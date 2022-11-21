ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Futures Inch Higher to Close Out Upbeat Week

U.S. stock futures inched cautiously higher on Friday ahead of a shortened trading session. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50 points, or 0.15%. S&P 500 futures added 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.18%. Wall Street looks set to close out an upbeat holiday-shortened week, after...
European Markets Little Changed to Close Out Winning Week on Dovish Fed Bets

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were muted on Friday to close out an otherwise upbeat week, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes added to expectations that monetary policy tightening may slow down. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.1% below the flatline by mid-morning,...
European Stocks Extend Gains on Fed Slowdown Hopes; U.S. Markets Closed

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets remained upbeat on Thursday as investors assessed the latest meeting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 0.5% provisionally, with a third straight session of gains taking it to a more than three-month high. Chemicals...
Disney CEO Bob Iger to Hold Town Hall With Employees on Monday

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. PT Monday in a town hall. Iger said in a memo to employees he will discuss the future of Disney and answer questions about what's ahead. Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m....
BURBANK, CA
Treasury Yields Fall as Markets Assess Fed Rate Policy Outlook

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down by two basis points to 3.6887% as of 4 a.m. ET. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at around 4.4567%, after falling by more than two basis points. U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Friday as investors digested the...
Inflation Hovers Over Shoppers Heading Into Black Friday

Black Friday marks a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, but inflation is weighing on consumers. Elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers. As a result, many are reluctant to spend unless there is a big sale and are being more selective with what they will buy — in many cases, trading down to cheaper stuff and less expensive stores.
CEO of $4.5 Billion Tech Firm Slams His Peers Over Layoffs: ‘These Are Humans'

HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. The likes of Meta, Amazon and Twitter have laid off tens of thousands of employees in response to pressure from investors, who want to see them cut costs to weather a global economic downturn.
Apple May Or Mayn't Buy Manchester United — But Fans Are Going Gaga Already

Apple Inc.'s AAPL CEO Tim Cook reportedly wants to buy the Manchester United football club and fans cannot be happier about it — but is there more to the story?. What Happened: The Cupertino-based tech giant is interested in buying Premier League club Manchester United at a whopping £5.8billion, according to Daily Star.
