebuyers.
Ten Genesee County Bars We Miss Hanging Out at for Thanksgiving
Who remembers partying at these bars on the night before Thanksgiving back in the day?. Times have definitely changed over the last 20 years. Back in the day, the night before Thanksgiving was the biggest bar night of the year. Every bar and nightclub in town would throw a massive party and everywhere was packed. That is definitely not the case nowadays.
Two Abandoned Buildings in a Desolate Neighborhood: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter these properties. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Discovering more abandoned buildings and structures always seems to fascinate us. We know there are plenty of them in Detroit, with a good number of them corporate...
What’s Being Built Near Flint Township’s Most Popular Intersection?
Driving through Flint Township there isn't a whole lot to see on the west side of Linden Road driving north beyond Miller. After Halo Burger, the strip malls on that side have sparse businesses occupying space. What's caught my attention the last few times driving through there has been a...
Flint’s Curious: What Happened To Race Cars On AJ Racer’s Roof?
Some things are synonymous with a trip through Flint & Genesee County, like driving by the old Wally's property at Center & Lapeer Roads in Burton -- those giant, multi-point neon stars. Or driving down Saginaw Street in Downtown Flint to see the Vernor's gnome & mural. Even driving I-69 at night to see the Weather Ball glowing above the skyline.
If the Rumors Are True, Costco is Coming to Grand Blanc in 2023
Rumors of Grand Blanc getting a Costco Wholesale store have been circulating for years. Back in September, we told you about one of the many rumors. A man said that while he and his wife were shopping at a Costco somewhere in Michigan, the cashier told them they were planning to put a Costco in Grand Blanc.
Former Detroit Cop Films Flint’s Most Dangerous Streets at Night
Flint, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States. However, Flint Township did recently make the list of the 10 most dangerous cities in America in 2022. Earlier this year, YouTuber CharlieBo313 drove through some of Flint's most dangerous streets in the middle of the night and filmed his entire experience. For most people, I believe this would be a daunting task. Given this man's background, it was just another night on the streets.
Linden’s Holiday Happening – Everything You Need To Know
Tis' the season for Santa Claus, Christmas lights, and fireworks. Yes, I said fireworks. Fireworks are just one of the very unique things to see and experience at Linden's Holiday Happening. This annual celebration features a lighted parade, family activities, food trucks, frosty fireworks on the Mill Pond, and a visit with good old Saint Nick.
Battle Creek’s Tauren Wells To Sing National Anthem For Lions Thanksgiving Game
Recording artist and Battle Creek native Tauren Wells will be performing his version of the star-spangled banner Thursday to kick off Thanksgiving Day football festivities. As a long-time Lions fan he says this may be the apex of his career and jokingly brought up retirement. The Buffalo Bills are coming...
