Stock Futures Inch Higher to Close Out Upbeat Week
U.S. stock futures inched cautiously higher on Friday ahead of a shortened trading session. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 50 points, or 0.15%. S&P 500 futures added 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.18%. Wall Street looks set to close out an upbeat holiday-shortened week, after...
Asia-Pacific Stocks Mostly Lower, Tokyo Inflation at Highest in 40 Years; U.S. Markets Closed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower as markets in the U.S. were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and slated to end its session early on Friday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.35% to close at 28,283.03 and the Topix ended...
European Markets Little Changed to Close Out Winning Week on Dovish Fed Bets
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were muted on Friday to close out an otherwise upbeat week, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes added to expectations that monetary policy tightening may slow down. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.1% below the flatline by mid-morning,...
European Stocks Extend Gains on Fed Slowdown Hopes; U.S. Markets Closed
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets remained upbeat on Thursday as investors assessed the latest meeting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 0.5% provisionally, with a third straight session of gains taking it to a more than three-month high. Chemicals...
Bank of Korea Opts for Smaller Hike; Asia Markets Rise After Fed Signals Slowing ‘Soon'
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded higher as the U.S. Federal Reserve said they expect to switch to smaller rate hikes "soon," according to minutes released on Wednesday. The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points hike to...
Disney CEO Bob Iger to Hold Town Hall With Employees on Monday
Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. PT Monday in a town hall. Iger said in a memo to employees he will discuss the future of Disney and answer questions about what's ahead. Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m....
Binance Deploys $1 Billion to Keep Crypto Industry Afloat After FTX Collapse
Binance said it will devote $1 billion in initial commitments to the recovery fund. It may increase that amount to $2 billion at a point in time in the future "if the need arises," the company added. Since FTX's rapid winddown, investors have worried about a crypto contagion affecting every...
Treasury Yields Fall as Markets Assess Fed Rate Policy Outlook
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down by two basis points to 3.6887% as of 4 a.m. ET. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at around 4.4567%, after falling by more than two basis points. U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Friday as investors digested the...
China’s 26-storey pig skyscraper ready to produce 1 million pigs a year
On the southern outskirts of Ezhou, a city in central China’s Hubei province, a giant apartment-style building overlooks the main road. But it is not for office workers or families. At 26 storeys it is by far the biggest single-building pig farm in the world, with a capacity to slaughter 1.2 million pigs a year.
U.S. Shoppers Alone in Boosting Black Friday Spend as Cost-Of-Living Crisis Hits Europe
Black Friday may offer an opportunity to bag a bargain, but many shoppers will be expecting steeper discounts this year. U.S. consumers are alone in planning to increase their spend this year, while European shoppers expect to cut back by as much as 18%, according to research. The findings come...
Retailers Are Under Pressure to Turn Deep Discounts Into Big Sales on Black Friday
Black Friday weekend will take on additional importance this year after retailers like Target and Macy's reported a recent lull in sales. Retail executives chalked up the slower sales to a return to pre-pandemic holiday shopping patterns, warmer-than-usual weather and the midterm elections. A record number of people — 166.3...
Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues
Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
Musk Says Twitter to Launch ‘Verified' Service Next Week With a ‘Gold Check' for Companies
Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that Twitter would launch its delayed "Verified" service next week with different colored checks depending on the type of account. The Twitter CEO said there would be a "gold check" for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.
Inflation Hovers Over Shoppers Heading Into Black Friday
Black Friday marks a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, but inflation is weighing on consumers. Elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers. As a result, many are reluctant to spend unless there is a big sale and are being more selective with what they will buy — in many cases, trading down to cheaper stuff and less expensive stores.
CEO of $4.5 Billion Tech Firm Slams His Peers Over Layoffs: ‘These Are Humans'
HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. The likes of Meta, Amazon and Twitter have laid off tens of thousands of employees in response to pressure from investors, who want to see them cut costs to weather a global economic downturn.
Beijing Grinds to a Near Halt as China's Capital City Battles Covid With More Lockdowns
BEIJING — China's capital city is grinding to a near standstill as Covid controls spread. More and more apartment compounds in Beijing on Friday forbade residents from leaving for at least a few days. That's on top of a growing number of bans on business activity, which have forced gyms to close and restaurants to halt in-store dining.
Apple May Or Mayn't Buy Manchester United — But Fans Are Going Gaga Already
Apple Inc.'s AAPL CEO Tim Cook reportedly wants to buy the Manchester United football club and fans cannot be happier about it — but is there more to the story?. What Happened: The Cupertino-based tech giant is interested in buying Premier League club Manchester United at a whopping £5.8billion, according to Daily Star.
Singapore's Inflation May Have Eased Slightly, But Central Bank Warns Pain Likely to Linger
The Monetary Authority of Singapore warned of prolonged risk factors piling onto the nation's financial vulnerability in the corporate, housing and banking sectors. "Amid weakening external demand, the Singapore economy is projected to slow to a below-trend pace in 2023," MAS said in a report. It also said, "Inflation is...
Renault Wants to Use Water From Depths of 4,000 Meters to Supply Heat to an Old Production Plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
German Property Market Will Slow — But No Significant Correction Ahead, Central Bank Says
Claudia Buch, vice president of the Bundesbank, told CNBC there had not been a reversal of the "overall dynamic" in the housing market so there would still be overvaluations. German homeowners are less vulnerable to interest rate rises than some elsewhere due to the high proportion of fixed-rate mortgages. The...
